It’s often been repeated that there are no weeks off in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Sure, there is some “coach speak” to that statement, but both Bedford and Richland are in the midst of a challenging stretch in the conference that includes a stop at Herlinger Field as the Rams host the Bisons on Friday.
Richland (6-0) is undefeated while Bedford (5-1) is coming off its lone loss of the season, 27-20 at unbeaten Penn Cambria in Week 6.
Richland’s last three wins have come against teams with a combined 1-17 mark, so this test against Bedford will be huge considering the Rams host Penn Cambria next week, then travel to Chestnut Ridge, another LHAC contender, in Week 9.
“It’s exciting for us,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “We’re 6-0.
“They’re 5-1 and have a very good team. It’s going to be a big game.”
Bedford will face an undefeated opponent on the road for a second straight week. Overall, the Bisons have beaten teams with a combined 6-24 mark. Bedford will host defending conference champion Central next week and close with regular-season games against Greater Johnstown and at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“The last two years it came down to the last snap,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said of Bisons wins last season (21-13) and in 2020 (20-20).
Last season, Bedford prevented visiting Richland from scoring a potential game-tying touchdown after the Rams had a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line in the final minute. Bedford broke up a pass in the end zone as time expired with Richland possessing no timeouts.
“They certainly have a good program and have been very successful,” Steele said. “We strive to have a successful program. We expect another great matchup on Friday night. It should be a great night for high school football.”
Bedford back Ethan Weber had 206 rushing yards in the loss at Penn Cambria, with first-half scores coming on runs of 9, 55 and 86 yards. He’s complemented by playmakers such as Max Washington and Kevin Ressler.
“He’s an exceptional athlete and a very good football player,” Bailey said of Weber. “And, he’s not alone. They have a veteran running back in Max Washington. Kevin Ressler has been in big games, even before he was quarterback, he was a receiver on championship teams.
“They’re well-balanced. When Ethan Weber gets out in space, he’s got sprinter’s speed. It’s going to be a challenge. We’ve got to keep them in third and long situations.”
Weber has 846 rushing yards on 63 carries to rank second in the area.
Ressler has 536 rushing and 404 passing yards. Washington has 199 rushing yards and 154 receiving yards.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Bailey said. “We’ve got to keep them in third-and-long situations.”
Richland is led by back Evan McCracken’s 569 rushing yards. Quarterback Sam Penna has thrown for 1,043 yards. Austin Yarnick has 323 receiving yards.
“They have playmakers and explosive play capability every snap,” Steele said. “We have to make them earn everything.
“We can’t allow chunk plays. We have to play sound, fundamental defense. We have to do a better of job making teams drive the field.”
The remainder of this week’s games involving area teams, with all Friday kickoffs set for 7 p.m.:
Central (4-2) at Central Cambria (1-5)
Last week: Central 55, McCort-Carroll 21; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35, Central Cambria 3.
Last meeting: Central 49-13 in 2021.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central has shrugged off a two-game losing streak by winning four consecutive contests in convincing fashion. Record-breaking quarterback Jeff Hoenstine tossed seven touchdown passes in last week’s win over McCort-Carroll and has 1,502 passing yards and 23 TD passes this season.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria quarterback Brady Sheehan has completed 69 of 124 passes for 785 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Elijah Villarrial has 65 carries for 450 rushing yards and five TDs. Grady Snyder and Zach Taylor each have 55 tackles.
McCort-Carroll (2-4) at Chestnut Ridge (5-1)
Last week: Central 55, McCort-Carroll 21; Chestnut Ridge 33, Westmont Hilltop 29.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 42-12 in 2021.
About the Crushers: McCort-Carroll beat Greater Johnstown in Week 4, but dropped the next two dates to Forest Hills (35-0) and at Central (55-21), while allowing 90 combined points.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge showed resiliency in overcoming a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to visiting Westmont Hilltop last week.
The Lions had two big defensive stops and a pair of touchdowns to notch a four-point victory. Nate Whysong ranks fifth in the area with 980 passing yards, and Nick Presnell is seventh with 618 rushing yards.
