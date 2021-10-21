The WestPAC will showcase two of its top contenders for a third consecutive week on Friday night.
Undefeated Windber (7-0) and once-beaten Portage (6-1) will renew a storied rivalry that most likely will end when the Mustangs move into the Heritage Conference next season.
“As a coach, the one game I always circled on the calendar was Portage,” Ramblers coach Matt Grohal said. “That’s going back to (Portage) Coach (Gary) Gouse and (Windber) Coach (Phil) DeMarco. I remember one year we were 8-0 and they were 8-0. It seemed like we were always playing for a WestPAC championship.
“Portage is a crazy football town, and I’m going to miss that next year,” he added. “This game has a lot of meaning. I’m sure Marty (Slanoc) is telling his guys the same thing.”
Windber is coming off a much-needed bye week that enabled several Ramblers players to recover from a physical contest at Berlin Brothersvalley in Week 7.
Windber won that battle of undefeated teams 20-6, though the Ramblers lost three key players to injuries in the second half.
Last week, then-unbeaten Portage had a 16-0 lead early in the third quarter before host Berlin Brothersvalley came back to win 29-22.
“When you get your first loss of the season, whether it is Game 2 or Game 6 or 7, you’ve got to look at yourself,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “It really catches the attention. Kids realize, ‘Hey, we’ve got to fix these things and move on from there.’ ”
The Mustangs, who enter the week third in the District 6 Class 1A rankings, have been effective rushing the ball out of the Wing-T formation. Portage has 1,760 rushing yards, an average of 251.4 a game and 6.2 a run.
Oren Heidler (77-639), Jon Wolford (103-573) and Kaden Claar (41-377) lead the way on the ground, while quarterback Andrew Miko has thrown for 575 yards.
“Watching tape on those guys, Marty has done a great job calling plays,” said Grohal, whose Ramblers are second in the District 5-8 Class 2A rankings.
“They take what the defense is giving you. They’ve always been great at that with that Wing-T.
“One game they’re running belly, one game they’re running trap. Wolford will kill you on the fullback trap. Miko has improved 1,000% since last year.
“Offensively, they’re a handful. They’ve been good all year on offense and we’ve been good on defense.
“Something has got to give on Friday.”
Windber veteran back John Shuster is among the area leaders with 927 rushing yards on 74 carries. The junior averages 12.5 yards a carry and is second in the area with 19 touchdowns and 116 points.
At Berlin, Shuster aggravated a shoulder injury that bothered him late last season, Grohal said.
“He did practice Tuesday lightly,” Grohal said earlier this week.
“We’re prepared to move on without him, but we certainly don’t want to do that. It’s going to be day by day, but it will be based on how much he will improve as the week goes on.”
The Ramblers complement Shuster in the single wing, gaining 2,618 rushing yards, an average of 374 a game and 11.4 a carry. Luke Hostetler (44-441), Nick Dom (27-400) and Dylan Tomlinson (28-344) have combined for nearly 1,200 yards.
“It’s difficult because they have weapons everywhere,” Slanoc said.
“All the same kids as last year, except they’re a year older and a year better. Some of them have started three or four years now. They’ve progressed.”
Another large crowd is expected in Portage for this marquee contest.
“Throughout our history in this conference, this definitely is the biggest rivalry,” Slanoc said. “These are the two top dogs for the longest amount of time.
“They really owned us for many years. We kind of turned the table. They’re trying to turn it back. We look forward to it. Going back to Coach Gouse and Coach DeMarco, it’s a great rivalry.”
WestPAC
Conemaugh Valley (4-3) at Conemaugh Township (3-3)
Last week: Conemaugh Valley 62, West Shamokin 12; Conemaugh Township 50, Meyersdale 13.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 35-0 in 2019.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley has won three straight games while accumulating 166 points and giving up 27 in that span. Logan Kent is second in the area with 1,283 rushing yards and Nick Heltzel is sixth with 781 yards. The Blue Jays have rushed for 2,312 yards, 330.3 a game and 8.3 a carry.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township has two straight wins. Quarterback Tanner Shirley is second in the area after completing 83 of 153 passes for 1,379 yards. Jackson Byer has 37 receptions for an area-best 592 yards, and Ethan Black has 15 catches for 436 yards, seventh best in the area.
