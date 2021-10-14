The collision of WestPAC front-runners at Snyder of Berlin Complex on Friday night has some obvious stakes.
Undefeated Portage (6-0) will face a once-beaten Berlin Brothersvalley (6-1) squad still smarting from a loss to unbeaten Windber a week ago on its home turf.
In addition to the significance of the on-field action in the 7 p.m. game, this also might mark the end of a great small-school rivalry as Portage is headed to the Heritage Conference in 2022 and the WestPAC’s future is uncertain.
“It’s become a rivalry that we’ll definitely miss,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “Playing the big games against Berlin and Windber, it’s a little bit surreal.”
Slanoc didn’t have time to become too sentimental, though.
“We have to go down there and play our best game of the year,” said Slanoc, whose team is coming off a bye week. “Watching them throughout the season, they’ve done nothing but keep improving. That’s the sign of a good team, a well-coached team, when you’re playing your best football at the end of the year.”
Each team had some of its momentum stopped in Week 7.
Portage originally was to play Bishop Carroll Catholic, but the date opened when the Huskies joined a co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic during preseason camp. The Mustangs didn’t find a Week 7 opponent.
In a meeting of then-undefeated rivals, Berlin Brothersvalley fell 20-6 to Windber. The physical game was closer than the two-score margin might indicate.
“I just liked the effort and intensity,” Paul said of his players. “Our kids didn’t back down from one of the top teams in the area. We’ve got to match that intensity level this week.
“We’ve been getting better each week, but the one thing that was missing was intensity,” he said. “We brought that intensity on Friday against Windber. If we want to get where we want to be at the end of the season, we have to be even better this Friday.”
The Mountaineers will have to contend with Portage’s potent ground game out of the Wing-T formation.
Mustang Oren Heidler is among the area leaders with 577 rushing yards on 63 carries. He has 10 touchdowns and a 9.2 yards-per-carry average.
Jon Wolford has 536 yards with seven TDs and a 5.8 average, and Kaden Claar gained 314 yards with seven scores and a 9.0 average per carry.
“We’re lucky. We have a group of completely unselfish kids,” Slanoc said. “They want to see everybody succeed. We’re just trying to call and run what we see is out there. They’re willing to block for each other. They’re just as happy seeing the other guy carry the ball as long as we score.
“This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve ever been around,” Slanoc added. “It makes it nice to coach. Kids celebrate each other. That’s a win for me.”
While Portage emphasizes the run, Berlin Brothersvalley has had success through the air.
First-year starting quarterback Pace Prosser has completed 79 of 142 passes for 1,186 yards, 12 TDs and two interceptions. Ryan Blubaugh has 39 receptions for 545 yards and seven TDs. Carson Modrak has 15 catches for 232 yards.
“The biggest improvement throughout the season is their quarterback,” Slanoc said. “He’s getting better week to week.
“He’s a sophomore, but he’s been on the floor in a state championship basketball game and that’s experience you cannot teach.
“He’s a gamer and he continues to improve. It’s tough to key on anybody.
“They’ll spread the ball out.”
Portage leads the series against Berlin Brothersvalley 16-12 since the teams began playing regularly in 1993.
But the Mountaineers have held the edge lately, with nine wins in 11 meetings since 2012.
On two occasions, the teams even met twice in the same season due to conference and district playoffs, with Berlin winning both times in 2015 and claiming the WestPAC title game in 2014 after Portage had won the regular-season meeting.
“We’ve had some great matchups with Portage over the past couple years,” Paul said. “It’s another really good Portage football team. We have to get over last week’s game and get focused on this week’s game.”
WestPAC
Conemaugh Township (2-3) at Meyersdale (0-7)
Last week: Conemaugh Township 29, Blacklick Valley 7; Conemaugh Valley 50, Meyersdale 8.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 40, Meyersdale 0.
About the Indians: After an open week, Conemaugh Township produced a solid 22-point win over Blacklick Valley. Tanner Shirley ranks fourth in the area with 1,146 passing yards (72 of 137), and Jackson Byer is first in receiving with 577 yards on 35 catches.
About the Red Raiders: Drake Sellers caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Daulton Sellers for Meyersdale’s lone touchdown against Conemaugh Valley last week. Daulton Sellers’ conversion run accounted for the Raiders’ other two points.
