A week ago, Meyersdale football coach Ryan Donaldson told his players to soak up and savor the moment as the Red Raiders played in front of a home crowd estimated at 4,000 fans.
Donaldson’s undefeated team will have another opportunity to compete in a big-time atmosphere in front of thousands of football fans as Meyersdale (7-0) travels to Portage (6-1) in a key WestPAC contest on Friday.
“That was an awesome atmosphere,” Donaldson said of the Red Raiders’ 28-14 victory over border rival Berlin Brothersvalley in a meeting of undefeated teams.
“I told the boys a couple times during the game just to stop for 10 seconds and look around to see how many people came to the game. We expect that again (Friday). Portage will be packed. It’s their senior night. We’re prepared.
“We’re ready to go.”
The fourth-ranked Class A team in the PennLive.com poll, Portage outscored Shade, Ferndale and Conemaugh Township by a combined 179-32 in the three weeks since losing to at Berlin Brothersvalley in a Week 4 battle of unbeatens.
“Our kids were distraught,” Portage coach Gary Gouse said of the loss.
“I told them, ‘You’ve got to change, put that behind you. You’ve got other things to do.’”
Meyersdale leads the WestPAC at 7-0 with Berlin Brothersvalley and Portage each one game back. The Mustangs could shake up the standings with only one regular-season game remaining after Friday.
“You don’t get too many second chances. I give credit to our senior kids,” Gouse said. “They got them together and said, ‘Let’s move on.’
“They’ve done a great job with their attitude and playing super hard at practice.
“I think our practices have been harder than games.”
The Mustangs are led by senior quarterback Connor Price, who has thrown for 496 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 503 yards and six scores.
Senior Gabe Forst (67 carries, 756 yards, 12 TDs) and junior Scott Berardinelli (68-444, four) also are key to a rushing game that has produced 2,542 yards, an average of 363.1 yards a game.
“Their system that they have in place, they run their double-wing, which now is a pistol, makes them so effective,” Donaldson said. “Defensively they stick to that 4-3. That’s just what Portage does. Their guys are really prepared in what they do. It’s always a tough match up anytime you have to play Portage.”
Meyersdale has a veteran line to protect quarterback Mahlon Reese, who has thrown for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Reese had missed time with an injury but has settled back into the lineup. Senior Devin Kretchman has 667 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 124 carries. John Harvey, a 6-foot-3 junior, has 10 catches for 248 yards and three TDs, and 6-5 senior Gavin Hetz has nine receptions for 120 yards and two scores.
“They have a great quarterback. They have a good receiver. They have the exact same kids back from when we played them last year,” Gouse said of the Mustangs’ 35-32 win at Meyersdale in 2018. “They’re very big up front. They’re physical. We’re going to have to use our speed and athletic ability to combat that.
“Defensively, we fly to the ball and we’re going to continue to do that. We try to get to you before you get going. We don’t want Kretchman to get a 5-yard lead on us. We want to tackle him before he gets there.”
No opponent has scored more than 19 points against Meyersdale this season as the Red Raiders are a Class AA “team to watch” in the state poll. Meyersdale has a 245-81 scoring advantage in six games on the field (one forfeit win) and looks to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series since the Red Raiders won, 35-34 in 2011.
Both teams’ communities traditionally turn out in huge numbers on game nights, let alone such a big match up.
“Should be a ton of people there,” Gouse said. “Should be another packed house. Meyersdale is going to bring the whole town. Our community always supports us. Berlin doesn’t have a game so probably half of their kids will be there.
“These are high school memories. These are the games you want your kids to play in.”
WestPAC
Blacklick Valley (3-4) at Windber (4-3)
Last meeting: Blacklick Valley 21, Windber 20.
Last week: Blacklick Valley 26, Ferndale 14; Windber 48, Conemaugh Valley 0.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley is riding a two-game winning streak with wins in three of its past five contests. Dom DiPaolo is among the area leaders with 574 yards and has thrown for more than 100 yards three times and 92 yards in another game.
About the Ramblers: Windber ended a two-game losing streak with a one-sided win at Conemaugh Valley. Versatile Evan Custer has 20 catches for 335 yards and three TDs to go with 54 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 54 points, including 28 kicking points.
Conemaugh Township (2-5) at North Star (1-6)
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 63, North Star 8.
Last week: Portage 63, Conemaugh Township 0; Shade 44, North Star 21.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township has lost two straight while being outscored 108-0. Jackson Byer has passed for 583 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Seth Rosey has rushed for 543 yards and four scores.
About the Cougars: North Star has dropped six in a row and the Cougars have been outscored 216-56. Alec Supanick ran 37 yards for a score and caught a 24-yard TD pass from Kyle Price in last week’s loss at Shade. Price ran 11 yards for another score.
LHAC
Richland (7-0) at Bedford (6-1)
Last meeting: Richland 37, Bedford 7.
Last week: Richland 36, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0; Chestnut Ridge 20, Bedford 19.
About the Rams: Richland posted its second shutout of the season last week and won the Rams’ 18th straight LHAC regular-season contest. Sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl leads the area with 1,509 passing yards and senior receiver Caleb Burke is second with 623 receiving yards.
About the Bisons: Bedford’s six-game winning streak to open the season ended when Chestnut Ridge stopped a two-point conversion attempt on a late TD.
Bisons quarterback Mercury Swaim has completed 28 of 44 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns and has carried 57 times for 426 yards and eight TDs. Steve Ressler has 206 rushing yards and 320 receiving yards.
Chestnut Ridge (7-0) at Bishop McCort Catholic (4-3)
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 28, Bishop McCort Catholic 7.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 20, Bedford 19; Bishop McCort Catholic 49, Penn Cambria 22.
