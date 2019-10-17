No undefeated streaks or conference titles will be on the line when Windber visits border rival Shade on Friday night.
The Ramblers (5-3) and the Panthers (5-3) each already have clinched a playoff berth.
That doesn’t mean there’s not much at stake in Cairnbrook.
“We’ll see where we’re going to have to play on that first week of the playoffs,” said Shade coach Don Fyfe, whose defending District 5 Class A champion Panthers clinched an eighth straight postseason berth. “You want to go into this time of year with a lot of confidence. If they beat us, they’re going to be confident. If we’re lucky enough to beat them, we’re going to go into the playoffs with some confidence.”
Windber and Shade are tied for the third spot in the 5-A rankings.
Undefeated Tussey Mountain holds the top seed and is ranked ninth in the PennLive.com Class A poll. Northern Bedford is 5-3 and holds a slight edge in points and rating points over the Ramblers and Panthers in 5-A.
“Heading into the playoffs, we’re in, they’re in. It’s just a matter of who is going to go to Tussey Mountain and who most likely is going to Northern Bedford,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “You never want to limp into the playoffs. We’ve won two in a row. We’d like to win this one, get ready for the crossover and head into the playoffs on a positive note.”
Both teams’ three losses are against the three teams poised to share the WestPAC championship – Portage (8-1 including this week’s forfeit win over Conemaugh Valley), Meyersdale (7-1) and Berlin Brothersvalley (7-1).
Should both Meyersdale and Berlin win on Friday night, Portage would play Ligonier Valley in the Appalachian Bowl, Meyersdale would be the No. 2 seed in the conference, and Berlin Brothersvalley would be No. 3.
Windber and Shade begin the week tied for the fourth spot in the WestPAC.
“For as young as we are, from Week 1 to Week 9, we’ve talked about improvement on a week-to-week basis,” Grohal said.
“We’re starting four or five freshmen, even though at this point of the season I refer to them as ‘sophomores.’ I like where we’re at heading into Week 9.”
The Ramblers have the area’s third-leading rusher in freshman John Shuster, who has 179 carries for 1,101 yards and 14 TDs. Sophomore Dylan Tomlinson (414 rushing yards, five TDs) and junior James Shearman (24-268, five TDs) have combined for 682 yards and 10 TDs. Senior Evan Custer has 24 receptions for 362 yards, three TDs and a team-high 56 points, including 30 kicking points.
“The big difference I see is they do a lot more formations now than they have the last couple of years,” Fyfe said. “They do a good job of getting their skill guys out in space. They’re athletic. They’re young kids but they’re a nice team.”
Shade has the area’s leading receiver in junior Vince Fyock, with 39 catches for 749 yards and seven TDs. Senior Tyler Valine has 24 catches for 381 yards and five scores.
Junior Kaden Koleszarik has 26 receptions for 314 yards and three TDs, but last week in a win over Ferndale, he moved into the quarterback spot and completed 3 of 4 passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
Panthers quarterback Braden Adams is third in the area with 1,579 passing yards (105 of 167) with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“Braden is only a sophomore. He was taking some hits I didn’t want him to take as an underclassman,” Fyfe said.
“We’ve been working in Kaden Koleszarik, and he threw two TD passes the other day.”
Shade lost 42-6 to Berlin in Week 1. The next week at Conemaugh Valley, Fyfe and his staff went back to the offensive approach that helped the Panthers to a record year in 2018.
“It’s amazing to see where they were Week 1 against Berlin to where they are now,” Grohal said. “They look now exactly like they did last year with weapons all over the place.
“The Adams kid looks eerily similar to Brady (Fyfe). He even wears No. 3. He runs like Brady,” Grohal said of Coach Fyfe’s graduated son, who was Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year in 2018. “With Fyock and Valine out on the edge they’ve got a ton of weapons that can beat you in a ton of ways.”
WestPAC
Berlin Brothersvalley (7-1) at Blacklick Valley (3-5)
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 38, Blacklick Valley 8.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley by forfeit over Conemaugh Valley; Windber 20, Blacklick Valley 12.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin is tied for second in the 5-AA rankings, 20 points behind unbeaten Chestnut Ridge. The Mountaineers are back on the field after a forfeit win over Conemaugh Valley that followed a Week 7 loss at Meyersdale.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley’s two-game winning streak was halted by Windber last week. Currently in 6-A playoff contention in the 11th spot, the Vikings have the area’s two top tacklers in Nathan Schilling (110) and Isaac Thomas (81, tied for second).
North Star (2-6) at Meyersdale (7-1)
Last meeting: Meyersdale 48, North Star 20.
Last week: North Star 40, Conemaugh Township 24; Portage 16, Meyersdale 7.
About the Cougars: Alec Supanick had more than 400 yards of total offense and scored six TDs as North Star ended a five-game losing streak last week against Conemaugh Township. The Cougars enter the week ranked fourth in 5-AA.
About the Red Raiders: Second in 5-AA and vying to finish in a three-way tie for first in the WestPAC entering this game, Meyersdale looks to bounce back from its first setback last week at Portage. Devin Kretchman leads the team with 677 rushing yards.
Ferndale (2-6) at Conemaugh Township (2-6)
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 46, Ferndale 7.
Last week: Shade 42, Ferndale 19; North Star 40, Conemaugh Township 24.
About the Yellow Jackets: Ferndale has dropped three straight games. Opponents have outscored the Jackets 122-52 in that stretch.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township also has struggled in three straight setbacks in which opponents have outscored the Indians 148-24.
LHAC
Bedford (6-2) at Cambria Heights (5-3)
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 13, Bedford 7.