LHAC
Penn Cambria (5-2) at Bedford (6-1)
Last week: Central 41, Bedford 27; Penn Cambria forfeit loss to Richland.
Last meeting: Bedford 50, Penn Cambria 25.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria will be back on the field after a COVID-19 situation led to a forfeit loss last week. The Panthers are led by junior quarterback Garrett Harrold’s 753 rushing yards and nine TDs, and his 945 passing yards, seven TDs with five interceptions. Harrold averages 8.2 yards a run. Zach Grove has 569 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground.
About the Bisons: Bedford will try to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season. The Bisons went undefeated during the 2020 regular season and won six straight this year for 16 consecutive regular-season wins, including three to end the 2019 season and seven in 2020. Senior quarterback Mercury Swaim has thrown for 10 TDs and rushed for 10 scores. He has 620 passing yards and 704 rushing yards.
Chestnut Ridge (4-3) at Westmont Hilltop (3-4), at Trojan Stadium
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 41, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 22; Westmont Hilltop 21, Forest Hills 19.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 28, Westmont Hilltop 7.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has tallied a combined 171 points in the past four games, an average of 42.7, while going 3-1. Sophomore quarterback Nate Whysong has thrown for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Nick Presnell has 438 rushing yards and eight TDs.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop junior Eli Thomas has completed 26 of 53 passes for 583 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior Gavin Hockenberry has 508 rushing yards and six TDs.
Central (7-0) at Bishop McCort Catholic (2-5), at Shade High School
Last week: Central 41, Bedford 27; Central Cambria 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 20.
Last meeting: Bishop McCort Catholic 25, Central 7 in 2006.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central’s most recent win over Bishop McCort Catholic was 21-18 in 2001. The teams haven’t played since 2006. Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine tops the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference with 1,781 passing yards (102 of 143), with 28 TDs and only two interceptions. He’s completed 71.3% of his passes.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic went 3-1 against Central during the Scarlet Dragons’ first time in the LHAC with a loss in 2001 and wins in 2002, 2003 and 2006.
Greater Johnstown (0-7) at Richland (5-2)
Last week: Somerset 26, Greater Johnstown 0; Richland won by forfeit over Penn Cambria.
Last meeting: Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 0.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown has been limited to single-digit scoring in five of its seven losses, including last week’s shutout by Somerset. The Trojans did allow a season-low 26 points after their first six opponents averaged 50.7 points a game.
About the Rams: Richland picked up a win and a Friday night off due to Penn Cambria’s forfeit in Week 7. The Rams most recent action on the field was a tough loss to undefeated Central in Week 6. Senior quarterback Kellan Stahl leads the area with 1,213 passing yards (76 of 136) and has 18 TD passes. Grayden Lewis is third in the area with 480 receiving yards on 23 catches, and Griffin LaRue is fifth with 418 yards on 28 receptions.
Forest Hills (2-5) at Somerset (1-5)
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 21, Forest Hills 19; Somerset 26, Greater Johnstown 0.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 34, Somerset 20.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills dug an early hole, fought back and finished two points short last week against Westmont Hilltop. The Rangers now have losses by margins of two, one and six points among five setbacks. Senior Damon Crawley leads the area with 1,425 rushing yards, with 15 touchdowns. He averages 203.6 yards a game and 10.9 yards a carry.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset will try to build momentum after picking up its first victory last week. Senior Ethan Hemminger ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns, passed for a two-point conversion and returned an interception 68 yards to set up a TD. Freshman Lane Lambert made his first start at quarterback and completed 3 of 4 passes for 52 yards in the second half.
WPIAL
Summit Academy (0-7) at Ligonier Valley (5-2)
Last week: Steel Valley 40, Summit Academy 6; Ligonier Valley forfeit loss to Serra Catholic.
Last meeting: Teams have not played.
About the Knights: Opponents have outscored Summit Academy by a combined 283-68. Six of seven opponents have scored 40 or more points against the Knights.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley forfeited its Week 7 game as a precaution due to injuries that created a lack of healthy players to field a team. The Rams opened with five straight wins before dropping two.
Heritage Conference
United (0-7) at Marion Center (3-4)
Last week: West Shamokin 70, United 36; Marion Center 21, Northern Cambria 7.
