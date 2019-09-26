East Hills vs. West Hills. Ground and pound vs. aerial attack.
When Richland visits Westmont Hilltop at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Price Field, two of the top contenders in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference will showcase different offensive approaches.
The undefeated Rams (5-0) are ranked fourth in Class AA, according to PennLive.com’s weekly statewide poll. Westmont Hilltop (3-2) is looking for a signature win against a local rival.
“It’s a big game for us. It’s always difficult to go to Westmont on a Saturday afternoon,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “Coach Barron does a great job.
“They have 25 returning lettermen, big strong kids. It’s going to be a challenge.
“Not only are they big and strong, but they have a lot of experience. They’re three- and four-year starters,” Bailey added.
“They’re good football players. We have some good football players as well. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Richland relies heavily on the passing game, with sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl leading the area with 1,096 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception (56 of 96).
University of New Hampshire recruit Caleb Burke is first in the area with 435 receiving yards and nine TDs on 23 catches. Trevor Tustin has 296 rushing yards and three TDs and 281 receiving yards and five scores.
“The formations that they have, the personnel groupings, moving guys around, it certainly presents a challenge,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “They put up a lot of points in a hurry against a lot of teams. We know we have to have a good start.”
Westmont Hilltop is a run-first offense that follows a veteran line and uses a stable of backs out of the double-tight, double-wing set. Hudson Holbay (89-449, five TDs), Mason Muto (62-378, eight TDs) and Zane Blackburn (56-357, two TDs) combined for 1,184 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
“You’ve got to get them into third-and-long,” Bailey said.
“Westmont had the ball for 111/2 minutes in the first quarter against Chestnut Ridge. It’s difficult. Their goal is to get 3 or 4 yards every play and get into that third-and-1 or fourth-and-1.”
Quarterback Connor Polacek has added another dimension, completing 7 of 15 passes for 118 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Blackburn has four catches for 87 yards and two TDs.
“He’s certainly hit some big throws for us the last couple weeks,” Barron said of Polacek, who has one touchdown pass in each of the past three games.
“When you can do that, teams have to play you a little bit differently. Teams pack the box. We have to take those shots and make teams pay.”
Richland won last year’s game, 42-21, snapping Westmont Hilltop’s three-game winning streak in the series.
The Hilltoppers have a 37-19-3 advantage dating back to 1960, according to available statistics on the series. Richland won six straight from 2009 through 2014.
“Playing on a Saturday afternoon at Westmont is an advantage,” Barron said. “Playing on grass. It’s supposed to be hot and humid. We need to turn it into a back-alley fight and not a track meet. If it turns into a track meet, it will be a long day.
“They’ve had a bunch of hot starts and we know they’re going to be ready to get out of the gates fast. We have to be able to match their tempo and intensity.”
A look at Friday’s games:
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference
Somerset (1-4) at Bedford (5-0)
Last meeting: Somerset 11, Bedford 7.
Last week: Richland 62, Somerset 8; Bedford 48, Central Cambria 15.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset has won five of the past seven meetings in the series, including last season. The Golden Eagles have been held to single-digit scoring or no points in four of five games this season.
About the Bisons: Unbeaten Bedford has scored 87 points in the past two games. In five games, the Bisons defense has given up 38 points. Elijah Cook has 445 rushing yards on 59 carries.
Greater Johnstown (0-5) at Bishop McCort Catholic (2-3)
Last meeting: Bishop McCort Catholic 24, Greater Johnstown 21.
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 30, Greater Johnstown 6; Bishop McCort Catholic 21, Forest Hills 15.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown is looking for its first win since the final week of 2017. The Trojans closed within two points of Bishop Guilfoyle at halftime last week before the Marauders pulled away. Tyjon Jones caught a 58-yard TD pass from Sammy Barber, the area’s second-leading passer.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic built a three-touchdown lead at halftime and forced five turnovers in a 21-15 victory at Forest Hills. The Crimson Crushers are led by quarterback Will Miller’s 392 rushing yards and 367 passing yards.
