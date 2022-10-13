Herlinger Field will showcase a host of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference gridiron star power in a meeting of undefeated squads on Friday night.
Penn Cambria (7-0) has a dual-threat quarterback Garrett Harrold, a four-year starter. Zach Grove has been dubbed “The Closer” at running back.
Vinny Chirdon is a play-making receiver.
Richland (7-0) has a first-year starting quarterback Sam Penna, who has the poise of a veteran signal-caller. Back Evan McCracken uses track speed to turn short passes or runs through seemingly small holes into long TDs. Austin Yarnick has 20 receptions with more than 300 receiving yards.
Despite the heavy presence among skill players, both coaches – Nick Felus of the Panthers and Brandon Bailey of the Rams – expect the big guys who don’t often land in the spotlight to be difference-makers.
“Obviously the quarterbacks are being talked about, the running backs are being talked about and the skilled players are being talked about a lot, and rightfully so,” Felus said.
“But I think this is going to be a battle up front. Which team plays with the most physicality. Whichever team makes more big plays and wins the turnover margin and the battle up front will be victorious.”
Bailey had similar thoughts entering a marquee contest that perhaps will decide the LHAC title and is important in District 6. Penn Cambria is the top team in the district 3A rankings, and Richland is first in Class 2A.
“This game will likely be won by who wins the line of scrimmage and who wins that turnover battle,” Bailey said. “Both teams have solid veteran players and some newcomers who have really been playing well.
“It’s going to be a test of who breaks down first and who is going to be able to sustain things throughout the night.”
Harrold has been among the area’s best players with 578 rushing yards and 1,278 passing yards. Harrold has thrown 18 touchdown passes with two interceptions. The senior has eight rushing TDs.
“Having a four-year starter in Garrett Harrold running a complex offense that coach Felus has installed really puts a lot of pressure at different points on our defense,” Bailey said. “Their offense is predicated on the run-pass option. Harrold can make those decisions. The field is 53 yards wide, and they make use of all the field.”
Grove is seventh in the area with 737 rushing yards and 11 TDs. He has been at his best in the second half, helping the Panthers collect first downs and close out games.
Chirdon has 26 receptions for 336 yards and eight TDs.
He leads a group of five receivers who each have at least 193 receiving yards.
“Penn Cambria is 7-0 and they have gone head to head with some of the heavyweights in the conference and have come out on top,” Bailey said of Panthers wins over Central, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and Bedford.
Richland’s Penna has completed 80 of 111 passes for 1,154 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. McCracken is sixth in the area with 748 rushing yards and is 10th with 331 receiving yards. McCracken has 18 touchdowns and 110 points.
“Richland has set the standard year in and year out,” Felus said. “They’ve been a part of these games. We feel the last few years we belong in the conversation and we are excited for Friday.”
Last season, Richland won by forfeit due to a COVID-19 situation at Penn Cambria.
“It would probably have been an unbelievable game last year,” Felus said. “But some things are out of your control. It was what it was.”
The rest of this weekend’s games, with Friday contests to begin at 7 p.m., follows:
LHAC
Central (5-2) at Bedford (5-2)
Last week: Central 41, Central Cambria 10; Richland 25, Bedford 23.
Last meeting: Central 20-14 in 2021 PIAA Class 3A playoffs
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central has won four straight games while scoring 174 points. Senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has completed 131 of 194 passes for 1,817 yards, 27 touchdowns and one interception. Senior Eli Lingenfelter has 48 catches for 821 yards and 14 TDs.
About the Bisons: After suffering its first two losses on the road against undefeated opponents, Bedford returns home to face another LHAC front-runner. Senior Ethan Weber has 82 carries for 940 rushing yards and 10 TDs. Senior quarterback Kevin Ressler has rushed for 638 yards and seven scores, and passed for 452 yards and four TDs.
Central Cambria (1-6) at McCort-Carroll Catholic (2-5)
Last week: Central 41, Central Cambria 10; Chestnut Ridge 48, McCort-Carroll Catholic 6.
Last meeting: Central Cambria 42-20 in 2021.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria has lost four in a row against teams with a combined 21 wins. Senior Elijah Villarrial has 77 carries for 488 yards and six rushing TDs. Senior Brady Sheehan has passed for 859 yards and six touchdowns.
