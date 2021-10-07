Windber Area High School football coach Matt Grohal probably had seen more than enough of former Berlin Brothersvalley quarterback Will Spochart in recent WestPAC seasons.
Even though Spochart now is playing college football on Saturdays at the Division II level, Grohal knows his Ramblers will see yet another formidable playmaker. Sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser stepped into the role in almost flawless fashion for the 6-0 Mountaineers.
“It all starts with their passing game. For a sophomore coming in taking over for an all-state quarterback, he’s done an outstanding job,” said Grohal, whose 6-0 Ramblers will travel to Berlin for a highly anticipated meeting of undefeated Somerset County rivals.
“His completion percentage is impressive. He has a slew of receivers he can get the ball too. Pace has done a great job running that offense.”
Prosser has completed 63 of 110 passes for 1,023 yards, second-best in the area through six weeks. Ryan Blubaugh is the top target with 34 catches for 521 yards, second-best in the area.
“We’ve got to limit his touches,” Grohal said of Blubaugh. “He does a little bit of everything well. Doug (Paul) has moved him to a multitude of positions to give him the ability to make plays. He’s been impressive wherever they put him.”
Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul had a similar assessment when discussing Windber’s array of offensive weapons.
The Ramblers have outscored opponents 349-49 with their starters rarely seeing playing time in the second half of one-sided contests. Windber has built depth.
Running back John Shuster is among the top playmakers in the area, even in limited playing time. With only 57 carries, Shuster is third in the area with 826 rushing yards. His 104 points on 17 touchdowns and one conversion rank first.
“We knew coming into the season that Windber was the team to beat in the WestPAC this year,” Paul said. “They have a veteran group of players who are hungry. They’ve been dominating so far this season. We’re looking for the opportunity to go out and play.”
Windber quarterback Aiden Gray has completed 26 of 46 passes for 440 yards. Keith Charney has 15 catches for 296 yards.
“I think they’re one of the top teams in 2A in the state,” Paul said. “We’ll see how we stack up.”
Berlin has won 10 of the past 12 meetings against Windber since 2010. The Ramblers are 23-16 against the Mountaineers since the teams began playing regularly in 1985.
Last season, the Ramblers led 14-0 at the half, but Berlin methodically stormed back to a 27-14 victory in a meeting of 4-0 teams at Windber Stadium.
“They had a huge size advantage up front. Their offensive line was outstanding,” Grohal said of the 2020 contest.
“I could see it at the end of the first half. They found a formation that worked for them.
“They’re good at finding something and sticking with it.
“They leaned on us. We just couldn’t slow them down in the second half.”
The Mountaineers take pride in adapting to the personnel and talent on the roster, a fact proven by Berlin’s efficient passing game this season.
“We were a power running team last year,” said Paul, also referring to the 2020 game at Windber. “We challenged the offensive line in the second half that we were going to run the inside zone. This year we don’t have the big bruisers up front like last year. We have a spread passing game, a spread passing concept.
“It’s a different year. These kids have been working hard all season.”
Defending champion Berlin has won or shared the WestPAC title eight times since 2010 and has nine crowns overall. Windber most recently held a share of the conference title with Berlin and Portage in 2012 and won five times overall.
“Doug and the Mountaineers have been at the top of the conference for a decade,” Grohal said. “This is an opportunity to try to knock them off that perch.”
The remainder of this week’s area games follow. Starting time is 7 p.m. and last meeting occurred in 2020 unless otherwise noted.
WestPAC
Blacklick Valley (1-5) vs. Conemaugh Township (1-3) at Shade High School
Last week: Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 7; Conemaugh Township open date.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 19, Blacklick Valley 8.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley looks to bounce back after being outscored 100-20 in its past two games after a Week 4 win at Meyersdale. Kolten Szymusiak has completed 32 of 73 passes for 540 yards in the past three weeks. Last week, he also caught one pass and broke the Vikings’ career receptions record with 92 catches.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township will play its first game in two weeks. The Indians have averaged a WestPAC-best 244.5 passing yards a game. In only four contests, quarterback Tanner Shirley has completed 64 of 116 passes for 978 yards, fourth-best in the area. Jackson Byer has 30 catches for 528 yards to top the area.
