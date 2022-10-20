Even though a Heritage Conference title is out of reach, both Northern Cambria and Portage still will have much at stake in a Week 9 meeting.
“It’s a big game,” said Portage coach Marty Slanoc, whose 5-3 team will host the 6-2 Colts. “We’re finishing up our conference schedule with a good Northern Cambria team. We’d like to finish it out with a win.
“It’s a difference between third and fourth place for us.”
The game will have significance in the District 6 Class 1A rankings and the seeding in the Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover in Week 10.
“I like where our team is right now,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “We’re starting to hit our stride offensively. Our defense is really settling into what we like to do.
“We’re getting Colton Paronish and Ty Dumm back (from injury). I like that, but we know we have a tough task against this Portage team.”
Northern Cambria (800 points) is ranked second behind undefeated Heritage Conference champion Penns Manor (1130) in the District 6 1A rankings.
The Colts are 20 points ahead of third-place Cambria Heights (6-2, 780). Both fourth-place Juniata Valley (5-3, 670) and Portage (650) are in the mix to land in the top-four spots and host a first-round playoff game.
Similarly, Northern Cambria is tied for second place with Cambria Heights in the Heritage, with Portage one game back. The Colts beat the Highlanders in Week 1.
“Offensively, running that wing-T they’ve been running for years, all the misdirection, all the athletes they have, it’s a tough offense to slow down,” Shutty said of the Mustangs.
“That creates a huge task. They have a big, bruising running back who is racking up yards like candy on Halloween.”
Portage running back Isaac Jubina has 832 rushing yards on 133 carries. Last week, he had 195 yards and four touchdowns in a win at West Shamokin.
Mustangs quarterback Andrew Miko has passed for 767 yards, completing 37 of 94 attempts. Bode Layo has 10 catches for 373 yards, and Mason Kargo has 19 receptions for 323 yards.
Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher has completed 90 of 149 passes for 1,289 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
He’s thrown seven TD passes and two picks in the last three games.
“Bougher is not afraid to throw the ball downfield,” Slanoc said. “He’s athletic. He can run the ball. They mix it up very well.”
Bougher also plays on the defensive line, perhaps an untraditional role for a quarterback.
“He has that calm demeanor,” Shutty said. “He doesn’t get too anxious, too worked up or too excited. Whether it is a fourth-and-1 or a first-and-10, he has that same composure and the guys see that and feed off of that.”
The Colts’ Peyton Myers has an area-best 686 receiving yards on 35 catches. Ty Dumm has 23 receptions for 379 yards.
On the ground, Jack Sheredy has a team-best 365 yards on 73 carries, including two TD runs. Paronish has 354 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries, but hasn’t played since Week 5. Bougher has 350 rushing yards.
“They’ve got a lot of returnees,” Slanoc said. “They had injured kids who are coming back this week. They’re sitting at 6-2 in a tough conference with a couple big wins on their resume.”
Heritage
West Shamokin (4-4) at Cambria Heights (6-2)
Last week: Portage 49, West Shamokin 34; Penns Manor 42, Cambria Heights 33.
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 42-21 in 2021.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin has lost two straight games and three of its past four, allowing 144 points in that stretch. The Wolves currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in District 6 Class 2A.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights’ chance to repeat as Heritage Conference champion was thwarted last week by undefeated Penns Manor. The Highlanders hold the third spot in the District 6 1A rankings. Quarterback Ty Stockley left last week’s game with an injury. He has rushed for 873 yards and 12 TDs and passed for 520 yards and nine scores.
United Valley (2-6) at River Valley (0-8)
Last week: United Valley 20, Purchase Line 19; Northern Cambria 33, River Valley 21.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Lions: United Valley looks to build on the momentum following last week’s one-point victory that gave veteran coach Kevin Marabito his 100th win. Caden McCully has 570 rushing yards on 62 carries.
About the Panthers: Opponents have outscored River Valley by a combined 276-120. Panthers quarterback Luke Woodring has completed 53 of 115 passes for 664 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Dom Speal has 15 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown.
LHAC
Greater Johnstown (0-8) at Bedford (5-3)
Last week: Somerset 21, Greater Johnstown 19; Central 38, Bedford 35 (OT).
