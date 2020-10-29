Chestnut Ridge and Windber haven’t played football against each other in nine years, but that’s only one reason the teams have been preparing for something different in the District 5 Class AA semifinal round.
“They’re a different animal from what we normally see,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, whose Ramblers will host the Lions at 7 p.m. Friday at Windber Stadium. “(Quarterback) Logan Pfister is the real deal. We have to find a way to slow him down a little bit. Nobody has been able to do that for three years.”
Pfister can beat teams with his passing (1,137 yards this season) or his running (535 yards) as well as the poise he brings to the field as a three-year starter.
The Lions quarterback is closing in on 5,000 career passing yards, and he’s rushed for nearly 2,400 yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons.
“We certainly have enjoyed his presence in the last few years,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker, whose Lions have won four consecutive District 5-AA crowns and seven of the past eight titles.
“He’s a special athlete in terms of what he’s done for us through the air and on the ground.”
Receivers Matt Whysong (29 catches, 625 yards, six TDs) and Trevor Weyandt (28-368, one) have been playmakers for the Lions.
“They’ve got a plethora of good skill guys,” Grohal said. “Their line is a little bit undersized, but boy are they tenacious. We’ll have our hands full for sure, but we’re excited it’s a home game. We’ll give them everything we’ve got.”
The Ramblers have plenty. Sophomore running back John Shuster ranks second in the area with 1,118 rushing yards on 105 carries. Senior Aaron Willis has 214 rushing yards, 326 receiving yards, 15 TDs and 94 points.
Junior Dylan Tomlinson gained 367 rushing yards and 101 receiving yards while collecting 36 points. Junior quarterback Aiden Gray completed 29 of 65 passes for 485 yards and seven TDs.
“Their coaching staff has done a nice job of blending multiple schemes and making their offense very complex,” Shoemaker said. “You’ve got some single wing things going on, some jet-sweep concepts and then their passing game has tremendously increased in frequency from past years.”
The Ramblers have 507 passing yards and 2,160 rushing yards – 308.6 rushing yards a game.
“Gray does a nice job of getting the ball distributed not only on the ground but through the air,” Shoemaker said. “Willis is a nice athlete, and he presents some challenges in terms of his deep threat and catching short routes and making them into deep threats. Their offense is hard to prepare for with the multi-facets. We’re trying to cover all the bases.”
Grohal said Windber has added new wrinkles to what once was a single-wing heavy offensive philosophy.
“When you look at us now, we hang our hat on being a single wing team, but we rarely run any of that single wing stuff now,” Grohal said. “We have a lot of skill position players who put us in position. “In past years we had one tailback and we’d run off-tackle.
“We threw 20 times against Portage (in a 35-7 win last week). I don’t know that we threw 20 times all year. That was just the gameplan going in. Aiden is a capable quarterback, and we’ve got guys on the perimeter who can haul it in.”
The semifinal winner will face top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (7-0) in the championship game. The Mountaineers will take a 7-0 record into a regular-season game against Meyersdale on Saturday.
Windber defeated Chestnut Ridge 41-14 in 2011, the most recent meeting of the teams. Since 1986, Chestnut Ridge holds a 7-4 advantage over Windber in the series.
A look at this weekend’s playoff and regular-season games:
District 5 Playoffs
Class AAA
District 5-9 Subregional Championship
Bedford (7-0) at Clearfield (4-1), 7 p.m.
Last week: Bedford 64, Greater Johnstown 12; Clearfield 41, St. Marys 30
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Bisons: Bedford has outscored opponents 379-77, collecting 49 or more points three times, including 64 last week. Junior quarterback Mercury Swaim completed 62 of 101 passes for 1,054 yards, 12 TDs and three interceptions. He rushed for 626 yards and 11 TDs. Steven Ressler has 298 rushing yards and four scores. The Bisons have rushed for 1,674 yards, an average of 239.1 a game.