Chestnut Ridge (5-0) at Central Cambria (2-3)
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 33, Central Cambria 0.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 39, Cambria Heights 14; Bedford 48, Central Cambria 15.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge is ranked fifth in the PennLive.com Class AA poll this week. Junior quarterback Logan Pfister passed for 187 yards, rushed for 126 yards and scored four touchdowns in last week’s 39-14 victory over Cambria Heights.
About the Red Devils: Quarterback Carter Seymour connected for 36 yards to Nate Wyrwas on the second play of the game to set up Dylan Long’s 4-yard touchdown run last week at Bedford. But the early lead didn’t last in the Bisons’ 48-15 victory. Long has rushed for 387 yards and Wyrwas has 245 receiving yards.
WestPAC
Berlin Brothersvalley (5-0) at North Star (1-4)
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 53, North Star 21.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Windber 7; Ferndale 33, North Star 7.
About the Mountaineers: Ranked seventh in the PennLive.com Class AA poll, Berlin Brothersvalley has outscored opponents 209-47 and has scored 42 or more points three times. Will Spochart (449 yards) and Cole Blubaugh (398) have combined for 847 rushing yards. Blubaugh has 11 touchdowns and 66 points.
About the Cougars: Injury-depleted North Star was missing a combined eight starters in last week’s setback at Ferndale. Ty Maluchnik ran for a game-high 140 yards and had a touchdown in the setback.
Conemaugh Valley (0-5) at Blacklick Valley (1-4)
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 30, Blacklick Valley 27.
Last week: Conemaugh Valley forfeited to Meyersdale; Conemaugh Township 23, Blacklick Valley 14.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley has the personnel to play this game after forfeiting last week, according to Athletic Director Paula McCleester. In four losses on the field, opponents have outscored the Blue Jays by a combined 124-40.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley notched a win during Week 3 against North Star and played close games in losses to Shade (10 points) and Conemaugh Township (nine points) since then. Quarterback Dom DiPaolo has completed 36 of 72 passes for 469 yards. Nathan Schilling is tied for second among the area leaders with 59 tackles and DiPaolo tied for the lead with four sacks.
Conemaugh Township (2-3) at Shade (2-3)
Last meeting: Shade 36, Conemaugh Township 14 in District 5-A championship game.
Last week: Conemaugh Township 23, Blacklick Valley 14; Portage 62, Shade 13.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township has won two of its past three games to bounce back from an 0-2 start. Quarterback Jackson Byer has completed 36 of 85 passes for 412 yards, with Tyler Poznanski making 16 catches for 149 yards. Seth Rosey has 337 rushing yards and four TDs.
About the Panthers: Shade’s Tyler Valine ran for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score in last week’s loss to Portage. Vince Fyock has 24 catches for 390 yards.
Meyersdale (5-0) at Windber (3-2)
Last meeting: Meyersdale 18, Windber 6.
Last week: Meyersdale won by forfeit over Conemaugh Valley; Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Windber 7.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale has won six of the past eight meetings in the series, including a playoff game in 2013. The Red Raiders had scored 42 or more points in their first four games prior to last week’s forfeit victory over Conemaugh Valley. Devin Kretchman has 454 rushing yards on 76 carries.
About the Ramblers: For the third time since Week 3, Windber will face an undefeated opponent after losing the first two such matchups to Portage and Berlin Brothersvalley. John Shuster continues to be among the area leaders with 689 rushing yards. Evan Custer has 13 catches for 252 yards.
Heritage
Northern Cambria (2-3) at Homer-Center (4-1)
Last meeting: Northern Cambria 38, Homer-Center 8.
Last week: Marion Center 24, Northern Cambria 7; Homer-Center won by forfeit over United.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria has lost two straight games and three of the past four. Adam Kopera leads the area with 702 rushing yards on 74 carries. Owen Prasko is 12th with 394 rushing yards.
About the Wildcats: Homer-Center is coming off an idle week because of a forfeit win over United. The Wildcats had outscored their three previous opponents 114-60. Quarterback Ben Schmidt has 483 rushing yards and 553 passing yards and has had a role in all 16 of his team’s touchdowns (eight rushing, seven passing, one kickoff return).