Last meeting: Bedford 61-0 in 2021.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown was in its closest game of the season, falling by two points after Somerset stopped a late conversion attempt. Quarterback Anthony Atwood has rushed for 511 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 127 yards. Deshawn Legrier has 47 tackles and one sack.
About the Bisons: Bedford is on a deceiving three-game losing streak, falling to a trio of LHAC heavyweights by a combined 12 points to Central, at Richland (25-23) and at Penn Cambria (27-20). The Bisons hold the fourth spot in District 5-8 Class 2A. Bedford has won four straight over Greater Johnstown, producing 218 points, including tallying totals of 61, 64 and 61 points, respectively, in the past three meetings.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (6-2) at McCort-Carroll Catholic (2-6)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Chestnut Ridge 28; Central Cambria 44, McCort-Carroll Catholic 7.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 42-0 in 2021.
About the Marauders: The 2021 PIAA Class 1A champions have won four consecutive games and hold the third position in the District 6 Class 2A rankings, currently 10 rating points behind Penns Valley. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter has completed 87 of 130 passes for 1,247 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has carried 123 times for 885 yards and 18 TDs.
About the Crushers: McCort-Carroll has lost four in a row. The Crushers are 11th in the District 6 Class 1A rankings, 120 behind Glendale and Purchase Line, the teams currently tied for eighth, and 110 back of West Branch.
Westmont Hilltop (3-5) at Central (6-2)
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 28, Forest Hills 27; Central 38, Bedford 35 (OT).
Last meeting: Central 52-13 in 2021 District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit with a pair of touchdowns and then forced a defensive stop when Marty Radovanic recovered a fumble with 18 seconds left in a win over Forest Hills. Gavin Hockenberry (121) and Brayden Dean (105) each surpassed 100 rushing yards in the game. Hockenberry has 1,069 rushing yards overall, and Dean has 670 for the District 6 Class 2A ninth-ranked Hilltoppers.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central has won five in a row and holds the second ranking in District 6-2A. The Dragons outlasted Bedford via Hunter Smith’s 31-yard field goal in overtime. Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine engineered another great comeback on a 14-play, 87-yard drive to tie it at the end of regulation with his 32nd TD pass of the season. Hoenstine’s scrambling, athletic 3-yard TD pass to Eli Lingenfelter on fourth-and-1 and a conversion made it 35-all.
Somerset (1-7) at Central Cambria (2-6)
Last week: Somerset 21, Greater Johnstown 19; Central Cambria 44, McCort-Carroll Catholic 7.
Last meeting: Central Cambria 26-21 in 2021.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset snapped a 10-game losing streak and won for the first time under first-year head coach Jeff Urban last week. Camden Lowery had 113 rushing yards against the Trojans and went over the 100-yard mark for the second time this season. He also caught two passes for 36 yards and a score.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria halted a four-game skid last week. The Red Devils rushed for 452 yards and five TDs in Week 8, with three players going over 100 in the game – Nolan Wyrwas (134 yards, one TD), Grady Snyder (130, two TDs) and Elijah Villarrial (111, one TD).
Richland (8-0) at Chestnut Ridge (6-2)
Last week: Richland 49, Penn Cambria 42; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Chestnut Ridge 28.
Last meeting: Richland 40-0 in 2021.
About the Rams: The top-ranked team in District 6 Class 2A, Richland continues a difficult stretch in the LHAC schedule after wins over previously undefeated Penn Cambria last week and a very strong Bedford team in Week 7. Richland’s Jordan Nicholls had two more sacks last week to increase his area-best total to 15. Noah Ritko has made 34 of 35 extra-point kicks and one field goal for 37 kicking points.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge currently is third in District 5-8 Class 2A. The Lions can move the ball on the ground, with Nick Presnell rushing for 844 yards, or through the air, with quarterback Nate Whysong passing for 1,124. Receiver Jeb Emerick has 15 catches for 360 yards.
Penn Cambria (7-1) at Forest Hills (2-6)
Last week: Richland 49, Penn Cambria 42; Westmont Hilltop 28, Forest Hills 27.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 29-7 in 2021.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria lost for the first time last week, but the Panthers still hold the top spot in District 6 Class 3A. The Panthers allowed a season-high 49 points to the potent Richland offense, but produced 42 of their own in a close contest. Garrett Harrold passed for 216 yards and three TDs last week and has 1,502 passing yards and 610 rushing yards this season.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills had a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter before falling behind late in a one-point setback to Westmont Hilltop. Nate Cornell has 634 passing yards. Colten Danel has 827 rushing yards, with 13 touchdowns and 78 points.
