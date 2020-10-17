WAYNESBURG – Ligonier Valley is a well-traveled team this season, its first in the WPIAL.
The Rams played in their sixth different county on Friday night, coming away with a 42-6 victory over Waynesburg Central, which is in Greene County. Ligonier Valley has also played in Armstrong, Fayette, Beaver, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties thus far.
“Our bus drivers are getting lots of mileage,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “We have had our share of growing pains, but our players have really embraced the challenges that we’ve faced this season and I couldn’t be happier.”
Nick Beitel rushed for 172 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Haden Sierocky added 118 yards on 14 carries and was nine-of-10 passing for 75 yards. Sierocky rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two others.
“We had a nice balanced attack,” Beitel said. “We spread the wealth around tonight. I lot of guys got the job done tonight, but it all started up front where we had sophomore Ty Wilkins in the starting lineup for the first time, replacing Colin Smith, who is out for the season. The line was able to open some big holes for our guys.”
Ligonier Valley (3-3) got off to a strong start against the Raiders (0-6).
A Sierocky 12-yard run and George Golden kick got the Rams on the board. Sierocky then threw a 2-yard pass to Miles Higgins for his first touchdown of the year, and Ligonier Valley led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Sierocky rushed for a 5-yard score and threw a 15-yard pass to Matthew Marinchak (five catches for 44 yards) to put the Rams ahead 27-0 at halftime.
“We were able to stop Waynesburg’s drive right before halftime,” Coach Beitel said. “Then we took over with 57 seconds left and were able to go down and score, and that really helped with our confidence.”
Nick Beitel scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and Sierocky threw to Marinchak for the conversion.
Waynesburg got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard Darnell Johnson run.
Sierocky ended the scoring with a 12-yard run to set the final.
The Rams host Shady Side Academy and Waynesburg is at Chartiers-Houston next Friday.
