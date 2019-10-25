The much-anticipated game at Herlinger Field on Friday night won’t be a battle of unbeatens.
It still will decide the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship and have a big impact on both the District 5 and 6 Class AA rankings.
Richland (9-0) will host Chestnut Ridge (8-1). For the second straight year, the regular-season finale will decide which team claims the conference crown.
“It is why you play the game,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said after a Thursday practice. “Our kids work hard. Our staff works hard preparing our kids. We believe this is the first time a championship trophy (in football) is going to be awarded at Herlinger Field.”
Who gets to hoist that trophy will depend on which LHAC power is able to make enough big plays in front of what is expected to be a large crowd.
“Our kids were disappointed after last week,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said of a 20-14 loss to visiting Bishop Guilfoyle.
“Guilfoyle is a solid football team and they held the upper hand with us and deservedly beat us,” he said. “Looking at this week, it’s about our body of work.
“We’re proud to be in the championship game for the second year. Our goal is to win it.
“We’ll give it our best shot. These kids are battlers. They’ll fight tooth and nail.”
Last season, Richland edged the Lions 24-20 on a rainy night and muddy field at Chestnut Ridge.
“We have a lot of respect for Coach Shoemaker and their staff,” Bailey said.
“They’re really well-coached. Their kids are disciplined and they play hard.
“We both attend a summer team camp at California University, so we get to spend a lot of time with their kids and our team certainly respects them.”
Richland is ranked first in District 6 Class AA and holds an 8.88 average points advantage over second-place Bellwood-Antis, and 12.22 average points over third-place Ligonier Valley.
Chestnut Ridge is first among three 8-1 teams in 5-AA, with a 7.778 rating.
The Lions hold a slight ratings points edge over Meyersdale (6.444) and Berlin Brothersvalley (6.333).
“We’re looking forward to a great matchup,” Bailey said.
Richland has won 20 consecutive LHAC games and has outscored opponents 432-67 this season.
The Rams have held six opponents to single-digit scoring, with two shutouts.
Sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl completed 104 of 167 passes for 1,860 yards, 29 touchdowns and one interception. Caleb Burke has 42 catches for 809 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Trevor Tustin has accounted for 879 yards – both on the ground (405) and through the air (474), with 11 touchdowns.
“There are not any weaknesses when you look at Richland,” Shoemaker said. “Both sides of the ball. Offensively they’re very explosive and can score in a hurry. It’s a huge challenge to try to slow them down and minimize their effectiveness.
“They throw the ball so well and have multiple receivers. It centers around Burke. Tustin has great speed,” he said. “They utilize (senior Koby) Bailey and others. Their running attack, with Stahl and Tustin, they’re multi-dimensional. If you emphasize shutting down one thing, they’ll go to the other.”
The Lions also have multiple assets.
Quarterback Logan Pfister has completed 110 of 162 passes for 1,509 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. The junior has rushed for 580 yards and 11 TDs.
Receivers Matt Whysong (31 catches, 500 yards, six TDs), Seth Holderbaum (26-268, one) and Trevor Weyandt (19-262, one) are playmakers. Trey Maxwell has 426 rushing yards and 14 TDs.
“Pfister is one of the best players in the league,” Bailey said. “He does everything for them. He commands the running game. He throws the ball when he needs to. He does things on special teams. We know he is going to make some plays. We need to contain him and hope we put up more points than they do.
“Pfister is not only able to run the ball, they use No. 3 (Maxwell) as a nice complement to their running game,” Bailey added. “Then they’ve got plenty of wide receivers that all have a bunch of catches, whether it is No. 12 (Whysong) or No. 10 (Holderbaum) or other guys they get the ball to. They’re very well-balanced in terms of throwing or running.”
An outside linebacker, Weyandt leads the Lions with 89 tackles and has two interceptions. Defensive end Duane Knisely has 79 tackles and two sacks.
“Duane Knisely is an all-state track kid and probably one of the best defensive football players I’ve seen in our league,” Bailey said. “His motor runs nonstop. I believe he plays on every offensive, defensive and special teams snap.”
The Rams defense is led by Jacob Sabol (77 tackles) and Lucas Sabol (73). Nathan Kniss has five sacks, and Stahl leads the team with three interceptions.
“Defensively, they move to the ball well,” Shoemaker said. “They’ve got nice size up front. Their linebackers are experienced. They really run to the ball well. We have to try to keep them off-balance and mix our running game in with our passing game.”