About the Crushers: McCort-Carroll has lost three straight while being outscored 138-27. Garrett Farabaugh’s 10-yard touchdown run produced McCort-Carroll’s only points last week at Chestnut Ridge. Sophomore Jacob Yatsky has a team-high 43 tackles, and senior Johnny Golden has 39 stops.
Greater Johnstown (0-7) at Somerset (0-7)
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 23; Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 6.
Last meeting: Somerset 26-0 in 2021.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown has lost 27 straight games since defeating Somerset 33-27 in Week 9 in 2019. Opponents have outscored the Trojans 335-49.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset has dropped 10 consecutive games since beating Greater Johnstown last season. Opponents have outscored the Golden Eagles 348-60.
Forest Hills (2-5) at Westmont Hilltop (2-5)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 49, Forest Hills 7; Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 23.
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 21-19 in 2021.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills hopes to bounce back after having its two-game winning streak snapped last week against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Colten Danel has 599 rushing yards on 118 carries, and Jeremy Burda has 282 receiving yards on 14 catches.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop halted a five-game losing streak last week at Greater Johnstown. Gavin Hockenberry is second in the area and first in the LHAC with 948 rushing yards. He has 11 touchdowns and 68 points. Brayden Dean has 559 yards on the ground.
Heritage
Cambria Heights (6-1) at Penns Manor (7-0)
Last week: Cambria Heights 31, Homer-Center 12; Penns Manor 55, Portage 28.
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 49-12 in 2021.
About the Highlanders: Senior quarterback Ty Stockley rushed for a career-best 243 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Homer-Center. Stockley has 793 rushing yards and 11 TDs on the ground. He also is among the area tackle leaders with 88.
About the Comets: Penns Manor had 510 total yards in last week’s win at Portage, including 437 yards on the ground. Quarterback Max Hill rushed for 176 yards and three TDs and passed for three more scores.
River Valley (0-7) at Northern Cambria (5-2)
Last week: Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13; Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26.
Last meeting: River Valley 49-7 in 2021.
About the Panthers: Opponents have outscored the winless Panthers 243-99.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria snapped a two-game losing streak last week. Senior quarterback Owen Bougher has completed 81 of 135 passes for 1,115 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Senior Peyton Myers has 32 catches for 593 yards and six TDs, and sophomore Ty Dumm has 23 receptions for 379 yards and six TDs.
Purchase Line (3-4) at United Valley (1-6)
Last week: Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13; Marion Center 25, United Valley 8.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line has won two straight games after opening at 1-4. The Red Dragons defense only has allowed a total of 20 points in those two wins. Jaylin Robertson has 11 catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Beer has 57 tackles, 8.1 a game.
About the Lions: United Valley has lost two in a row since its first win of the season at Portage. Caden McCully has 86 carries for 398 rushing yards and five TDs. Zack Travis and Chris Clark each have two sacks.
Portage (4-3) at West Shamokin (4-3)
Last week: Penns Manor 55, Portage 28; Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26.
Last meeting: Portage 33-31 in 2021 District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal.
About the Mustangs: Portage scored almost as many points (28) against undefeated Penns Manor last week as the Comets had allowed all season (34) entering the game. The Mustangs edged West Shamokin by two points in last year’s District 6 playoffs. Isaac Jubina has a team-best 637 rushing yards for Portage. Bode Layo has nine receptions for 335 yards. Andrew Miko has completed 29 of 79 passes for 595 yards.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin has scored 191 points while allowing 199 this season. Junior quarterback Lou Swartz has rushed for 714 yards and 11 scores, and passed for 488 yards and four TDs. He has a team-high 45 tackles.
WestPAC
Berlin Brothersvalley (7-0) at Conemaugh Township (6-1)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 54, North Star 0; Conemaugh Township 35, Northwestern 6.
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 42-21 in 2021.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley hasn’t allowed a point through seven weeks, outscoring opponents by a combined 299-0. Linebacker Cody Kimmel has 56 tackles and defensive back Pace Prosser has four interceptions. At quarterback, Prosser has completed 58 of 93 passes for 954 yards, 14 TDs and one interception.
