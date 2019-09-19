Forest Hills will play more than a home game on Friday night.
The Rangers, still looking for their first win of the season, will have a true homefield advantage for the first time this season when Bishop McCort Catholic visits for the first varsity football game played on the artificial turf at the newly renovated G.H. Miller Field.
“Five games in and we finally get our first game on this field,” said first-year Rangers coach Justin Myers, who helped lead Forest Hills to the 1994 state championship game as a quarterback playing on the old grass surface.
“The kids are excited, fired up and ready to go. Bishop McCort has always been a rival for us.
“Coming in on a Friday night, new field, a packed house, an exciting football game.”
The multi-purpose stadium is the centerpiece of a $3.7 million project that also added a track as well as artificial turf on the nearby baseball field. The LED lighted stadium will host football, soccer and softball games.
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest will have significance for Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile, a 1977 Forest Hills graduate who played on former coach Don Bailey’s 1976 team that went 8-0-1 and allowed only 15 points while scoring 183.
“As an alumnus, it’s exciting to go back and be a part of them opening their new stadium,” Basile said. “It’s unique that both teams’ head coaches played there under Coach Bailey.
“We know they’re going to be full of energy and sky high to put out a big performance and get a win on the new field,” he added. “They’ve improved each week.
“Last week against Cambria Heights we had to prepare for the running game. This week we have to prepare for the running game and the passing game.”
Like the Rangers, Bishop McCort is in need of a victory.
The Crimson Crushers are 1-3 and coming off a 37-15 home loss to Cambria Heights.
“Their quarterback, Will Miller, can run the ball and throw the ball,” Myers said of the versatile Crimson Crushers playmaker.
“They have speed on the outside with Grant Jeanjaquet, Jordan Page and Amir Andrews. Defensively you’ve got guys like Brendon Bair who are tough kids and can make plays at any time.”
Senior Miller has rushed for 313 yards and passed for 335. Junior Jordan Page has six catches for 186 yards and two TDs, and senior Jake Ardary has four catches for 93 yards and a score. Ardary leads the team with 48 tackles, and junior Bair has 38 tackles and two sacks.
“We hope to take advantage of every opportunity we have and come out and play fast,” Basile said. “I think we match up very well skill-wise. We need to come out and try to get something rolling quick. Being on the road. The excitement of their new stadium and homecoming. We have to establish ourselves early and try not to turn over the ball or have any penalties.”
Forest Hills junior quarterback Zach Myers, the coach’s son, ranks eighth in the area with 523 passing yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Sophomore Damon Crawley has 168 rushing yards. Senior Seth Richardson (16 for 177 yards), senior Jake Delic (11-136) and junior Brad Madigan (7-115) have combined for 428 receiving yards.
“We’re gaining experience right now. We’re learning about ourselves as a football team,” Coach Myers said. “We’re trying to find our own identity. Last week we had a great chance in Somerset to get the win and Somerset beat us (24-20).
“We’re focusing on one game at a time. Every week is a playoff game for us. You have to go out and win that game. We don’t look ahead at all. All of our focus is on Bishop McCort.”
The matchup will have one more interesting side note.
Myers and Basile’s families have had strong ties over the years, a bond strengthened when Basile was on the coaching staff during Myers’ time as quarterback of the indoor professional teams the Johnstown Jackals and Johnstown J-Doggs.
“I coached Justin,” Basile said. “He is a great competitor. Now his son’s the quarterback. Justin’s dad – we were classmates. We graduated together from Forest Hills. Smokey (Myers) and I played on the team that Justin’s grandfather Bob coached in the South Fork Jaycees basketball league on Saturdays.”
Justin Myers also mentioned those ties.
“Brian is a special guy to me. He was my coach when I played for the Jackals and J-Dogs,” Myers said. “I’ve known him all of my life. He is friends with my dad. Brian’s always been a guy who has been there to help me and give me advice when I need him. He’s a great guy and Bishop McCort is lucky to have him.”
Two area games this weekend have been cancelled due to forfeits by teams battling numbers situations.
Conemaugh Valley forfeited its scheduled WestPAC game at Meyersdale on Friday night.
The Blue Jays will fall to 0-5 while Meyersdale will be 5-0.
For the second time in three weeks, United forfeited a scheduled game. The Lions forfeited Friday’s scheduled meeting against Homer-Center. United will remain winless at 0-5 while Homer-Center will be 4-1.