Ligonier Valley (5-0) at Purchase Line (3-2)
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 67, Purchase Line 20.
Last week: Ligonier Valley 54, West Shamokin 7; Purchase Line 42, Blairsville 16.
About the Rams: Class AA state third-ranked Ligonier Valley has scored 225 points in four wins on the field, an average of 56.3 a game. Kyrie Miller has 669 rushing yards, third-best in the area. Sam Sheeder has passed for 735 yards, completing 37 of 51 attempts. Wylie Spiker became the Rams’ third offensive lineman to commit to a NCAA Division I program this week as he chose St. Francis University.
About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line averages 358.2 yards a game. The Red Dragons have won two in a row. Josh Syster has rushed for 510 yards and six touchdowns, and Cullen Goncher has 467 yards and seven scores.
United (0-5) at Saltsburg (3-2)
Last meeting: Saltsburg 38, United 33.
Last week: United forfeited to Homer-Center; Saltsburg 34, Penns Manor 20.
About the Lions: United will be back on the field after forfeiting last week’s game to Homer-Center, the Lions’ second forfeit in three weeks.
About the Trojans: Saltsburg quarterback Josh Gibbons has passed for 972 yards and rushed for 321. He has 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, though half of the picks came against undefeated Ligonier Valley.
Mountain Conference
Bishop Carroll Catholic (3-2) at Huntingdon (1-4)
Last meeting: Huntingdon 21, Bishop Carroll Catholic 14.
Last week: Bishop Carroll Catholic 32, Philipsburg-Osceola 0; Penns Valley 43, Huntingdon 28.
About the Huskies: Bishop Carroll Catholic got back on the winning track last week, snapping a two-game slide. Jake Zazvrskey has 452 rushing yards, seventh in the area, and 272 receiving yards, eighth in the area. Hunter Dumm has passed for 807 yards, fifth in the area.
About the Bearcats: Huntingdon has lost four consecutive games since opening the season with an 8-0 victory over Mount Union. Opponents have outscored the Bearcats 160-62.
A look at Saturday’s games:
Portage (4-1) at Ferndale (2-3), 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Portage 31, Ferndale 21.
Last week: Portage 62, Shade 13; Ferndale 33, North Star 7.
About the Mustangs: Portage rebounded from its first loss of the season by posting 62 points last week. The PennLive.com Class A fifth-ranked Mustangs rushed for 405 yards, 11.6 a carry, and eight TDs against Shade. Gabe Forst has 502 rushing yards on 50 carries this season.
About the Yellow Jackets: Ferndale collected 335 total yards to pick up its second straight win last week against North Star. Quarterback Loghan Furfari passed for 191 yards and two TDs against the Cougars.
Forest Hills (0-5) at Cambria Heights (2-3), Patton Stadium, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 30, Cambria Heights 6.
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 21, Forest Hills 15; Chestnut Ridge 39, Cambria Heights 14.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills still is looking for its first win of the season after a near miss in a 21-15 loss to Bishop McCort Catholic. Seth Richardson has 20 catches for 252 yards. Zach Myers has passed for 601 yards. The Rangers have won the past two meetings in the series and are 28-4 against the Highlanders since 1983.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights beat Forest Hills in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
The 2012 victory ended a string of 24 losses to the Rangers dating to 1989. Tyler Trybus has 649 rushing yards on 128 carries.
Penn Cambria (1-4) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (4-1), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 24, Penn Cambria 0.
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 54, Penn Cambria 25; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 30, Greater Johnstown 6.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria has lost two in a row since a Week 3 win at Greater Johnstown. Nicholas Marinak (306) and Jacob Tsikalas (298) have combined for 604 receiving yards. Quarterback Garrett Harrold has thrown for 921 yards.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has won three straight games since a Week 2 loss at Westmont Hilltop. The Marauders overcame the loss of injured running back Keegan Myrick last week. Cooper Rother had 169 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 30-14 win at Greater Johnstown.