Blacklick Valley (1-7) at North Star (2-5)
Last week: West Branch 36, Blacklick Valley 21; North Star did not play.
Last meeting: Blacklick Valley 26-21.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley has lost four straight since beating Meyersdale in Week 4. Last week, linebacker Nathan Schilling made 18 tackles at West Branch, giving him a school-record 413 in his career.
About the Cougars: North Star is coming off an open date. The Cougars rank sixth in District 5 Class 2A. Connor Yoder has completed 51 of 109 passes for 796 yards. Bryce Shroyer has 69 tackles, 39 solo stops.
LHAC
Bishop McCort Catholic (2-6) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (5-3), Mansion Park
Last week: Central 55, Bishop McCort Catholic 7; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 28, Central Cambria 13.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 22-7 in 2019.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic has dropped two straight since a Week 6 win at Somerset. Quarterback Trystan Fornari has completed 109 of 198 passes for 1,157 yards. He also is among the area leaders with a 34.3-yard average per punt.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic ranks fourth in District 6 Class 1A, as 12 teams advance and the top-four receive a first-round bye. Quarterback Karson Keiswetter continues to pace his team with 1,114 passing yards and 454 rushing yards.
Bedford (7-1) at Greater Johnstown (0-8)
Last week: Bedford 35, Penn Cambria 7; Richland 69, Greater Johnstown 6.
Last meeting: Bedford 64-12.
About the Bisons: Bedford moved past its first loss of the season by defeating a tough Penn Cambria squad decisively last week. Quarterback Mercury Swaim broke school records last week for total offensive yards (6,389) and points (342). Swaim has rushed for 762 yards and passed for 737 this season.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown has struggled on both sides of the ball in the past month as four opponents have outscored the Trojans by a combined 192-21.
Forest Hills (3-5) at Penn Cambria (5-3)
Last week: Forest Hills 49, Somerset 15; Bedford 35, Penn Cambria 7.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 20-18.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills got back on the winning track last week after a two-point setback in Week 7. The Rangers are 10th in the District 6 Class 2A rankings, with eight teams advancing to the playoffs. Damon Crawley leads the area with 1,588 rushing yards. Quarterback Jake Poldiak has completed 47 of 78 passes for 635 yards.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria has two straight losses, including a forfeit in Week 7. The Panthers are second in the District 6 Class 3A rankings. Garrett Harrold is among area leaders in rushing (809 yards, fifth) and passing (1,040 yards, sixth). He has 10 touchdowns and 64 points.
Central Cambria (3-5) at Somerset (1-6)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 28, Central Cambria 13; Forest Hills 49, Somerset 15.
Last meeting: Somerset 21-7 in 2019.
About the Red Devils: Senior Ethan Gillin has 476 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Nolan Wyrwas has 17 catches for 268 yards and five TDs. Ian Little has passed for 526 yards and five TDs.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset followed its first win of the season with a loss in a high-scoring game against Forest Hills. Ethan Hemminger has 615 rushing yards and also leads the area with a 36.5 yard punt average.
Chestnut Ridge (5-3) at Richland (6-2)
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 35, Westmont Hilltop 14; Richland 69, Greater Johnstown 6.
Last meeting: Richland 51-7 in 2019.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has won three straight games, scoring at least 35 points each week during that stretch. The Lions are fourth in the District 5-8 Class 2A rankings. Quarterback Nate Whysong has thrown for 1,264 yards, with receivers Trevor Weyandt (34-519) and Matt Whysong (37-490) combining for 71 catches for 1,009 yards.
About the Rams: The fourth-ranked team in District 6 Class 2A, Richland has won three of its past four games, with one forfeit win in the mix. Rams quarterback Kellan Stahl is first among area passers with 1,403 yards (87 of 152). Receivers Grayden Lewis (25-499) and Griffin LaRue (31-487) are fourth and sixth in the area.
Heritage
Purchase Line (4-3) at Cambria Heights (8-0)
Last week: Homer-Center 33, Purchase Line 16; Cambria Heights 20, River Valley 7.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Red Dragons: Sophomore quarterback John Elick has completed 52 of 94 passes for 728 yards and five TDs. Senior Brady Syster has rushed for 587 yards and seven touchdowns.