Conemaugh Valley (2-3) at Meyersdale (0-6)
Last week: Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 7; Windber 63, Meyersdale 0.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 43, Meyersdale 14.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley has won two of its past three games since opening the season with losses to Windber and Berlin.
Last week, the Jays rushed for 370 yards on 43 attempts, with Logan Kent producing 209 yards and two TDs. After falling behind 7-0 at Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Valley scored 25 first-quarter points en route to a one-sided victory.
About the Red Raiders: Injuries have hindered Meyersdale, which is trying to regain its footing after being outscored by a combined 110-0 in losses to North Star and last week at Windber. Collin Krause is among the area leaders with 60 tackles, including 25 solo stops, and Kyle Robertson has 51 tackles with 23 solos.
Heritage
Penns Manor (1-5) at Cambria Heights (6-0)
Last week: Homer-Center 51, Penns Manor 20; Cambria Heights 36, Marion Center 18.
Last meeting: The teams have not met.
About the Comets: Opponents have outscored Penns Manor 278-90. The Comets have allowed 40 or more points five times, with opponents scoring 50 or more three times.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights made history last week with the program’s first 6-0 start to a football season. The Highlanders gained 298 rushing yards in the win at Marion Center as Ryan Haluska gained 111 yards and quarterback Ty Stockley gained 186 yards with four TDs. Haluska is fifth in the area with 673 rushing yards on 125 carries.
Marion Center (2-4) at Northern Cambria (1-5)
Last week: Cambria Heights 36, Marion Center 18; Northern Cambria forfeit loss to West Shamokin.
Last meeting: Marion Center 28, Northern Cambria 7.
About the Stingers: Marion Center won its first two games but has dropped four straight in facing conference front-runners River Valley, Purchase Line, Homer-Center and Cambria Heights.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria is looking to get back on the field after a forfeit loss to West Shamokin last week due to medical concerns that were not COVID-19 related. In Week 5, the Colts earned their first victory of the season via a late field goal in a 17-14 win over United.
West Shamokin (3-3) at United (0-6)
Last week: West Shamokin forfeit win over Northern Cambria; Portage 49, United 12.
Last meeting: West Shamokin 48, United 34.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin had a forfeit loss in Week 2 and a forfeit win in Week 6. The Wolves have outscored opponents by a narrow 121-109 margin. Cambria Heights and Homer-Center combined to outscore West Shamokin 85-47 in the previous two games played.
About the Lions: Senior Jacob Boring leads United with 346 rushing yards on 87 carries, with sophomore Caden McCully gaining 206 yards on 80 rushes. McCully has a team-high 46 tackles, followed by Evan Thomas at 38 and Boring at 29.
LHAC
Bedford (6-0) at Central (6-0)
Last week: Bedford 55, Forest Hills 21; Central 40, Richland 13.
Last meeting: Bedford 28, Central 13, 2020 PIAA Class 3A playoffs.
About the Bisons: Bedford has outscored opponents 279-91. The Bisons have rushed for 1,686 yards, 9.2 a carry and 281 a game.
Mercury Swaim has passed for 572 yards and nine TDs and rushed for 610 yards and seven scores. Trenton Price has 399 rushing yards and five TDs.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central has outscored opponents 276-81, collecting 1,587 passing yards and 1,048 rushing yards. Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has completed 85 of 118 passes for 1,527 yards, 26 touchdowns and only one interception. Parker Gregg has 526 rushing yards and 423 receiving yards for a combined 14 TDs.
Bishop McCort Catholic (2-4) at Central Cambria (2-4)
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 36, Somerset 0; Penn Cambria 40, Central Cambria 20.
