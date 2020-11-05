Unbeaten Bedford and Central will clash at 7 p.m. Friday night in a PIAA Class AAA first-round contest at Hollidaysburg Senior High School.
It is the second straight season that the Bisons have advanced to this point in the playoffs, and they are hoping to improve on the outcome of last year’s disappointing 21-20 overtime loss to Bald Eagle Area.
“This is a big deal to us,” Bedford lineman Ashton Dull said. “This is what we’ve worked for all year. Last year, we felt that we were the better team and that we should have won.”
The Bisons (8-0) took a 14-0 halftime lead against the Eagles and never trailed until overtime when the situation swirled away from them.
“I think our whole team learned a valuable lesson,” Dull said. “You have to finish. After we got that lead, we ended up coasting in the second half. No matter what, you have to never let up and finish it.”
Bedford coach Kevin Steele said that his District 5-9 subregional champions are fortunate to have so many players returning from last season.
“We have a lot of kids that have valuable experience in big football games,” Steele said. “The biggest part of that game last year was turnovers. We have to take care of the football and work to create turnovers.”
The Bisons won the District 5-9 subregional championship last week with a convincing 41-20 victory over Clearfield while the Scarlet Dragons held off Tyrone 17-14 to win the District 6 championship.
For Central (8-0), the victory over the Golden Eagles was a costly one as senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine was severely injured and the Scarlet Dragons had to hang on for the victory.
The Dragons average over 234 yards passing and have rushed for over 168 yards a game. Hoenstine had thrown for 1,823 yards, going 121 of 184 with 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Expected to take the helm for Hoenstine will be sophomore Rylan Daugherty, who is 3-for-4 passing for 34 yards.
“Their quarterback being out doesn’t change what we will do,” Steele said. “We know that there will be some different wrinkles because he was a good defensive back as well. He is one of their emotional leaders and their team will be trying to win the game for him.”
Eight different Central players have had at least 10 catches this season, led by senior Hunter Klotz with 19 receptions for 391 yards.
Junior Parker Gregg is the top ground gainer with 626 yards on 84 carries and also has the team’s top tackles total on defense with 52. Freshman Hunter Smith has four sacks and senior Demetrious Harbaugh has three interceptions.
Bedford, which last played Central in 2006 when the Dragons were members of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, a 26-14 Bisons victory, is averaging over 240 yards rushing and has over 160 yards in passing yardage.
Junior quarterback Mercury Swaim has thrown for 1,246 yards, going 72 of 117 with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Swaim’s primary target is senior Steven Ressler, who has pulled down 38 catches for 649 yards, while senior Gregory Edwards has 19 receptions for 370 yards.
On the ground, Swaim has 781 yards on 80 carries, while Ressler has 323 on 37, but there are four other Bisons players, who have rushed for at least 100 yards this season.
“Balance is the key for us,” Steele said. “We have a mix of the run and the pass, and are fortunate to have so many different weapons.”
On defense, senior Dull has a team-best 52 tackles with senior Elijah Cook just behind at 50. Swaim has four sacks.
“Each person on the team has to remain focused on their individual jobs,” Dull said. “And, we have have to minimize our mistakes. We are excited and really looking forward to this.”
The winner of the Bedford/Central contest will face the District 10 champion, either Fort LeBeouf or Grove City, next weekend in a PIAA quarterfinal matchup.
Regular Season
Forest Hills (3-4) at Bishop McCort (1-7), 7 p.m.
Last week: Forest Hills 48, Greater Johnstown 28; Westmont Hilltop 14, Bishop McCort 0
Last meeting: In 2019, Bishop McCort 21-15
About the Rangers: The team put more points on the board in last week’s win over the Trojans than it has all season and rushed for over 400 yards in the victory. Damon Crawley finished with 277 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, with quarterback Zach Myers adding 65 yards and one score.
About the Crimson Crushers: On a three-game losing streak, the team will look to bounce back. For the year, quarterback Tristan Fornari has passed for 489 yards going 44 of 81 while three rushers have at least 220 yards led by Ethan Marcozzi with 55 carries for 293, while Brendon Bair has 260 yards on 46 carries and Amir Andrews, 27 for 221.
Central Cambria (3-3) at Bald Eagle Area (2-5), 7 p.m.
Last week: Did not play; Did not play
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Red Devils: After a strong start, the team did not have a win during the month of October and is looking to finish out the season on a strong note. Junior Hobbs Dill has rushed for 6.8 yards per carry, with 656 yards on 97 carries, while quarterback Ian Little is 35 of 61 passing for 646 yards. Nate Wyrwas leads the team in receptions with 21 for 502 yards.
About the Eagles: Looking to bounce back after three straight losses, junior quarterback Garrett Burns has passed for 1,252 yards, going 94 of 193. His top receivers are junior Owen Irvin with 26 receptions for 565 yards, Gavin Eckley with 272 yards on 31 catches and freshman Camron Watkins with 16 for 236.