LHAC
Bedford (4-0) at Central Cambria (2-2)
Last meeting: Bedford 35, Central Cambria 14.
Last week: Bedford 39, Penn Cambria 7; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 37, Central Cambria 7.
About the Bisons: Bedford will try for its first 5-0 start since the Bisons won 11 straight to start the 2015 season. Bedford’s defense has allowed a cumulative 23 points this season, with one shutout.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria scored a combined 109 points in winning its first two games, but the Devils have been outscored 72-7 in losses to Westmont Hilltop (35-0) and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (37-7) the past two weeks.
Cambria Heights (2-2) at Chestnut Ridge (4-0)
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 23, Cambria Heights 8.
Last week: Cambria Heights 37, Bishop McCort Catholic 15; Chestnut Ridge 40, Westmont Hilltop 23.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights snapped a two-game skid with a convincing victory at Bishop McCort. The Highlanders rushed for 368 yards and both Tyler Trybus and Jared Fox ran for more than 100 yards. Trybus ranks fourth in the area with 493 rushing yards.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge overcame a dominant start by the Westmont Hilltop offense, which used up all but 46 seconds of the opening quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The state’s fifth-ranked team in Class AA used big plays from quarterback Logan Pfister, Matt Whysong and Trey Maxwell to pull away. Pfister’s 36-yard TD run on a fourth-quarter fake punt was a game-breaker.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (3-1) at Greater Johnstown (0-4)
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 42, Greater Johnstown 6.
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 37, Central Cambria 7; Richland 58, Greater Johnstown 6.
About the Marauders: Junior running back Keegan Myrick leads the LHAC with 530 rushing yards but he injured his left knee late in the second quarter in last week’s win over Central Cambria and did not play in the second half. Before the injury, Myrick had four touchdowns and two conversion runs, gaining 156 yards on 18 carries.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown senior quarterback Sammy Barber leads the area with 809 passing yards, connecting on 44 of 90 passes. Tyjon Jones caught a 30-yard touchdown pass to convert a fourth-and-23 play for Greater Johnstown’s only touchdown against undefeated Richland last week.
Westmont Hilltop (2-2) at Penn Cambria (1-3)
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 24, Penn Cambria 7.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 40, Westmont Hilltop 23; Bedford 39, Penn Cambria 7.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has rushed for 1,069 yards, an average of 5.2 a carry and 267.3 a game. Senior quarterback Conner Polacek provided another look last week against Chestnut Ridge, throwing for 59 yards, including a 42-yard TD pass to Zane Blackburn that helped the Hilltoppers close within three points.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria has lost two straight to the Hilltoppers after winning five of six meetings from 2011 through 2016. Quarterback Garrett Harrold is second in the area with 761 passing yards, and Nicholas Marinak is fourth with 299 receiving yards.
Somerset (1-3) at Richland (4-0)
Last meeting: Richland 47, Somerset 6.
Last week: Somerset 24, Forest Hills 20; Richland 58, Greater Johnstown 6.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset got into the win column with a tight 24-20 victory over visiting Forest Hills. The Golden Eagles had the ball for 10 minutes, 42 seconds in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown pass by Brad Barndt to Riley Zylstra. Somerset later picked up five first downs to use up the final 7:07 in the win.
About the Rams: Richland has outscored opponents 188-32 and moved up to the No. 4 spot in PennLive.com’s Class AA rankings. Senior receiver Caleb Burke announced his commitment to Division I University of New Hampshire on Monday. He leads the area with 368 receiving yards on 19 catches. Kellan Stahl is fourth with 734 passing yards.
WestPAC
Windber (3-1) at Berlin Brothersvalley (4-0)
Last meeting: Windber 31, Berlin Brothersvalley 14.
Last week: Windber 42, North Star 0; Berlin Brothersvalley 21, Portage 13.
About the Ramblers: Windber’s win last year snapped Berlin’s streak of six straight victories in the series, dating to a playoff game in 2012. The Ramblers’ John Shuster is third in the area with 568 rushing yards on 88 carries. He has 42 points, and Dylan Tomlinson has 38 points.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley is ranked seventh in Class AA by PennLive.com after last week’s win over previously undefeated Portage. Since 1997, Berlin Brothersvalley has won 10 times in the series, four fewer victories than Windber. Cole Blubaugh has 296 rushing yards on 41 carries and nine touchdowns for 54 points.
