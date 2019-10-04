Friday’s game at Chestnut Ridge High School would be a big one, even if the Bedford Bisons and Chestnut Ridge Lions weren’t each sporting 6-0 records.
Given the proximity of the neighboring school districts, any time that the two teams tangle on the gridiron is a chance to secure yearlong bragging rights in social settings, and with co-workers.
“There’s a lot of workplaces that parents share,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “I think within the communities, there’s a lot of badgering that goes on one season to the next as to who is the top dog for that year.”
Shoemaker’s counterpart – Bedford coach Kevin Steele – echoed the sentiments of a clash that has returned to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference with vigor since Chestnut Ridge rejoined the league in 2018.
“I think the fact that both teams are having good years so far adds excitement to the game,” Steele said. “It’s always a big game. But I think that this year there is a little more emphasis because of the fact that both teams are off to pretty good starts.”
Friday’s renewal of the Bedford County bash will feature teams that have built their 6-0 records with efficient offensive attacks and miserly defenses.
Bedford has shown explosiveness in its previous two wins, posting 48 points apiece in wins over Central Cambria and Somerset. That attack is still a run-heavy concept with Elijah Cook’s 531 yards and 10 touchdowns setting the pace. A two-quarterback system featuring Steve Ressler and Mercury Swaim has added versatility to the Bisons’ offense with Swaim passing for 358 of Bedford’s 492 yards in the air.
Bedford’s leading receiver? It’s Ressler, who has 220 yards on 12 catches. Add in that Swaim is Bedford’s second-leading rusher, and it’s clear that there’s no one white helmet that a defense can key on when Bedford has the ball.
“They have a good corps of skill kids that they can spread the ball to,” Shoemaker said. “Swaim does a good job of adding a passing dimension to their offense.”
Bedford will try to solve a Lions defense that has given up just over 10 points per game with 21 tackles for loss.
That Bisons offense will need to keep pace with a Chestnut Ridge offense that has averaged 328.9 yards per game with dual-threat quarterback Logan Pfister accounting for 995 passing yards and seven touchdowns while also leading the team on the ground with 430 yards and nine scores.
That’s not to say that the Lions are fueled only by Pfister. Trey Maxwell has pounded out 308 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while Matt Whysong has shown himself as Pfister’s favorite target with 19 catches for 356 yards.
Stopping the Lions will be a tall task.
“Pfister is certainly where it all begins,” Steele said. “He’s very dangerous and elusive in the open field. They have several other playmakers, so we’ll have to play fundamentally sound.”
Chestnut Ridge will have to make its hay against a Bedford defense allowing 9 points per game, with a Week 3 shutout at Bishop McCort.
“They have good size up front,” Shoemaker said. “They have a nice linebacking corps.
“The secondary is experienced. The thing that stands out is that they take good angles and get a lot of hats to the ball.”
The Lions took the 2018 meeting in Bedford, topping the Bisons 37-14.
In Friday’s other action:
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference
Bishop McCort Catholic (3-3) at Penn Cambria (1-5)
Last meeting: Bishop McCort Catholic 25, Penn Cambria 13.
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 42, Greater Johnstown 3; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 20, Penn Cambria 6.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort forced five turnovers on its way to a blowout win over Greater Johnstown. Jake Ardary and Brendon Hair each scored a pair of touchdowns while the defense limited the Trojans to 34 yards on the ground, while sacking Sammy Barber five times.
About the Panthers: It took two days for Penn Cambria to get its game in with Bishop Guilfoyle, giving the hosts an even shorter week to prepare. Freshman Garrett Harold is among the area leaders in passing yards with 988 over the first six games with eight touchdown tosses to go with those yards.
Cambria Heights (3-3) at Greater Johnstown (0-6)
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 65, Greater Johnstown 35.
Last week: Cambria Heights 61, Forest Hills 24; Bishop McCort Catholic 42, Greater Johnstown 3.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights closed out Patton Stadium with a bang, racking up almost 400 yards on the ground with three rushers picking up at least 70 yards. Tyler Trybus enters Week 7 as the area’s second-leading rusher, picking up 810 yards on 149 carries with 11 touchdowns.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown got a field goal on its first drive last week, but couldn’t cash in on any other possessions as it moved the ball well at times against a stout Bishop McCort defense.
