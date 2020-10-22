Tony Penna Jr. knows the task his defense will face as Conemaugh Township visits Northern Bedford in the District 5 Class A playoffs on Friday night.
“They’re very athletic, very physical,” Penna said of the second-seeded Black Panthers. “They run really well. No. 26 (Dalton Smith) and 20 (Cadin Ebersole) are both very impressive out of the backfield. They’ve got guys who can beat you deep. They’re physical up front. On defense you’ve got to block those linebackers. They’re really impressive.”
Northern Bedford (5-1) has won five straight games since a season-opening loss to District 6 power Bellwood-Antis. The Black Panthers have scored 56 or more points three times and surpassed 40 points scored in another win.
A senior, Smith leads the Black Panthers with 648 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Also a senior, Ebersole has 370 rushing yards and six TDs. The Black Panthers have rushed for 1,314 yards, an average of 219 a game. Senior Thad Leidy has completed 55 of 88 passes for 856 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Indians (3-2) have three consecutive wins since opening the season with a pair of losses to WestPAC front-runners Windber and Berlin Brothersvalley.
Conemaugh Township has 17 sacks, including an area-best 11.5 by senior defensive end Seth Rosey and 2.5 by senior Dilan Miske. Senior end Cam Stumpf has 27 tackles and a pass hurry.
“They’ve really done a nice job,” Penna said. “They pressure the ball. We’ve had a lot of sacks. We’ve had opportunistic turnovers. That’s something we were missing last year.”
Junior Jackson Byer leads the area with six interceptions. Sophomore Tanner Shirley has three picks as the Indians collected 15 interceptions.
“He’s been real opportunistic back there,” Penna said of Byer. “Again that comes from that pressure from that front group. That secondary has played very well. That’s a welcome addition to the defense.”
Senior Tommy Shaffer has 36 tackles, and Rosey, 33.
On offense, the Indians are led by Rosey’s 371 rushing yards and six scores.
Shirley completed 40 of 79 passes for 497 yards and he rushed for 112 yards.
Byer has 18 catches for 239 yards.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of being balanced,” Penna said. “We’ve had success dialing up some big plays and that’s taken some pressure off the offense. Last year we were missing that big-play capability.”
Defending 5-A champion and top-seeded Tussey Mountain has a first-round bye and will play the winner of the first-round game.
“We’ve been really been good the last couple weeks. No complaints,” Penna said.
“I think this is the time you want to be clicking on all cylinders. Northern Bedford has a ton of athletes and a great program.
“We know we have a full days work.”
The remainder of the week’s playoff and regular-season games follow, all games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted, and all last meetings were in 2019 unless noted:
District 6 Playoffs
Class AAA
No. 4 Westmont Hilltop (2-3) vs. No. 1 Central (6-0), at Hollidaysburg H.S., 7 p.m.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 28, Westmont Hilltop 7; Central 42, Penns Valley 13
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 44-12, 2006 regular season
About the Hilltoppers: In the loss to the Lions, three players combined for 228 of the 234 yards rushing led by Hudson Holbay, who had 88 yards on 18 carries. Madox Muto added 12 carries for 70 yards and Roy Dunn supplied 70 yards on 13 rushes. Holbay scored the touchdown and David Assad added the extra point kick. The team is averaging 206.4 yards rushing per game.
About the Scarlet Dragons: For the season, quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has thrown for 1,641 yards, going 98 of 154 with 23 touchdowns. Seven different receivers have at least 100 yards each, led by Devon Boyles with 328 yards on 21 catches and Hunter Klotz with 317 yards on 15. Parker Gregg is the leading rusher with 406 yards on 57 carries. They are outscoring opponents 219-88.
Regular Season
Greater Johnstown (0-6) at Bedford (6-0)
Last week: Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 0; Bedford 50, Penn Cambria 25
Last meeting: Bedford 61-7, 2019
About the Trojans: The team has been outscored 263-52 this season, including being shut out by the Rams last game. Freshman Jon Updyke is the leading rusher with 285 yards on 38 carries. Symeon Kobal has passed for 722 yards going 56 of 112. Five different players have had reception totals over 100 yards, led by D’andre Sampson with 13 catches for 216 yards.