Last meeting: Marion Center 44, United 14.
About the Lions: The Lions’ offense showed promise in scoring 36 points last week. Senior back Jacob Boring has a team-high 593 rushing yards and seven TDs on 116 carries. Sophomore Caden McCully has 336 yards and seven scores on 96 rushes.
About the Stingers: Marion Center ended a four-game losing streak with a road win last week. The Stingers had opened the season 2-0 prior to the slide.
Northern Cambria (1-6) at Penns Manor (1-6)
Last week: Marion Center 21, Northern Cambria 7; Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 12.
Last meeting: Penns Manor 35, Northern Cambria 0.
About the Colts: Opponents have outscored Northern Cambria 162-65. The Colts picked up their lone win in Week 5 over United, but had a forfeit loss the following week and fell to visiting Marion Center in Week 7.
About the Comets: Ashton Courvina had an 18-yard touchdown run to cap a 10-play drive for Penns Manor against undefeated Cambria Heights last week. But the Highlanders scored 35 second-quarter points to pull away.
Cambria Heights (7-0) at River Valley (6-1)
Last week: Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 12; Homer-Center 28, River Valley 22 (OT).
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Highlanders: Undefeated Cambria Heights has averaged 36.6 points a game (256) while allowing an average 9.3 points (65) through seven weeks. Senior Ryan Haluska is third in the Heritage with 726 rushing yards on 130 carries – 5.6 a run – with 14 TDs. Junior Ty Stockley has 94 rushes for 561 yards and 10 TDs. Stockley has completed 16 of 37 passes for 354 yards, three TDs and two picks.
About the Panthers: River Valley is coming off its first setback of the season in overtime against Homer-Center. Panthers senior Angelo Bartolini leads the Heritage Conference with 938 rushing yards on 91 carries but missed last week’s game due to an injury. He has 17 rushing TDs and a 10.3 average per carry. Also out last week was senior Sincere McFarlin, who has 238 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Nonconference
Blacklick Valley (1-6) at West Branch (2-5)
Last week: Conemaugh Township 29, Blacklick Valley 7; Bellwood-Antis 49, West Branch 0.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Vikings: Senior middle linebacker Nate Schilling made 22 tackles, with 18 solo stops last week. According to Blacklick Valley, with 396 stops Schilling is 15 tackles shy of tying the school record of 411 career tackles. Senior Kolten Szymusiak has 74 carries for 391 yards and seven TDs.
About the Warriors: Opponents have outscored West Branch 172-75. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Biggans has completed 33 of 70 passes for 527 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions. Biggans has 76 carries for a team-high 285 rushing yards and eight TDs. Parker Johnson has six catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.
Saturday
West Shamokin (4-3) at Conemaugh Valley (3-3), 1 p.m.
Last week: West Shamokin 70, United 36; Conemaugh Valley 50, Meyersdale 8.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin scored 10 touchdowns and 70 points last week. The Wolves senior quarterback Bo Swartz has completed 82 of 140 passes for 1,492 yards, 16 TDs and two interceptions. Swartz also has 187 rushing yards and six scores.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley senior Logan Kent leads the WestPAC and is second in the area with 1,054 rushing yards on 141 carries. He has seven TDs and averages 7.2 yards a carry. Last week, the Blue Jays rushed for 428 yards, with senior Nick Heltzel gaining a team-high 198 yards with five TDs.
Central Cambria (3-4) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (4-3), 7 p.m.
Last week: Central Cambria 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 20; Chestnut Ridge 41, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 22.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 37, Central Cambria 7 in 2019.
About the Red Devils: After an 0-2 start, Central Cambria has won three of its past five games. Standout back Hobbs Dill (58 carries, 387 rushing yards) has missed time due to an injury. Ethan Gillin has 57 carries for 374 yards, including 176 yards and three TDs against Penn Cambria in Week 6 and 101 yards and one TD against Bishop McCort Catholic in Week 7.
About the Marauders: Chestnut Ridge snapped Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s three-game winning streak last week. Junior quarterback Karson Keisewetter has completed 64 of 102 passes for 988 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Junior Cooper Rother has 23 catches for 373 yards and seven TDs and 338 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground.