Last week: Richland 42, Bedford 13; Cambria Heights 42, Central Cambria 14.
About the Bisons: Bedford looks to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to undefeated opponents Chestnut Ridge and Richland, respectively. The Bisons still are atop the Class AAA subregional standings. Quarterback Mercury Swaim has passed for 474 yards and rushed for 492 though last week Richland limited him to 16 passing and 66 rushing yards.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights has won three straight games and four of its past five. The Highlanders rank sixth in the 6-AA standings. Tyler Trybus is the area’s leading rusher with 1,284 yards on 233 carries.
Bishop McCort Catholic (4-4) at Central Cambria (2-6)
Last meeting: Bishop McCort Catholic 32, Central Cambria 14.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 21, Bishop McCort Catholic 14 (OT); Cambria Heights 42, Central Cambria 14.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic is ninth in 6-A after an overtime loss to undefeated Chestnut Ridge halted a three-game winning streak. The Crimson Crushers average 159.8 rushing yards a game with quarterback Will Miller posting a team-high 588 yards and seven TDs on the ground.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria is sixth in 6-AAA but still is looking for its first win since Week 2. Dylan Long has carried 125 times for 675 yards and he is among the area leaders with 76 tackles.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (6-2) at Chestnut Ridge (8-0)
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 12, Chestnut Ridge 0.
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 20, Forest Hills 12; Chestnut Ridge 21, Bishop McCort Catholic 14 (OT).
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic looks to shake up the LHAC against the second undefeated team the Marauders will face in the past three weeks. Bishop Guilfoyle holds the second spot in 6-A. Keegan Myrick, working back from an injury, carried 32 times for 183 yards and scored a key TD in a win over Forest Hills.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge trailed 14-0 nearly 5 minutes into the fourth quarter at Sargent’s Stadium last week before rallying to force OT and then beat Bishop McCort Catholic. The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class AA holds the top spot in 5-AA. Trevor Weyandt is tied for second with 81 tackles.
Westmont Hilltop (5-3) at Forest Hills (1-7)
Last meeting: Forest Hills 28, Westmont Hilltop 14.
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 49, Greater Johnstown 28; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 20, Forest Hills 12.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop clinched a playoff berth for a school-record fifth straight season last week against Greater Johnstown. The Hilltoppers are second in 6-AAA behind Bald Eagle Area. Mason Muto has 12 touchdowns and 72 points.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills played a solid game before falling by eight points at Mansion Park last week. Seth Richardson has 35 catches for 511 yards, and Zach Myers has thrown for 1,331 yards, fourth-best in the area.
Somerset (2-6) at Greater Johnstown (0-8)
Last meeting: Somerset 36, Greater Johnstown 13.
Last week: Somerset 40, Penn Cambria 7; Westmont Hilltop 49, Greater Johnstown 28.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset ended a three-game losing streak with a one-sided victory over Penn Cambria. The Golden Eagles’ offense came to life, scoring 10 more points (40) than the team had in the three previous games combined (30). The seven points allowed last week was a season-low.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown tallied a season-high 28 points last week, but still is searching for its first win. The Trojans had dropped 19 consecutive games dating to 2017. Junior Jack Thomas has a team-best 48 tackles.
Richland (8-0) at Penn Cambria (1-7)
Last meeting: Richland 36, Penn Cambria 0.
Last week: Richland 42, Bedford 13; Somerset 40, Penn Cambria 7.
About the Rams: Richland, the top-ranked team in 6-AA and fourth-ranked Class AA team in the state, recorded an impressive road win at Bedford last week. The Rams have won 19 straight LHAC games. Senior Lucas Sabol and junior Jacob Sabol are tied for the team lead with 66 tackles.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria has lost five straight games and has been outscored 202-67 during that stretch. Garrett Harrold continues to rank among the leaders with 1,258 passing yards, including Jacob Tsikalas’ 32 catches for 426 yards and Nicholas Marinak’s 31 receptions for 351 yards.
Heritage
Blairsville (3-5) at Ligonier Valley (8-0)
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 49, Blairsville 6.
Last week: Blairsville 22, Homer-Center 21; Ligonier Valley 42, Northern Cambria 7.
About the Bobcats: Blairsville pulled off the upset with 22 unanswered points in a one-point win over Homer-Center last week. Sincere McFarlin had all the Bobcats points as his team pulled into the 10th playoff spot in 6-A.
About the Rams: Unbeaten and state third-ranked Ligonier Valley made big news away from the field this week after its school board voted to have the athletic program leave District 6 and move to the WPIAL next academic year. The 6-AA second-ranked Rams clinched their fourth straight Heritage Conference crown and have won 36 consecutive conference games.
Northern Cambria (2-6) at Penns Manor (2-6)
Last meeting: Northern Cambria 36, Penns Manor 12.
Last week: Ligonier Valley 42, Northern Cambria 7; Marion Center 47, Penns Manor 13.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria hopes to snap a five-game skid in which opponents have outscored the Colts 130-38. Adam Kopera ranks fourth in the area with 967 rushing yards.
About the Comets: Penns Manor has lost four straight as the opposition posted a cumulative 165-61. The Comets have been hurt by 23 turnovers.
Marion Center (6-2) at United (0-8)
Last meeting: United 53, Marion Center 35.
Last week: Marion Center 47, Penns Manor 13; Purchase Line 48, United 12.
About the Stingers: Marion Center is fifth in the 6-AA rankings. The Stingers have scored 246 points, 30.8 a game.
About the Lions: United is led by Hunter Cameron’s 77 carries for 413 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Jacob Boring has 329 yards and three TDs on 79 rushes.