Shoemaker said his team realizes what is at stake.
“I told the kids that in high school football this is what you dream about,” Shoemaker said. “Make your dream a reality.”
Greater Johnstown (1-8) at Bedford (7-2)
Last meeting: Bedford 32, Johnstown 20.
Last week: Greater Johnstown 33, Somerset 27; Bedford 34, Cambria Heights 6.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown won its first game of the season last week with a late rally. Quarterback Sammy Barber leads the area with 1,909 passing yards, and Tyjon Jones is third with 622 receiving yards.
About the Bisons: Elijah Cook has 664 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, and Mercury Swaim has 649 rushing yards with nine TDs and 558 passing yards with four TDs. A win would position the Bisons to take the top spot in the District 5-8-9 Class AAA subregional.
Bishop McCort Catholic (5-4) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (7-2)
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 28, Bishop McCort Catholic 13.
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 32, Central Cambria 6; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 20, Chestnut Ridge 14.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic enters the week in the eighth spot in the 6-A rankings. The Crushers have won four of the past five games with the lone setback in that stretch an overtime loss to Chestnut Ridge.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s lone losses were to Richland in Week 7 and Westmont Hilltop in Week 2. The Marauders are listed as a team to watch in the PennLive Class A poll and enter the week second in the 6-A rankings, trailing Portage by 80 rating points.
Central Cambria (2-7) at Somerset (2-7)
Last meeting: Somerset 37, Central Cambria 2.
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 32, Central Cambria 6; Greater Johnstown 33, Somerset 27.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria looks to end a seven-game slide since opening the season 2-0. The Red Devils are fifth in the 6-AAA rankings.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset has scored 67 points during the past two weeks, splitting a pair of games with a win over Penn Cambria and a loss to Greater Johnstown.
Forest Hills (1-8) at Penn Cambria (1-8)
Last meeting: Forest Hills 16, Penn Cambria 12.
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 55, Forest Hills 26; Richland 62, Penn Cambria 8.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills has shown improvement over the second half of the season but only has one victory to show for it. After beating Central Cambria and playing a close game at Bishop Guilfoyle, the Rangers gave up 55 points to Westmont.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria also is seeking its second win of the season. The Panthers have allowed a combined 151 points in the past three games. Quarterback Garrett Harrold has thrown for 1,397 yards.
2-Meyersdale (8-1) at Marion Center (7-2)
Last meeting: Meyersdale 19, Marion Center 15 in 1990.
Last week: Meyersdale 68, North Star 18; Marion Center 25, United 0.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale rebounded from its first setback of the season in a big way, scoring 68 points against North Star. The Red Raiders hold the second spot in the 5-AA ratings behind Chestnut Ridge. Devin Kretchman has 783 rushing yards.
About the Stingers: Marion Center has won four of its past five games, including the past two and is ranked fifth in 6-AA. The Stingers have outscored opponents 271-173. Last week they only played one half before the game was halted because United didn’t have enough players to finish.
3-Berlin Brothersvalley (8-1) at Purchase Line (6-3)
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 21, Purchase Line 0 in 1988.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 30, Blacklick Valley 10; Purchase Line 64, Saltsburg 30.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley holds the third spot in 5-AA among three teams tied at 8-1 entering the weekend. Will Spochart leads the team with 841 rushing yards.
About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line holds the fourth spot in 6-A and could secure a first-round bye with a win. The Red Dragons have won three in a row and five of six. Josh Syster has 1,190 rushing yards and 13 TDs on the ground, while Cullen Goncher has 639 yards and 10 TDs.
4-Windber (6-3) at Saltsburg (6-3)
Last meeting: Windber 30, Saltsburg 0 in 1988.
Last week: Windber 34, Shade 14; Purchase Line 64, Saltsburg 30.
About the Ramblers: Windber is third in 5-A after winning three in a row since a two-game slide to WestPAC frontrunners Berlin and Meyersdale. Freshman John Shuster, who is third in the area with 1,294 rushing yards, had 30 carries for 193 yards and three TDs in a key win at Shade.
About the Trojans: Saltsburg used a four-game winning streak to lock up its first winning record since 1996 but then gave up 64 points in a home loss to Purchase Line. The Trojans entered the week tied for fifth in 6-A rating points with Claysburg-Kimmel. Quarterback Josh Gibbons has thrown for more than 6,000 career passing yards.
5-Shade (5-4) at Homer-Center (5-4)
Last meeting: Homer-Center 21, Shade 6 in 1988.