About the Bisons: Quarterback Mercury Swaim finished with 256 yards of total offense in the team’s victory over the Panthers last week. The team piled up 416 yards on the ground, with Trent Price, Elijah Cook and Spencer Ebersole all joining Swaim over the 50-yard mark. Steven Ressler caught six passes for 61 yards and ran for 49.
Somerset (2-4) at Chestnut Ridge (4-2)
Last week: Forest Hills 34, Somerset 20; Chestnut Ridge 28, Westmont Hilltop 7
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 26-7, 2019
About the Golden Eagles: In the loss to Forest Hills, quarterback Brad Bruner completed 6 of 9 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns to pace the offense, and Kereem Akanan rushed for a team-leading 78 yards and a score on 18 carries.
About the Lions: Matt Whysong returned a punt for a touchdown and had a fumble recovery for another score in the victory over the Hilltoppers. Logan Pfister led the team in rushing with seven carries for 69 yards and passed for 73 yards going 5-for-9.
Shade (1-5) at Meyersdale (1-5)
Last week: Shade 27, Blacklick Valley 26; Conemaugh Township 40, Meyersdale 0
Last meeting: Meyersdale 42-19, 2019
About the Panthers: The team was outscored 227-21 in its first five games, but registered its first win of the season last week against the Vikings. Lucas Haynes, who had not attempted a kick all night, kicked the point after to put them ahead with 7:16 to play and they held on for the win.
About the Red Raiders: The team turned over the ball six times and was outgained 307-108 in total offense against the Indians, losing its fourth straight game. For the year, Evan Brenneman leads Meyersdale in rushing with 228 yards on 58 carries.
North Star (1-5) at Blacklick Valley (0-6)
Last week: Windber 42, North Star 0; Shade 27, Blacklick Valley 26
Last meeting: Blacklick Valley 27-7, 2019
About the Cougars: In the loss to the Ramblers, standout Ty Maluchnik rushed for just three yards on 10 carries, including four where he was dropped almost immediately in the backfield, and freshman quarterback Connor Yoder went 9 of 15 for 50 yards with an interception.
About the Vikings: Josh Little has a team best 302 yards rushing on 81 carries and Jack Wurm has 104 yards on 53 carries for the season. Wurm is 58 of 136 for 633 yards passing. His leading target is Kolten Szmusiak with 31 catches for 310 yards.
Berlin Brothersvalley (6-0) at Forest Hills (2-3)
Last week: Forest Hills 34, Somerset 20; Berlin Brothersvalley 30, Portage 0
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Mountaineers: In the victory over the Mustangs, Will Spochart completed 17 of 27 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 62 yards, and on defense had an interception and a fumble recovery. Isaac Etris caught seven passes for 101 yards, carried five times for 75 yards and intercepted a pass.
About the Rangers: Senior Zach Myers threw for 242 yards and junior running back Damon Crawley rushed for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Myers for another. Crawley also had two fumble recoveries in the team’s first on-field victory.
Portage (4-1) at Windber (5-1)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 30, Portage 0; Windber 42, North Star 0
Last meeting: Portage 35-7, 2019
About the Mustangs: The team is looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Miko has thrown for 604 yards going 24 of 61. The top three receivers are junior Kaden Claar (11 catches for 236 yards), senior Josh Morgan (five for 191) and senior Preston Rainey (six for 167). Junior Oren Heidler is the leading rusher with 313 yards on 50 carries.
About the Ramblers: In the win over the Cougars, three different running backs scored two touchdowns each. Dylan Tomlinson led the way with 138 yards on six carries, running for one touchdown and catching a 21-yard scoring strike from Aiden Gray for the other. John Shuster added 119 yards rushing on 13 carries, including touchdown runs from 2 and 4 yards out and Aaron Willis rushed two times for 62 yards, both touchdowns.