WestPAC
Windber (7-1) at Conemaugh Township (6-2)
Last week: Windber 56, Juniata Valley 7; Berlin Brothersvalley 62, Conemaugh Township 13.
Last meeting: Windber 50-7 in 2020 (2021 game was postponed)
About the Ramblers: Windber is second in the District 5 Class 1A rankings after winning three straight games. John Shuster is the area’s top rusher with 1,666 yards on 120 carries. Shuster has 26 touchdowns and 160 points.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township is third in the District 5 Class 1A rankings after losing for the second time in three weeks. The Indians have encountered a string of injuries to quarterback Tanner Shirley, receiver Ethan Black and quarterback/receiver Jon Updyke. Black (684) and Updyke (628) are among the area receiving leaders and Shirley led the area with 1,248 passing yards when he was injured three weeks ago.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (5-3) at Imani Christian Academy (4-4)
Last week: Serra Catholic 27, Ligonier Valley 18; Imani Christian Academy 44, Derry 17.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley is 4-0 on the road this season. The Rams are 3-2 in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny. Haden Sierocky has 763 rushing yards and 303 receiving yards. Broderick Schreyer has passed for 598 yards. Nick Lonas has 66 tackles, Mason Mohnkern has five sacks, and Billy Sugden has four sacks.
About the Saints: Imani Christian Academy picked up wins over Derry and Apollo Ridge (38-34) after losing three straight against Burrell (41-30), Serra Catholic (47-12) and Steel Valley (56-6). The Saints are 2-3 in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny.
Nonconference
Uniontown (4-4) at Berlin Brothersvalley (8-0)
Last week: Uniontown 28, Waynesburg Central 14; Berlin Brothersvalley 62, Conemaugh Township 13.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Red Raiders: Uniontown has posted back-to-back wins since snapping a three-game losing skid. The Raiders have outscored opponents 175-155. Another WestPAC team, Windber, rolled to a 40-0 victory over Uniontown in Week 6.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley finally surrendered its first points of the season last week, but the Mountaineers still hold an impressive 361-13 scoring advantage over opponents. Berlin sits in the second spot in the District 5-8 Class 2A rankings behind undefeated Pittsburgh City League team Westinghouse (7-0). Connor Montgomery leads the area in kick scoring with 47 points, 44 of 50 extra-points and one of two field goal attempts.
Meyersdale (2-5) at Moshannon Valley (4-4)
Last week: Meyersdale 69, Brownsville 0; Moshannon Valley 20, Bellwood-Antis 12.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale collected more points last week (69) than the Red Raiders had in six previous games (58). The Raiders scored 28 points in the first quarter while ending a two-game losing streak. Bryson Hetz ran for 134 yards and three TDs against Brownsville, and Daulton Sellers had 114 rushing yards and three TDs while also throwing for a score.
About the Vikings: Moshannon Valley, ranked fifth in District 6-1A, has won two straight and three of its past four games. Levi Knuth has 868 yards and three touchdowns on 174 carries.
Quarterback Jalen Kurten has completed 33 of 84 passes for 446 yards, two touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Saturday
WestPAC
North Star (3-5) at Conemaugh Valley (2-5), 1 p.m.
Last week: North Star 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 21; Conemaugh Valley 28, Curwensville 27 (OT).
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 41-0 in 2020 (North Star won by forfeit in 2021).
About the Cougars: North Star is tied for the fourth slot in the District 5 Class 1A rankings. The Cougars have the area’s leading passer in Connor Yoder, who has completed 95 of 200 attempts for 1,643 yards, 18 TDs and eight interceptions. Isaac Berkey (431), Cody Hause (389) and Ethan Smith (372) are among the area receiving leaders.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley provides a contrast to North Star’s successful passing game via the Blue Jays’ effective ground attack. Eli Darr has 971 rushing yards in seven games. Conemaugh Valley sits in the 12th spot in the District 6-1A rankings, 140 behind two teams currently tied for the final playoff spot.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