Last week: Windber 34, Shade 14; West Shamokin 33, Homer-Center 15.
About the Panthers: Shade looks to bounce back after a home loss to Windber. The Panthers hold the fourth spot in 5-A. Vince Fyock is second in the area with 757 receiving yards on 40 catches. Braden Adams has thrown for 1,589 yards but the sophomore left last week’s game with an injury. Kade Koleszarik moved into the quarterback spot.
About the Wildcats: Homer-Center has had a season of streaks, currently losing three straight games after winning five in a row. Quarterback Ben Schmidt has been dealing with a leg injury the past two weeks, seeing limited time in one game and missing another. The Wildcats are seventh in 6-A and would host a playoff game with a win on Friday.
6-Conemaugh Township (3-6) at West Shamokin (4-5)
Last meeting: Have not played.
Last week: Conemaugh Township 42, Ferndale 6; West Shamokin 33, Homer-Center 15.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township ended a three-game slide with a victory over Ferndale. Seth Rosey has rushed for 662 yards and has four sacks. Owen Tomb has five sacks.
About the Wolves: The seventh-place team in 6-AA, West Shamokin bounced back from an 0-3 start to go 4-2 down the stretch. A win could put the Wolves into the 6-AA playoffs for the fourth straight time since joining the district in 2016.
7-Blacklick Valley (3-6) at Blairsville (3-6)
Last meeting: Blairsville 34, Blacklick Valley 14 in 2011.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 30, Blacklick Valley 10; Ligonier Valley 58, Blairsville 14.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley has lost two straight since posting a season-best two-game winning streak in Weeks 6 and 7. Dom DiPaolo has passed for 756 yards on offense and has four sacks on defense. The Vikings hold the 12th spot in the 6-A playoff chase.
About the Bobcats: Blairsville had a two-game winning streak snapped by undefeated Ligonier Valley. Zak Artley has passed for 1,125 yards, six TDs and 13 interceptions. Devon Witmer has 32 catches for 445 yards and a score.
8-Ferndale (2-7) at Northern Cambria (3-6)
Last meeting: Northern Cambria 28, Ferndale 14 in 2016 6-A semifinal.
Last week: Conemaugh Township 42, Ferndale 6; Northern Cambria 42, Penns Manor 19.
About the Yellow Jackets: Injuries have riddled the Ferndale lineup as the Yellow Jackets have lost four straight. Opponents have scored 164 points during that stretch.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria ended a five-game losing streak last week against Penns Manor. The Colts are 11th in 6-A, which takes 12 teams to the postseason. Mike Hoover has completed 66 of 106 passes for 1,011 yards.
9-North Star (2-7) at Penns Manor (2-7)
Last meeting: Penns Manor 14, North Star 6 in 1973.
Last week: Meyersdale 68, North Star 18; Northern Cambria 42, Penns Manor 19.
About the Cougars: North Star is in the fifth spot in the 5-AA ratings. The Cougars’ Ty Maluchnik has 754 rushing yards, and Alec Supanick has an area-high five interceptions.
About the Comets: Since splitting their first four games, the Comets have lost five straight. Penns Manor has advanced to the District 6 playoffs 12 straight years, but currently in a three-way tie for 13th in the 6-A ranking points, the Comets need a win and plenty of assistance to get in.
Clearfield (7-2) at Bishop Carroll Catholic (3-6)
Last meeting: Clearfield 49, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0.
Last week: Clearfield won by forfeit over Philipsburg-Osceola; Bishop Carroll Catholic forfeited to Bellefonte.
About the Bisons: Clearfield is ranked second in 6-AAAA, only 10 back of Bellefonte. Bison quarterback Oliver Billotte has passed for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jake Lezzer has 40 catches for 619 yards and four scores.
About the Huskies: Bishop Carroll Catholic forfeited to Bellefonte last week due to a lack of players. The Huskies have lost four straight overall. Quarterback Hunter Dumm has completed 61 of 120 passes for 971 yards.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Cambria Heights (5-4) at Westmont Hilltop (6-3), 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 42, Cambria Heights 21.
Last week: Bedford 34, Cambria Heights 6; Westmont Hilltop 55, Forest Hills 26
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights’ three-game winning streak ended against Bedford last week. Tyler Trybus is second in the area with 1,376 rushing yards and 124 points.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has won three straight games since falling to undefeated Richland. Mason Muto (749) and Hudson Holbay (678) combined for 1,427 rushing yards.