About the Indians: Ethan Black has 34 catches for an area-best 632 receiving yards. Jon Updyke still is second in the area with 628 receiving yards on 30 catches, despite playing most of the past two games at quarterback. Veteran Indians starting quarterback Tanner Shirley was injured early in Week 6. Updyke has 15 touchdowns and 90 points. Michael Shonko has 10 sacks.
WPIAL
Serra Catholic (6-1) at Ligonier Valley (5-2)
Last week: Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14; Ligonier Valley 29, Burrell 15.
Last meeting: Serra Catholic won by forfeit in 2021.
About the Eagles: Serra Catholic has won six straight and outscored opponents 267-148 overall. Quarterback Quadir Stribling has completed 58 of 100 passes for 1,092 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mike Schanck has 64 carries for 379 yards and six rushing TDs, and Elijah Ward has 45 carries for 348 yards and four TDs.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley has won two straight road games since a Week 5 shutout loss to Steel Valley. Both Rams setbacks this season came at Weller Field against Greensburg Salem and Steel Valley. McKinley Shearer has a team-high 68 tackles, with one sack and four interceptions. Mason Mohnkern has five sacks and Billy Sugden, four.
Nonconference
Meyersdale (1-5) at Brownsville (0-6)
Last week: Windber 57, Meyersdale 0; Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale has had two shutout losses since notching its first win of the season against Conemaugh Valley in Week 5. Freshman Lance Jones has three interceptions. Senior Collin Krause has a team-high 63 tackles, an average of 10.5 a game.
About the Falcons: Uniontown (49-0) and Berlin Brothersvalley (57-0) posted back-to-back shutouts against Brownsville the past two weeks and the Falcons have been outscored 146-6 over the past three games.
Conemaugh Valley (1-5) at Curwensville (3-4)
Last week: Penns Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 7; Moshannon Valley 41, Curwensville 14.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley running back Eli Darr is third in the area with 831 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries in six games. Darr had four 100-yard rushing games. The Blue Jays are 0-3 on the road.
About the Golden Tide: Senior quarterback Dan McGarry has completed 112 of 211 passes for 1,385 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. McGarry has rushed for a team-high 705 yards and 10 TDs.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-6) at North Star (2-5)
Last week: Bald Eagle Area 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 13; Berlin Brothersvalley 54, North Star 0.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Mountaineers: Philipsburg-Osceola has lost six consecutive games since a season-opening win over West Branch. Junior Jakodi Jones has 88 carries for 354 yards and one touchdown run. Ben Gustkey has completed 21 of 70 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
About the Cougars: North Star’s passing game has had success. Quarterback Connor Yoder tops the area with 1,297 passing yards (77 of 170). Receiver Isaac Berkey is fifth with 382 receiving yards, and Cody Hause (284) and Ethan Smith (262) also are among the receiving leaders in the area.
Juniata Valley (5-2) at Windber (6-1)
Last week: Juniata Valley 34, Tussey Mountain 14; Windber 57, Meyersdale 0.
Last meeting: Windber 35-0 in 2001 District 5-6 Class 1A semifinal round.
About the Green Hornets: Juniata Valley brings a four-game winning streak into this matchup of District 6 and District 5 contenders. Junior Andrew McMonagle has 867 yards and 10 rushing TDs on 166 carries.
About the Ramblers: Windber has outscored its opponents 320-42, as the Ramblers have scored 54 or more points five times and surpassed 60 points once. John Shuster has 1,363 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He averages 13.2 yards a carry and 194.7 a game.
Saturday
Chestnut Ridge (6-1) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (5-2), 7 p.m.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 48, McCort-Carroll Catholic 6; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 49, Forest Hills 7.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 41-22 in 2021.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has bounced back from its first loss of the season with two straight wins. Junior quarterback Nate Whysong has passed for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 699 yards and one score. Nick Presnell has 692 rushing yards and 19 TDs.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle has won three consecutive games and five of its past six contests. Senior quarterback Karson Kiesewetter has completed 67.5% of his passes (81 of 120), with 1,161 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Kiesewetter has a team-best 682 rushing yards and 14 TDs.