About the Bison: Junior quarterback Oliver Billotte completed 56 of 98 passes for 921 yards, 11 TDs and three interceptions. Senior Jake Lezzer has 27 catches for 511 yards and four scores. Junior Karson Kline has 13 receptions for 186 yards and three TDs. Clearfield’s lone loss this season came against Central, 25-21 in Week 3.
District 6 Playoffs
Class AA Semifinal
No. 4 Richland (6-1) at No. 1 Bellwood-Antis (6-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 6-AA quarterfinal, Richland 42, Central Cambria 14; District 6-AA quarterfinal, Bellwood-Antis 35, Bald Eagle Area 21
Last meeting: Richland 35-14, 2013 regular season.
About the Rams: Richland has won five straight games while outscoring opponents by a combined 247-41 in that span. That’s an average of 49.4 points scored a game to 8.2 points allowed during the winning streak. Junior quarterback Kellan Stahl has completed 72 of 128 passes for 1,015 yards and 13 TDs. He’s rushed for 408 yards and nine scores. Sophomore Grayden Lewis has 639 rushing yards and six TDs on 55 attempts, an average of 11.6 yards a run.
About the Blue Devils: Zach Mallon, a 6-foot-2 senior back, has rushed for 100 or more yards five times in six games, including 192 yards and three TDs in last week’s win over Bald Eagle Area. Mallon has 844 rushing yards and 16 TDs. The undefeated Blue Devils have two shutouts and held four of six opponents to 7 or fewer points. Cooper Guyer has a team-high 26 tackles. Ty Noon has 21 solo stops and 25 tackles, and Gaven Ridgway has 20 solo tackles and 25 stops.
Regular Season
Forest Hills (2-4) at Greater Johnstown (0-7), 7 p.m.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvailley 41, Forest Hills 18; Bedford 64, Greater Johnstown 12
Last meeting: Forest Hills 29-28, 2017 regular season
About the Rangers: Quarterback Zach Myers threw touchdown passes to Jeremy Burda (28 yards) and Brad Madigan (34) then dashed in from the 1 in the loss to the Mountaineers. For the season, Myers is 51 of 116 passing for 748 yards. Burda is the top receiver with 14 catches for 260 yards and Damon Crawley has 15 for 190. Crawley is also the leading rusher with 605 yards on 84 carries.
About the Trojans: Quarterbacks Symeon Kobal and Jon Updyke have combined for 971 yards going 86 of 179 for the season. D’Andre Sampson is the top receiver with 16 catches for 252 yards while Bryce Yoder has 11 for 166 and Quasir Stephens has nine for 144. The rushing leader is Updyke with 49 carries for 376 yards. The team has yielded 327 points while scoring 64 this season.
Conemaugh Township (3-3) at United (1-6), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 5-A semifinal, Northern Bedford 35, Conemaugh Township 14; Moshannon Valley 42, United 24
Last meeting: United 30-14, 2018 WestPAC/Heritage crossover game.
About the Indians: Sophomore Tanner Shirley threw a 54-yard scoring strike to sophomore Ethan Black, Seth Rosey scored on a 1-yard run and A.J. Smolen kicked both extra points in the loss to the Panthers. Shirley was 15 of 28 passing while the team had just 19 yards on 24 carries.
About the Lions: Senior Hunter Cameron rushed for 135 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns for in the loss to the Black Knights. A safety, a Caden McCully 4-yard run and conversion runs by Eli Clevenger and Dylan Ambrose accounted for the scoring.
Blacklick Valley (1-6) at Bishop Carroll (0-6), 7 p.m.
Last week: Blacklick Valley 26, North Star 21; Bishop Carroll, did not play
Last meeting: Blacklick Valley 16-14, 1990 regular season.
About the Vikings: The team battled back from nine-point third-quarter deficit to snap a six-game losing streak and earn its first win of the year against the Cougars. Senior quarterback Jack Wurm finished 13 of 27 for 205 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown.
About the Huskies: The team has not played a game since Oct. 9 and has scored just 20 points this season while giving up 221. In five games, Johnny Golden has passed for 310 yards going 39 of 86. The top receiver is Ryan Bohrer with 13 catches for 147 yards while Brady George is the top rusher with 75 yards on 23 carries.