Blacklick Valley (1-3) at Conemaugh Township (1-3)
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 35, Blacklick Valley 7.
Last week: Shade 33, Blacklick Valley 23; Meyersdale 47, Conemaugh Township 14.
About the Vikings: After scoring only seven points in the first two weeks, Blacklick Valley has produced 50 points while splitting its past two games. Nathan Schilling is fourth in the area with 41 tackles and Isaac Thomas is tied for eighth with 36 stops.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township has won three of the past four games in the series. Seth Rosey has rushed for 337 yards, and Jackson Byer has thrown for 412 yards.
Shade (2-2) at Portage (3-1)
Last meeting: Shade 56, Portage 39.
Last week: Shade 33, Blacklick Valley 23; Berlin Brothersvalley 21, Portage 13.
About the Panthers: Shade’s two losses are against undefeated teams Berlin Brothersvalley and Meyersdale. Shade quarterback Braden Adams has thrown for 760 yards, third-best in the area, with Vince Fyock’s 19 catches for 333 yards, and Tyler Valine’s 10 catches for 218 yards ranking second and ninth in receiving yards, respectively.
About the Mustangs: Portage looks to rebound after its first loss of the season. The Mustangs had a string of 15 straight wins in the series snapped by Shade last season. Since 1960, Portage leads the series 24-5-1. Gabe Forst has 330 rushing yards on 40 attempts. Connor Price has passed for 302 yards and rushed for 275.
Heritage Conference
West Shamokin (1-3) at Ligonier Valley (4-0)
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 42, West Shamokin 12.
Last week: West Shamokin 13, Blairsville 6; Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 12.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin won its first game last week in a tight contest against visiting Blairsville. Junior Logan McClafferty averages 4.4 yards a carry and leads the Wolves with 363 rushing yards and five TDs.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley has outscored three opponents by a 173-19 count on the field and won by forfeit one other time. PennLive.com ranks the Rams third in Class AA. Kyrie Miller is second in the area with 586 rushing yards despite playing one fewer game than most players and getting only 46 carries.
Marion Center (3-1) at Northern Cambria (2-2)
Last meeting: Marion Center 28, Northern Cambria 12.
Last week: Homer-Center 35, Marion Center 13; Purchase Line 28, Northern Cambria 6.
About the Stingers: Marion Center lost for the first time last week. The Stingers have scored 130 points while allowing 101, including a season-high 35 in Week 4 against the Wildcats.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria quarterback Mike Hoover completed 36 of 54 passes for 582 yards. Hoover left last week’s loss at Purchase Line with a leg injury. Running back Owen Prasko, who rushed for 283 yards, also can play quarterback.
Mountain Conference
Bishop Carroll Catholic (2-2) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-3)
Last meeting: Bishop Carroll Catholic 31, Philipsburg-Osceola 13.
Last week: Bald Eagle Area 29, Bishop Carroll Catholic 6; Tyrone 22, Philipsburg-Osceola 16.
About the Huskies: Bishop Carroll Catholic looks to snap a two-game losing streak since opening the season with a pair of victories. Senior quarterback Hunter Dumm has thrown for 648 yards, six TDs and five interceptions. Senior Jake Zazvrskey has 254 receiving yards and two TDs and 193 rushing yards and another score.
About the Mounties: Junior quarterback Ryan Whitehead has completed 42 of 74 passes for 568 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Junior Hunter Weitoish has 10 catches for 268 yards and a pair of scores. Junior Aaron Depto leads the team with 34 tackles.
Saturday
North Star (1-3) at Ferndale (1-3), 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Ferndale 7, North Star 6.
Last week: Windber 42, North Star 0; Ferndale 20, Conemaugh Valley 12.
About the Cougars: North Star looks to improve its scoring production after combining for 21 points in the past three games, the same number of points the Cougars scored in a season-opening win over Conemaugh Valley. Alex Wojnarowski has three sacks.
About the Yellow Jackets: Ferndale got into the win column in comeback fashion during the fourth quarter at Conemaugh Valley last week. Noah Korenoski has an area-high 53 tackles through four weeks. Tajahi Thomas has 33 stops. Logan Boyd has four sacks.