Conemaugh Valley (4-2) at Windber (6-2), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 6-A quarterfinal, Bishop Guilfoyle 41, Conemaugh Valley 0; District 5-AA semifinal, Chestnut Ridge 28, Windber 22
Last meeting: In 2019, Windber 48, Conemaugh Valley 0
About the Blue Jays: Trying to rebound after a playoff loss, the team will be looking to run the ball and is averaging 283.8 yards on the ground. Junior Logan Kent has rushed for a team-high 927 yards on 111 carries and scored nine touchdowns while junior teammate Nick Heltzel has 466 yards on 56 carries.
About the Ramblers: The team is also looking to bounce back after its loss to the Lions and will rely on its potent running game, which averages just over 300 yards per game led by sophomore John Shuster, who has a team-high 1,166 yards on 114 carries and has scored a team-high 17 TDs. Junior Dan Tomlinson has 514 yards on 63 carries.
North Star (2-6) at Conemaugh Township (4-3), 7 p.m.
Last week: North Star 41, Shade 18; Conemaugh Township 35, United 14
Last meeting: In 2019, North Star 40, Conemaugh Township 24
About the Cougars: Bouncing back after a loss, Connor Yoder rushed for 245 yards on 26 carries, including two touchdowns, and threw for another three scores, as the team posted a season high in points in the victory over the Panthers. For the year, Yoder is 41 of 96 passing for 589 yards and Ty Maluchnik has 370 yards on 63 carries.
About the Indians: Seth Rosey had 24 carries for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns in the victory over the Lions. For the year, Rosey has 546 yards on 102 carries with 10 touchdowns, and Tanner Shirley has passed for 829 yards going 67 of 115. Jackson Byer is the leading receiver with 30 catches for 385 yards.
Tussey Mountain (6-1) at Greater Johnstown (0-8), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 5-A championship, Northern Bedford 32, Tussey Mountain 7; Forest Hills 48, Greater Johnstown 28
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Titans: Trying to bounce back after the first loss of the season in the district title game, the team is averaging 345.7 yards rushing per game led by senior Kaden Lucko, who has accrued 1,013 yards on 133 carries. Junior Colton Bishop has accumulated 639 yards on 96 carries.
About the Trojans: The team came up with four takeaways in the loss to the Rangers, and freshman quarterback Jon Updyke made his first career start in place of the injured Symeon Kobal, finishing 13 of 22 for 120 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Updyke is still the leading rusher with 420 yards on 58 carries.
Portage (4-3) at Meyersdale (2-6), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 6-A quarterfinal, Juniata Valley 43, Portage 7; Berlin Brothersvalley 48, Meyersdale 7
Last meeting: In 2019, Portage 16, Meyersdale 7
About the Mustangs: After winning its first four games of the season, the team will look to snap back from a three-game losing streak. Junior Oren Heidler leads the team in rushing with 355 yards on 63 carries while senior Scott Berardinelli has 243 yards on 57 carries and a team-high seven touchdowns.
About the Red Raiders: The team committed five turnovers, including four interceptions, and were held to just 36 yards of total offense in the first half and just three first downs against the Mountaineers starters. For the year, quarterback Briar Sheets is 65 of 148 passing for 857 yards with Daulton Sellers catching 19 passes for 205 yards.
Bishop Carroll (1-6) at West Branch (3-5), 7 p.m.
Last week: Bishop Carroll 21, Blacklick Valley 18; West Branch 21, Curwensville 14
Last meeting: In 2000 District 5/6-A playoffs, Bishop Carroll 26, West Branch 21
About the Huskies: Senior Ryan Bohrer made a buzzer-beating touchdown catch from sophomore quarterback Johnny Golden to help pave the way to a second-half comeback victory, the first of the season for the team and for first-year coach Bubba Fatula. Golden has thrown for 310 yards going 39 of 86 for the season. Bohrer is the team’s top receiver with 13 catches for 147 yards.
About the Warriors: The team is looking for its third straight victory after struggling for much of the season. Senior Will Herring leads the rushing attack with 645 yards on 98 carries, while freshman Tyler Biggans has supplied 413 yards on 110 carries and thrown for 671 yards going 37 of 87. Senior Noah Hoffner is the top receiver with 416 yards on 24 catches, while Herring has eight receptions for 210 yards.
Saturday
Regular Season
Penn Cambria (3-5) at Westmont Hilltop (3-4), 1 p.m.
Last week: Armstrong 50, Penn Cambria 22; Westmont Hilltop 14, Bishop McCort 0
Last meeting: In 2019, Westmont Hilltop 54, Penn Cambria 25
About the Panthers: Playing without starting quarterback Garrett Harrold and receiver Nick Marinak against the River Hawks, Braedon Phister rushed for 136 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. Brandon Storm added 28 rushing yards, 60 passing yards, was 2 of 2 passing, had two catches for 41 yards and a TD.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop had a pair of 100-yard rushers and gained 244 yards on the ground in last week’s win over the Crimson Crushers. Senior Hudson Holbay had 23 carries and 100 yards, scoring both touchdowns while freshman Brayden Dean added 105 yards on 15 carries. David Assad had both extra-point kicks.