Bishop Guilfoyle (4-2) at Forest Hills (2-4)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35, Central Cambria 3; Forest Hills 46, Somerset 0.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 17-16 in 2021.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has won two straight since falling to undefeated Penn Cambria in Week 4. The Marauders outscored Greater Johnstown (56-0) and Central Cambria (35-3) by a combined 101-3 in that stretch. Dominic Yanoshak has a team-high 68 tackles. Anthony Cioffari has 8.5 sacks and 54 tackles, and Sante Bambocci has 5.5 sacks and 50 stops.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills has won two straight since opening the season with four losses. Nate Cornell threw for 124 yards and rushed for 64 against Somerset last week.
Colten Danel has 599 rushing yards this season, including 94 yards and two scores against the Golden Eagles.
Westmont Hilltop (1-5) at Greater Johnstown (0-6)
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 33, Westmont Hilltop 29; Richland 58, Greater Johnstown 7.
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 56-20 in 2021.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop hopes to snap a five-game losing streak. The Hilltoppers have won five straight in the city series and six of the past eight games against the Trojans. Westmont has rushed for 1,456 yards and 12 TDs on 262 carries, an average of 5.6 per run and 242.7 a game.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown leads the series against Westmont Hilltop 11-10 since 2001, including six consecutive victories from 2009 through 2014. Anthony Atwood has rushed for 342 yards on 55 carries, 6.2 a run with one TD. The Trojans’ losing streak is at 26 games.
Somerset (0-6) at Penn Cambria (6-0)
Last week: Forest Hills 46, Somerset 0; Penn Cambria 27, Bedford 20.
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 41-14 in 2021.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset hopes to snap a nine-game losing streak. Camden Lowrey leads the Golden Eagles with 219 rushing yards and a TD on 20 carries.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria held a powerful Bedford offense scoreless in the second half in last week’s LHAC showdown between undefeated, state-ranked teams. Quarterback Garrett Harrold ranks second in the area with 1,183 passing yards and has 518 rushing yards. Zach Grove is third in the area with 730 rushing yards. Vinny Chirdon is among the leaders with 300 receiving yards.
Heritage Conference
Homer-Center (3-3) at Cambria Heights (5-1)
Last week: Portage 28, Homer-Center 25; Cambria Heights 56, United Valley 0.
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 23-14 in 2021.
About the Wildcats: Homer-Center has lost three of its last four games, including last week’s setback when Portage tallied a touchdown with 27 seconds left. Junior Landon Hill has a team-high 754 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Senior Mason Bell has 67 tackles and an interception.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights has won five straight games, outscoring opponents 186-41 during that stretch. Last week, the Highlanders scored on their first five possessions and forced five turnovers by United Valley. Ty Stockley leads the area with 68 tackles, and Marshall Eckenrode and Tanner Trybus are among the leaders with three interceptions apiece.
United Valley (1-5) at Marion Center (1-5)
Last week: Cambria Heights 56, United Valley 0; Purchase Line 20, Marion Center 7.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Lions: United Valley won its first game in the history of the co-op with Blacklick Valley in Week 5 at Portage. But the Lions fell to a streaking Cambria Heights team last week and look to regroup. Lions coach Kevin Marabito has 99 career wins as a head coach, with 25 at United/United Valley as well as tenures at Ferndale (47-38), Greater Johnstown (23-11) and Penns Manor (4-14).
About the Stingers: Marion Center picked up its first win in Week 5 at River Valley but fell last week at Purchase Line. Opponents have outscored the Stingers 198-76.
West Shamokin (4-2) at Northern Cambria (4-2)
Last week: West Shamokin 48, River Valley 20; Penns Manor 40, Northern Cambria 14.
Last meeting: West Shamokin by forfeit in 2021.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin bounced back after a shutout loss to conference leader Penns Manor in Week 5 by scoring 48 points in last week’s win. Junior quarterback Lou Swartz has 714 rushing yards and 11 TDs on the ground, and 488 passing yards with four touchdowns.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria looks to snap a two-game losing streak after opening the schedule with four straight victories. The Colts lost a six-point game to Homer-Center in Week 5 before falling by 26 last week. Senior quarterback Owen Bougher has completed 68 of 117 attempts for 864 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Penns Manor (6-0) at Portage (4-2)
Last week: Penns Manor 40, Northern Cambria 14; Portage 28, Homer-Center 25.
Last meeting: Portage 38-20 in 2016 District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal.