The Trojans, who last won in 2017, are led by a passing game fronted by Sammy Barber, who has passed for 1,187 yards with Tyjon Jones catching 45 passes for 452 yards. Both marks are good enough for third in the area.
Central Cambria (2-4) at Forest Hills (0-6)
Last meeting: Forest Hills 49, Central Cambria 6.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 43, Central Cambria 7; Cambria Heights 61, Forest Hills 24.
About the Red Devils: After starting 2-0, Central Cambria has dropped its past four games while getting outscored 163-30 during that span. The Red Devils were even with Chestnut Ridge midway through the second quarter before the Lions scored 36 unanswered points. Dylan Long’s 4-yard run accounted for Central Cambria’s lone score.
About the Rangers: After a pair of near-misses in Weeks 4 and 5, Forest Hills couldn’t keep up with Cambria Heights during a Saturday clash. Zach Myers has passed for 1,030 yards while Seth Richardson has pulled in 26 passes for 387 yards.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (5-1) at Richland (6-0)
Last meeting: Richland 42, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0.
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 20, Penn Cambria 6; Richland 42, Westmont Hilltop 6.
About the Marauders: Since a Week 2 loss to Westmont Hilltop, Bishop Guilfoyle has reeled off four straight wins, holding its past three opponents to seven points or fewer.
The Marauders are hammering teams on the ground, averaging 245.2 yards per game with Keegan Myrick’s 530 yards and eight touchdowns setting the pace.
About the Rams: Richland, which is winning games by an average score of 48-7, has only been held under 40 points once this season. Kellan Stahl leads the area in passing yards with 1,359 while Caleb Burke has hauled in 31 passes for 570 yards. Trevor Tustin (10 catches, 281 yards) also ranks among the area’s best.
Westmont Hilltop (3-3) at Somerset (1-5)
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 42, Somerset 8.
Last week: Richland 42, Westmont Hilltop 6; Bedford 48, Somerset 16.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop is chewing up 294.8 yards per game on the ground while averaging just 24.5 through the air. Six different rushers have accrued at least 100 yards on the ground, led by Hudson Holbay’s 488 yards on 101 rushes. Zane Blackburn (387) and Mason Muto (383) follow Holbay’s lead.
About the Golden Eagles: Points have been hard to come by for Somerset, but junior Dustin Hyde has proven to be the Golden Eagles’ most reliable ballcarrier, rushing for 439 yards on 96 attempts.
WestPAC
Berlin Brothersvalley (6-0) at Meyersdale (6-0)
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 46.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 49, North Star 7; Meyersdale 35, Windber 14.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley scored seven touchdowns in the first half on its way to a convincing Week 6 win. The Mountaineers have built their unbeaten mark by being prolific on offense – posting over 400 yards per game – and being just as stingy on defense, allowing just 9 points on average.
About the Red Raiders: By air – Mahlon Reese’s 165 passing yards; and by land - Devin Kretchman’s 118 rushing yards – Meyersdale kept the points coming as they topped Windber. In five on-field games, the Red Raiders have not scored fewer than 35 points.
Portage (5-1) at Conemaugh Township (2-4)
Last meeting: Portage 20, Conemaugh Township 17 (OT).
Last week: Portage 54, Ferndale 19; Shade 45, Conemaugh Township 0.
About the Mustangs: Portage has seeming bounced back from its Week 4 loss, outscoring Shade and Ferndale by a combined tally of 116-32 over the past two weeks. Six rushers have tallied at least 100 yards this season, led by the 596 yards from Gabe Forst, on just 58 carries.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township was blanked for the second time this season when it fell to Shade last week. The Indians’ Seth Rosey has been the workhorse of the offense, rushing 100 times for 510 yards. Jackson Byer’s 556 passing yards have helped to add statistical balance to the squad’s attack.
Ferndale (2-4) at Blacklick Valley (2-4)
Last meeting: Blacklick Valley 18, Ferndale 2.
Last week: Portage 54, Ferndale 19; Blacklick Valley 33, Conemaugh Valley 14.
About the Yellow Jackets: A loss to visiting Portage snapped a two-game winning streak for Ferndale, which is tied with Blacklick Valley and Moshannon Valley for the 11th playoff spot in District 6 Class A. The Yellow Jackets’ Noah Korenoski is among the region’s leader in tackles with 72.