Shade (1-6) at North Star (1-6), 7 p.m.
Last week: Meyersdale 27, Shade 20; Blacklick Valley 26, North Star 21
Last meeting: Shade 44-21, 2019 regular season
About the Panthers: Braden Adams ran for 155 yards on 17 carries, including touchdowns of 18 and 2 yards, and threw to Kaden Koleszarik for a 27-yard score in the loss to the Red Raiders.
About the Cougars: Ty Maluchnik rushed for a game-high 117 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in the loss to the Vikings. Quarterback Connor Yoder finished 8 of 15 for 107 yards and also rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries. He threw a 34-yard scoring strike to Carter Weible.
Penn Cambria (3-4) at Armstrong (3-4), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 6-AAA semifinal Tyrone 21, Penn Cambria 14; Plum 63, Armstrong 13
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Panthers: Sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold has thrown for 1,217 yards going 90 of 152 and leads the team in rushing with 328 yards on 106 carries. Nick Marinak is the top receiver with 529 yards on 31 catches, while Jake Tsikalas has 16 receptions for 241 yards and Brandon Storm has 22 for 234 yards.
About the River Hawks: This squad also has a sophomore quarterback, Cadin Olsen, who has thrown for 1,773 yards going 105 of 212. The top three receivers are Cole Brown (29 catches for 521 yards), Jesse Hepler (15 for 360) and Aaron Robb (17 for 324). Brown is the leading rusher with 45 carries for 135 yards.
Phiipsburg-Osceola (1-5) at Northern Cambria (4-3), 7 p.m.
Last week: Bellefonte 35, Phiipsburg-Osceola 7; Marion Center 13, Northern Cambria 0, District 6 Class A first round.
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Mounties: The team has dropped five straight games since winning its season-opener against Huntingdon, 35-20. The Mounties have rushed for 1,091 yards, an average of 181.8 a game, and seven TDs. Senior Kaleb Stamm paces the team with 590 rushing yards and three TDs.
About the Colts: Owen Prasko has a team-high 624 yards on 94 carries while Isaac Noll adds 530 yards on 79 carries for a squad which is averaging 243.3 yards per game rushing. Mike Hoover is 36 of 68 passing for 421 yards, but left the Stingers game with an injury. Gavin Dumm is the leading receiver with 12 catches for 215 yards.
Saturday
District 6 Playoffs
Class AA Semifinal
No. 7 Cambria Heights (4-3) at No. 3 Marion Center (6-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Cambria Heights 1, Southern Huntingdon 0, forfeit, co-vid; Marion Center 13, Northern Cambria 0
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Highlanders: In its last game on the field, the team won 28-14 over Bishop McCort on Oct. 17. Ryan Haluska has rushed for a team-best 752 yards on 138 carries. Ryan Bearer is 16 of 44 passing for 240 yards. Tanner Hite has four catches for 64 yards and Cody Schreyer has four for 60. Ian Eckenrode has 55 tackles including 19 solo stops with 6.5 sacks.
About the Stingers: The team has racked up 398 yards while yielding just 82 and the shutout against the Colts last week was its first of the year while the defense limited them to just 49 rushing yards. Ty Ryen, who completed 12 of 20 passes for 107 yards, threw a 20-yard touchdown to T.J. Lynn. Braden Reichenbach kicked field goals of 25 and 34 yards.
Class A Quarterfinals
No. 5 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (4-2) at No. 4 Conemaugh Valley (4-1), 1 p.m.
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1, Bishop McCort 0, by forfeit; Conemaugh Valley, bye
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Blue Jays: The last time that the team was on the field, was a 43-14 victory over Meyersdale on Oct. 10. Logan Kent has a team-high 869 yards on 96 carries while Nick Heltzel has 366 on 47 carries. Noah Heltzel is 17 of 30 passing for 270 yards. Nick Heltzel is the top receiver with five for 124 yards, Dylan Stephens has 47 tackles with 32 solo stops while Bruce Moore has four sacks.