United (1-5) at Moshannon Valley (0-6)
Last week: Marion Center 44, United 14; Tussey Mountain 64, Moshannon Valley 6
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Lions: In the loss to the Stingers, Hunter Cameron rushed for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 55-yarder in the first quarter. Cameron has an area-best 1,143 yards on 142 carries for the season.
About the Black Knights: The team has scored just 33 points this season while yielding 278. In the loss to the Titans, they did not get a first down until the final drive late in the first quarter. Niko Smeal, the leading rusher, scored the lone touchdown in the loss, in which they had no yards passing and 22 rushes for 10 yards.
Shady Side Academy (1-3) at Ligonier Valley (3-3)
Last week: Shady Side Academy 41, Steel Valley 16; Ligonier Valley 42, Waynesburg Central 6
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Indians: The team is coming off its first win of the season, against a Steel Valley squad that Ligonier Valley defeated 28-26 this season. They are being outscored 156-104 by opponents.
About the Rams: The team scored more points in a game than they have this season against Waynesburg Central last week. Nick Beitel rushed for 172 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Haden Sierocky added 118 yards on 14 carries and was 9 of 10 passing for 75 yards. Sierocky rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two others.
Saturday
District 6 Playoffs
Class AAA Semifinal
No. 3 Penn Cambria (3-3) at No. 2 Tyrone (5-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Tyrone 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 27; Bedford 50, Penn Cambria 25
Last meeting: Tyrone, 39-6, 2011 District 5/6-AA playoffs
About the Panthers: After a 2-0 start to the season, the team has struggled to maintain consistency. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold has thrown for 1,023 yards going 74 of 128. His three primary receivers have been Nick Marinak (27 catches for 467 yards), Jake Tsikalas (14 for 215) and Brandon Storm (17 for 181). There are four players who have rushed for over 100 yards each led by Harrold with 313 yards on 87 carries.
About the Golden Eagles: Only one of the team’s wins has been by a margin of larger than eight points, but an unbeaten record speaks for itself. Tommy Hicks and Brandon Lucas have combined for 672 yards on the ground on 110 carries with Hicks rushing for seven touchdowns and Lucas for five. Lucas is 49 of 91 passing for 752 yards. Damon Gripp is the team’s receiving leader with 500 yards on 27 catches.
Class AA Quarterfinals
No. 6 Northern Cambria (4-2) at No. 3 Marion Center (5-0), 7 p.m.
Last week: Penns Manor 35, Northern Cambria 0; Marion Center 44, United 14
Last meeting: Marion Center, 28-7, on Oct. 9
About the Colts: The team is struggling with consistency and has lost two straight after a 4-0 start by a margin of 63-7 heading into the postseason. Owen Prasko and Isaac Noll lead the rushing attack with a combined 1,154 yards on 173 carries. Mike Hoover is 36 of 68 passing for 421 yards while Owen Bougher has added 133 yards going 13 of 15. Gavin Dumm (12 catches for 215 yards) and Noll (10 for 150) are the leading receivers.
About the Stingers: The team has outscored opponents 206-82 in its unblemished season thus far. Against the Lions, Ty Ryen threw for 165 yards, and he also ran for a pair of short touchdowns. Xavier Vaglia rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, and Gaven Palko finished with three catches for 123 yards.
No. 5 Central Cambria (3-2) at No. 4 Richland (5-1), 7 p.m.
Last week: Central Cambria vs. Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, PPD.; Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 0
Last meeting: Richland, 34-0, 2017
About the Red Devils: After opening the season 3-0, the team has lost two straight and had to postpone last week’s game against the Marauders. Team rushing leader Hobbs Dill has 612 yards on 83 carries, an average of 7.4 yards a carry. Ian Little has thrown for 553 yards going 30 of 48. Nate Wyrwas is the leading receiver with 16 catches for 354 yards.
About the Rams: After a Week 2 loss to Bedford, the team has reeled off four straight wins, scoring 205 points while allowing just 27. Quarterback Kellan Stahl has 771 yards passing, going 55 of 99. His prime target has been Griffin LaRue with 355 yards on 22 catches. Grayden Lewis is the team leader in rushing with 473 yards on 36 carries and Stahl has added 377 yards on 59 carries.