About the Vikings: According to statistics posted online, Blacklick Valley boasts the area’s leading tackler in Nathan Schilling, who has 78. Isaac Thomas leads the team in rushing and receiving yards, posting 260 yards on the ground and 250 through the air.
North Star (1-5) at Shade (3-3)
Last meeting: Shade 40, North Star 20.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 49, North Star 7; Shade 45, Conemaugh Township 0.
About the Cougars: North Star has last five straight, including losses to WestPAC juggernauts Portage and Berlin Brothersvalley. Shave Pavlick scored the Cougars’ lon–e touchdown a week ago.
About the Panthers: Braden Adams passed for 469 yards with Vince Fyock racking up 334 receiving yards last week against Conemaugh Township. Over the first six weeks, Shade has alternated wins and losses on its way to a 3-3 mark.
Heritage
Marion Center (5-1) at Ligonier Valley (6-0)
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 41, Marion Center 0 in 6-AA playoffs.
Last week: Marion Center 45, Blairsville 6; Ligonier Valley 48, Purchase Line 0.
About the Stingers: Marion Center scored on four of its first five possessions as it walloped Blairsville in Week 6. Garet Wells rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns while adding a receiving touchdown with his four catches.
About the Rams: Kyrie Miller scored on touchdown runs of 89, 75, 63, 2 and 38 as Ligonier Valley ran its Heritage Conference winning streak to 34 straight games. Miller’s 925 yards on the ground lead the area, as does his 21 total touchdowns in five games on the field.
Northern Cambria (2-4) at Blairsville (1-5)
Last meeting: Northern Cambria 39, Blairsville 8.
Last week: Homer-Center 28, Northern Cambria 6; Marion Center 45, Blairsville 6
About the Colts: Adam Kopera leads Northern Cambria’s rushing attack with 737 yards while Owen Prasko follows with 467.
About the Bobcats: Sincere McFarlin, who rushed for just 2 yards on 13 carries, scored Blairsville’s only touchdown during the fourth quarter of their loss at home. Zak Artley was 9 of 25 for 120 yards in the loss.
West Shamokin (2-4) at United (0-6)
Last meeting: United 38, West Shamokin 36 (2 OT).
Last week: West Shamokin 48, Penns Manor 14; Saltsburg 35, United 14
About the Wolves: West Shamokin broke out for a season-best 48 points as it hammered Penns Manor, winning its second game of the season. Logan McClafferty leads the Wolves with 363 yards on 83 carries.
About the Lions: United fell to Saltsburg, but reached double-figure scoring for the first time this season. Lions quarterback-running back Hunter Cameron carried 22 times for 137 yards and had one touchdown.
Mountain Conference
Bishop Carroll Catholic (3-3) at Central (3-3)
Last meeting: Central 24, Bishop Carroll Catholic 14.
Last week: Huntingdon 20, Bishop Carroll 6; Central 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 7.
About the Huskies: Bishop Carroll’s Week 6 loss at Huntingdon dropped the Huskies to 1-3 in the Mountain Conference. Bishop Carroll has produced over 340 yards of offense per game with Hunter Dumm passing for 949 yards. Jake Zazvrskey has proven to be an all-purpose threat for the Huskies, rushing for 515 yards while notching 350 receiving yards.
About the Scarlet Dragons: The two-quarterback system of Braden Kitt (577 passing yards) and Jeff Hoenstine (504 yards) has propelled the Central offense over its first six games.
Saturday
Windber (3-3) at Conemaugh Valley (0-6), 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Windber 28, Conemaugh Valley 26.
Last week: Meyersdale 35, Windber 14; Blacklick Valley 33, Conemaugh Valley 14.
About the Ramblers: Dylan Tomlinson rushed for 102 yards while John Shuster racked up 70 in Windber’s loss to Meyersdale, a game that saw just one Ramblers punt. Windber has lost three of its past four, with losses coming to a trio of teams with one combined loss.
About the Blue Jays: Nick Heltzel and Logan Kent front a Conemaugh Valley rushing attack that has collected 77% of its team’s yardage. The Blue Jays led against Blacklick Valley before surrendering 20 unanswered points.