About the Lions: Ranked fifth in the state Class AA poll, Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister passed for 1,165 yards and rushed for 552 through seven weeks. The Lions’ win last year ended a string of six straight Crushers wins in the series in which McCort outscored Ridge a combined 232-40.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic has won three straight games. Jake Ardary is among the area leaders with 71 tackles. The Crushers beat the Lions 36-15 in the 2007 district Class AA playoffs. The teams played five times from 1993 to 2000.
Central Cambria (2-5) at Cambria Heights (4-3), High School Stadium, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 28, Central Cambria 20.
Last week: Forest Hills 27, Central Cambria 14; Cambria Heights 34, Greater Johnstown 14.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria will try to end a five-game slide since opening the season with two wins. Dylan Long is among the area leaders with 76 tackles and 669 rushing yards.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights will play its first game of the season at its renovated field at the school. Highlanders back Tyler Trybus leads area rushers with 1,047 yards. He has 14 touchdowns and 88 points.
Penn Cambria (1-6) at Somerset (1-6)
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 25, Somerset 0.
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 49, Penn Cambria 22; Westmont Hilltop 35, Somerset 6.
About the Panthers: Quarterback Garrett Harrold has completed 92 of 171 passes for 1,115 yards, with Jacob Tsikalas making 28 catches for 370 yards. The Panthers look to snap a four-game losing streak in which opponents have outscored them 162-60.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset has dropped three straight games by a combined 145-30 point total. The Eagles have won five of the past six meetings in the series.
Heritage
Ligonier Valley (7-0) at Northern Cambria (2-5)
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 49, Northern Cambria 6.
Last week: Ligonier Valley 46, Marion Center 0; Blairsville 22, Northern Cambria 12.
About the Rams: The Class AA third-ranked team in the state, Ligonier Valley has won 35 consecutive Heritage Conference contests. Back Kyrie Miller is second in the area with 1,042 rushing yards and ranks first with 144 points and 24 touchdowns.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria has lost four straight games since opening at 2-1. The Colts are looking for their first win in the series since a 15-12 victory in 2014. Adam Kopera has 854 rushing yards, fifth-best in the area.
Mountain Conference
Penns Valley (6-1) at Bishop Carroll Catholic (3-4)
Last meeting: Penns Valley 42, Bishop Carroll Catholic 14.
Last week: Penns Valley 14, Bellefonte 6; Central 34, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0.
About the Rams: Quarterback Aaron Tobias has completed 148 of 219 passes for 2,332 yards, with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Rams have won five straight games since a 56-49 loss to Clearfield in Week 2. Logan Snyder (52-788, seven), Stephen Ripka (21-487, 10), Austin Fisher (28-503, 13) and Gage Ripka (25-319, four) have combined for 126 catches, 2,097 yards and 34 touchdowns through seven weeks.
About the Huskies: Bishop Carroll looks to halt a two-game skid. Jake Zazvrskey has 577 rushing yards and 352 receiving yards with a combined six touchdowns. Quarterback Hunter Dumm has completed 61 of 120 passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Saturday
Greater Johnstown (0-7) at Westmont Hilltop (4-3), 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 21.
Last week: Cambria Heights 34, Greater Johnstown 14; Westmont Hilltop 35, Somerset 6.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown has one of the area’s most prolific passing attacks with quarterback Sammy Barber ranking second (79 of 168, 1,460 yards) and receiver Tyjon Jones ranking third (31-573).
But points have been hard to come by for the Trojans – 61 – while the opposition has produced 312 points. The Trojans have lost 18 straight dating to 2017.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop bounced back from a tough loss to undefeated Richland with a convincing victory at Somerset.
The Hilltoppers have rushed for 2,134 yards, 6 per carry and 304.9 a game. No runner has 500 rushing yards yet, but three Hilltoppers have 477 or more yards in Zane Blackburn (496), Hudson Holbay (488) and Mason Muto (477).
Shade (4-3) at Ferndale (2-5), 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Shade 42, Ferndale 22.
Last week: Shade 44, North Star 21; Blacklick Valley 26, Ferndale 14.
About the Panthers: Shade has won two in a row and three of its past four games. The passing attack led by Braden Adams’ 1,456 yards has been effective, with Vince Fyock leading the area with 737 yards on 37 catches and Tyler Valine ranking eighth with 353 yards and 23 receptions.
About the Yellow Jackets: Ferndale’s Tajahi Thomas leads the team with 312 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. Noah Korenoski has 276 rushing yards and three TDs. He continues to be busy on defense with 77 tackles, second in the area. Logan Boyd is tied for third with four interceptions.
Forest Hills (1-6) at Bishop Guilfoyle (5-2), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 30, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 10.
Last week: Forest Hills 27, Central Cambria 14; Richland 36, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills recorded the first win under head coach Justin Myers last week but will face a stiff challenge at Mansion Park. The Rangers defense limited Central Cambria to 61 total yards in the second half and produced a pair of TDs to break a 14-all deadlock at halftime. Luke Hribar had 13 tackles last week, and Seth Richardson had eight.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic will look to rebound after a one-sided setback to undefeated and state-ranked Richland. Andrew Yanoshak has a team-high 55 tackles and nine sacks.
United (0-7) at Purchase Line (4-3), 7 p.m.
Last meeting: United 47, Purchase Line 16.
Last week: West Shamokin 55, United 12; Purchase Line 36, Penns Manor 14.
About the Lions: The winless Lions have forged ahead despite the challenges of a thin roster that led to forfeit losses in Weeks 3 and 5.
About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line has won three of its past four games with the lone setback during that stretch coming against undefeated Ligonier Valley. Josh Syster has 851 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs.