Last meeting: Bishop McCort Catholic 34, Central Cambria 20.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic halted a three-game losing streak with a shutout victory at Somerset. Despite contending with an ankle injury, quarterback Trystan Fornari passed for 209 yards and two TDs in the win. Brock Beppler had a 39-yard touchdown reception and a 39-yard TD run.
About the Red Devils: With the game tied against rival Penn Cambria last week, Central Cambria allowed 20 unanswered points late in a 40-20 loss with the Goal Post Trophy at stake. Ethan Gillin carried 24 times for a game-high 173 yards, with TD runs of 76, 4 and 1 yard. His final TD tied the game early in the final quarter prior to the Panthers’ late charge.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (4-2) at Chestnut Ridge (3-3)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35, Westmont Hilltop 14; Chestnut Ridge 53, Greater Johnstown 7.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 31, Chestnut Ridge 21.
About the Marauders: A rare two-game losing streak is in the distance now that Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has won three straight. The balanced Marauders have rushed for 977 yards and passed for 881. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter has 872 passing yards (55 of 87) and 283 rushing yards. Cooper Rother gained 317 on the ground and had 349 receiving yards for a combined five TDs.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has won two of its past three games, with the lone loss in that stretch a back-and-forth shootout against Forest Hills (42-35) in Week 5. The Lions have relied on sophomore quarterback Nate Whysong, who has thrown for 990 yards and seven TDs. His favorite targets are seniors Trevor Weyandt (29-410) and Matt Whysong (27-366).
Westmont Hilltop (2-4) at Forest Hills (2-4)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35, Westmont Hilltop 14; Bedford 55, Forest Hills 21.
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 55, Forest Hills 26 in 2019.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop opened with two losses, won two straight and then dropped its past two contests. Hilltoppers quarterback Eli Thomas is among the area leaders with 566 yards, completing 24 of 48 passes. Gavin Hockenberry has 10 receptions for 363 yards.
Brayden Dean has 10 TDs for 60 points.
About the Rangers: Coming off a huge win in Week 5, Forest Hills had the task of hosting a dominant Bedford squad last week. The Rangers will try to rebound behind area leading rusher Damon Crawley, who has 1,246 yards and 13 TDs on the ground. Quarterback Jake Poldiak has thrown for 455 yards, with Jeremy Burda hauling in 13 passes for 256 yards.
Somerset (0-5) at Greater Johnstown (0-6)
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 36, Somerset 0; Chestnut Ridge 53, Greater Johns- town 7.
Last meeting: Somerset 38, Greater Johnstown 20.
About the Golden Eagles: Each program is looking for its first win of the season. The teams have split their last six meetings dating to 2010. Ethan Hemminger has 489 rushing yards on 112 carries. Hemminger made an interception in last week’s loss to Bishop McCort Catholic.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown holds a 14-7 advantage in the series since 2001.
Trojans quarterback Anthony Atwood passed 23 yards to D’Andre Sampson for his team’s lone score last week against Chestnut Ridge. Atwood is the team’s fourth player at the quarterback position this season due to injuries and the departure of sophomore Jon Updyke, who now is enrolled at Conemaugh Township, Jim Foster, that school’s principal, confirmed on Thursday.
Nonconference
Claysburg-Kimmel (2-4) at North Star (2-4)
Last week: Juniata Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 18; Berlin Brothersvalley 27, North Star 6.
Last meeting: The teams have not met.
About the Bulldogs: Claysburg took an early 6-0 lead last week against Juniata Valley via junior Cole Claycomb’s 45-yard TD run. But the Hornets scored the next six TDs to lead 42-6 at halftime. Claycomb had a team-high 76 yards on 11 carries. Pressten Imler ran for 64 yards and had a 2-yard TD, and Hunter Ehredt had a 4-yard TD as the Bulldogs scored twice in the second half.
About the Cougars: North Star was hurt by two lost fumbles and 12 penalties for 86 yards against Berlin last week.
Ethan Yoder caught a 15-yard TD pass from Connor Yoder for North Star’s lone score.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