About the Marauders: The team last played a game on Oct. 10, a 31-21 victory over Chestnut Ridge. Senior Keegan Myrick is the team leader in rushing with 466 yards on 68 carries and Haiden Garner has added 357 yards on 37 carries. Quarterback Konnor Kiesewetter is 46 of 69 passing for 528 yards. Garner is the top receiver with 272 yards on 19 catches. Andrew Yanoshak leads the team in tackles with 45.
No. 6 Juniata Valley (5-2) at No. 3 Portage (4-2), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 6-A first round, Juniata Valley 49, Saltsburg 21; Windber 35, Portage 7
Last meeting: Portage 43-10, 2010 District 6-A quarterfinal.
About the Hornets: A pair of rushers have led the team on the ground this season with Jayce Rand having 621 yards on 69 carries while Gabe Brower has 538 on 49. Hunter Johnson has passed for 735 yards, going 57 of 108. The top receiver is Brower with 21 catches for 421 yards. Andrew Ross has a team-high 67 tackles, including 40 solo stops.
About the Mustangs: The team will look to get back on track after losing two straight. Oren Heidler tops the team in rushing with 324 yards on 54 carries while Scott Berardinelli has supplied 207 yards on 45 carries. Andrew Miko has thrown for 668 yards, going 34 of 78. His top three receivers are Kaden Claar (283 yards on 16 catches), Josh Morgan (191 on five) and Preston Rainey (176 on eight). Jon Wolford is the leading tackler with 51 and Corey Sossong has four interceptions.
Regular Season
Bishop McCort Catholic (1-6) at Westmont Hilltop (2-4), 1 p.m.
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1, Bishop McCort Catholic 0, by forfeit; District 6-AAA semifinal, Central 25, Westmont Hilltop 7
Last meeting: Bishop McCort 35-14, 2017 District 6-AA playoffs
About the Crimson Crushers: The team, which was last on the field for a game on Oct. 17 against Cambria Heights, has scored 13 touchdowns this season and is averaging 121.8 yards rushing and 83.2 yards receiving per game. Ethan Marcozzi leads the team in rushing with 293 yards on 55 carries.
About the Hilltoppers: The team is averaging 209.2 yards a game rushing, but has scored just eight touchdowns this season. Hudson Holbay has a team-high 424 yards on 92 carries, while Roy Dunn has 398 on 73 carries and Madox Muto has provided 308 yards on 55 carries.
Meyersdale (2-5) at Berlin Brothersvalley (7-0), 1 p.m.
Last week: Meyersdale 27, Shade 20; Berlin Brothersvalley 41, Forest Hills 18
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 49-8, 2019 District 5-AA semifinal
About the Red Raiders: The team put up a season-high in points as quarterback Briar Sheets threw touchdown passes to Daulton Sellers and Scott Hahn, and Evan Brennaman scored two touchdowns in the win over the Panthers. Hunter Beal leads the team in tackles with 52 including 21 solo stops.
About the Mountaineers: Preston Foor rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring spiral from Will Spochart in the team’s victory over the Rangers. In addition to his touchdown pass, Spochart rushed for two more TDs and Brady Glessner kicked five extra points. For the year, the team is averaging close to 300 yards rushing per game.
Central Cambria (3-3) at Somerset (2-5), 7 p.m.
Last week: District 6-AA quarterfinal, Richland 42, Central Cambria 14; Chestnut Ridge 42, Somerset 21
Last meeting: Somerset 21-7, 2019 regular season
About the Red Devils: The team rushed for 86 yards on 34 carries, led by Hobbs Dill with 44 yards on 14 runs in the loss to the Rams. Dill also was 2-for-2 on halfback option passes for 77 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown to Nate Wyrwas. Quarterback Ian Little completed 5 of 13 passes for 93 yards and Levi Keiper added a 1-yard touchdown run.
About the Golden Eagles: Brad Bruner scored a one-yard touchdown, Kareem Akanan finished off a long drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown and Nick Presnell broke several tackles for the final touchdown, scoring from the 10, in the loss to the Lions.