About the Comets: Penn Cambria has rushed to an undefeated record. The Comets have 1,888 rushing yards, an average of 8.1 per carry and 314.7 a game. Max Hill has 716 yards and 13 TDs on 84 carries. Justin Marshall has 493 yards on 44 carries, and Ashton Courvina has 373 yards on 50 attempts. Marshall and Courvina each have four rushing TDs.
About the Mustangs: Portage bounced back from a difficult loss to United Valley by earning a last-second victory over preseason conference favorite Homer-Center. Isaac Jubina scored on a 2-yard run with 27 seconds left, his fourth TD of the game, to put the Mustangs in the lead. Jubina rushed for 105 yards against the Wildcats and has 503 yards this season.
WestPAC
North Star (2-4) at Berlin Brothersvalley (6-0)
Last week: North Star 41, Meyersdale 0; Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Brownsville 0.
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 27-6 in 2021.
About the Cougars: North Star has had success through the air, as quarterback Connor Yoder has completed 70 of 150 passes for 1,155 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Isaac Berkey has 18 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Cody Hause has 14 catches for 276 yards and two scores, and Ethan Smith has 15 receptions for 199 yards and five TDs.
About the Mountaineers: With six consecutive shutouts, Berlin has outscored opponents 245-0. Junior Pace Prosser has completed 47 of 77 passes for 759 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.
Prosser has 267 rushing yards and five TDs. Ryan Blubaugh has 17 catches for 339 yards and five scores.
Windber (5-1) at Meyersdale (1-5)
Last week: Windber 40, Uniontown 0; North Star 41, Meyersdale 0.
Last meeting: Windber 63-0 in 2021.
About the Ramblers: Windber bounced back from a Week 5 loss to rival Berlin in impressive fashion. John Shuster blocked a punt and had four rushing touchdowns while carrying 29 times for 273 yards to go over 1,000 for the season. He leads the area with 1,239 yards, 18 TDs and 108 points.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale versatile senior Daulton Sellers has completed 11 of 26 passes for 210 yards and two TDs. He has rushed for 397 yards and three scores, and caught 10 passes for 207 yards and two TDs.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (4-2) at Burrell (5-1)
Last week: Ligonier Valley 42, Yough 14; Burrell 41, Imani Christian Academy 30.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley has rushed for 1,625 yards, 8.2 a carry and 270.8 a game. Haden Sierocky has 544 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, and Nick Lonas has 233 yards and two scores on the ground. Broderick Schreyer has completed 25 of 54 passes for 429 yards, five TDs and four interceptions.
About the Bucs: Burrell has an effective ground game, with 1,954 yards in six games, an average of 6.4 a carry and 325.7 a game. Junior Devin Beattie has 124 carries for 963 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing.
According to statistics online, the Bucs only have thrown six passes for 38 yards.
Nonconference
Conemaugh Valley (1-4) at Penns Valley (4-2)
Last week: Conemaugh Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 0; Penns Valley 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 14.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley rushed for 299 yards, including 149 by junior running back Eli Darr, to pick up the Jays’ first win last week. Darr ranks fourth in the area with 724 rushing yards.
About the Rams: Penns Valley snapped a two-game losing streak last week. Junior quarterback Jackson Roming has completed 70 of 113 passes for 885 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 136 rushing yards and two TDs. Ty Watson has 102 carries for 648 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Saturday
Northwest (5-1) at Conemaugh Township (5-1), 5 p.m.
Last week: Northwest 55, Montgomery 0; Northern Bedford 56, Conemaugh Township 8.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Rangers: Northwest has outscored opponents 267-99 and has produced 51 or more points in three of its five victories. Warrior Run handed the Rangers their lone loss, 33-19, in Week 5. Senior quarterback Carter Hontz has completed 61 of 122 passes for 1,167 yards, 14 TDs and five interceptions, and has rushed for 377 yards and 11 scores. Derek Dietz (14 catches, 442 yards, seven TDs), Andrew Bonlzewski (18-288, three) and Adam Chonko (19-232, two) are leading receivers.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township looks to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season in one-sided fashion against unbeaten Northern Bedford. The Indians missed starting quarterback Tanner Shirley, who left with an injury in the first quarter. Shirley has 1,248 passing yards. Jon Updyke has 628 receiving yards and 229 rushing yards, and Ethan Black has 520 receiving yards. Michael Shonko has 53 tackles and four sacks.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
