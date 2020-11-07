MORRISDALE – West Branch notched its third straight victory of the season on Friday night, defeating visiting Bishop Carroll, 33-6.
Freshman quarterback Tyler Biggans was 9 of 14 for 213 yards and two touchdowns and senior Will Herring had 103 yards on 21 carries and two TDs for the Warriors (4-5), who had 593 yards on offense. Senior Noah Hoffner had four receptions for 104 yards and junior Jackson Croyle added three catches for 90.
The Huskies (1-7) had 118 yards of offense as sophomore quarterback Johnny Golden threw for 54 yards going 6-of-12 with a touchdown and the rushing attack garnered 64 yards on 25 carries.
Sophomore Brady George rushed six times for 31 yards and Golden had 12 carries for 26. Senior T.J. Novak had two catches for 16 yards, and senior Ryan Bohrer two for 14.
Herring got the Warriors on the board at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter on a 16-yard run and Sarah Betts hit the first of her three extra point kicks for a 7-0 lead.
Bishop Carroll responded with 6:17 left in the second quarter as Golden connected with Bohrer on the four-yard pass. The kick failed, but the Huskes trailed just 7-6.
Biggans added a 1-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left before the half for a 13-6 lead at the intermission.
West Branch scored all 19 points of the second half.
Biggans had a 2-yard run at the 10:21 mark of the third quarter and Herring a 1-yard plunge with 3:55 left in the frame.
Jackson Croyle caught a 47-yard pass from Biggans with 10:59 left in the game to set the final.