About the Highlanders: Undefeated Cambria Heights clinched the conference title in its first season in the Heritage, claiming the program’s first league championship since the 1965 Highlanders won the Mountain Conference. Heights is ranked second in District 6 Class 2A behind Bellwood-Antis. Ryan Haluska is fourth in the area with 849 rushing yards on 156 carries, and Ty Stockley is ninth with 685 yards on 116 runs.
River Valley (6-2) at Northern Cambria (1-7)
Last week: Cambria Heights 20, River Valley 7; Penns Manor 32, Northern Cambria 8.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Panthers: River Valley is coming off a difficult loss to undefeated Cambria Heights in a game that clinched the conference crown for the visitors. Angelo Bartolini has 957 rushing yards and 17 rushing TDs to front an offense that has gained 1,452 yards and had 26 scores on the ground.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria has three straight losses. The Colts had a season-high 17 points in their Week 5 win over United but have tallied single-digit scoring in three games and forfeited another.
Penns Manor (2-6) at United (0-8)
Last week: Penns Manor 32, Northern Cambria 8; Marion Center 56, United 0.
Last meeting: Penns Manor 47-6 in 2019.
About the Comets: Penns Manor snapped a four-game losing streak last week. The Comets have been outscored 335-134 in eight weeks, an average of 41.9-16.7.
About the Lions: United’s Jacob Boring ranks 10th in the area with 660 rushing yards on 134 carries. Boring also is among the area leaders with three interceptions.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (6-2) at Shady Side Academy (4-4)
Last week: Ligonier Valley 43, Summit Academy 14; Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 0.
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 53-48.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley rebounded in a big way after a two-game slide that included a forfeit loss due to excessive injuries. Nick Beitel has a team-high 705 yards on 97 carries, a 7.3 average. Matt Marinchak has 13 catches for 234 yards and five TDs, and Grant Dowden has 10 receptions for 214 yards and three scores.
About the Bulldogs: After opening the season with three wins in four games, Shady Side Academy has lost three of its past four. The Bulldogs have scored 176 points while allowing 233.
Nonconference
Southern Huntingdon (5-3) at Berlin Brothersvalley (7-1)
Last week: Southern Huntingdon 45, Curwensville 17; Berlin Brothersvalley 29, Portage 22.
Last meeting: Southern Huntingdon 9-7 in 1997 District5/6 Class 1A playoffs.
About the Rockets: Junior quarterback Nate Myers has completed 94 of 158 passes for 1,434 yards, 21 TDs and eight interceptions. Myers has 1,028 rushing yards, 6.5 a carry, and five TDs on the ground.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley bounced back from its first loss of the season by knocking Portage from the unbeaten ranks. The Mountaineers are third in the District 5-8 Class 2A rankings. Ryan Blubaugh is second in area receiving yards with 582 on 42 catches. Sophomore Pace Prossser has completed 87 of 164 passes for 1,313 yards.
Meyersdale (0-8) at Everett (0-7)
Last week: Conemaugh Township 50, Meyersdale 13; Penns Valley 55, Everett 0.
Last meeting: Everett 20-13 in 2018 District 5 Class 1A playoffs.
About the Red Raiders: Opponents have outscored Meyersdale 349-69 in eight games. Collin Krause had a team-high 86 tackles, including 43 solo stops, and Kyle Robertson has 63 tackles.
About the Warriors: Winless Everett has been outscored 190-29 in seven games.
Saturday
LHAC
Central (8-0) vs. Westmont Hilltop (3-5), Trojan Stadium, 1 p.m.
Last week: Central 55, Bishop McCort Catholic 7; Chestnut Ridge 35, Westmont Hilltop 14.
Last meeting: Central 25-7 in 2020 District 6 Class 3A semifinals.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Undefeated Central tops the District 6 Class 3A rankings with 1,070 points. Junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has completed 113 of 161 passes (.702) for 2,007 yards, 32 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Hoenstine is closing on the 5,000 career passing mark with 4,586 yards, 70 TDs and nine interceptions.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has dropped three of the past four games. The Hilltoppers are in the fourth spot in the District 6 3A rankings with 340 points, 130 behind 4-4 Tyrone. Nick Valente is second in the area with four interceptions.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
