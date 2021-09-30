For the second time in three weeks, Richland High School is preparing for an undefeated opponent in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
When Central visits Herlinger Field, the Rams will face a physical 5-0 team that has used a solid running game, prolific passing attack and stifling defense to earn the No. 6 ranking in the Pennsylvania Football News’ Class 3A state rankings.
“In my estimation, they’re one of the toughest regular-season opponents we’ve faced in several years,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose 4-1 team bounced back with a 58-8 victory over Bishop McCort Catholic last week after losing to state 3A fifth-ranked Bedford in Week 4.
“I think on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, they’re just really good at all 11 positions,” Bailey said. “The kids play unselfishly on offense.
“A lot of people are touching the ball. The quarterback doesn’t make mistakes. The line does its job.
“Defensively, they fly around.
“They do it well. They haven’t had anybody play with them all season.”
In a battle of unbeaten LHAC teams last week, Central pounded visiting Penn Cambria, 46-6.
Junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has completed 72 of 99 passes for 1,249 yards, 23 touchdowns and one interception.
Eli Lingenfelter (15-323), Parker Gregg (14-286) and Devon Boyles (10-224) have been effective among a deep group of players catching the ball. The ground game is led by Gregg’s 448 yards and six scores.
“There are things that are easier said than done, but our goal would be the keep their all-state quarterback Hoenstine in the pocket, keep pressure on him,” said Bailey, whose Rams are ranked fifth in the PFN Class 2A poll. “All the film we watched, he’s had plenty of time. He’s so athletic and so accurate when throwing on the run.”
Defensively, the Scarlet Dragons deliver plenty of big hits, too.
“It’s noticeable how physical they are and how strong they are,” Bailey said. “It’s concerning, but we have a good team as well. We’re looking forward to a great challenge.”
Richland senior quarterback Kellan Stahl has completed 60 of 110 passes for 1,031 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Junior Grayden Lewis (15-343) and senior Griffin LaRue (21-324) have combined for 10 receiving touchdowns.
Lewis has a team-high 392 rushing yards, with sophomore Evan McCracken gaining 289. Stahl has run for 180 yards.
“I was real happy with how we responded,” Bailey said of his team’s bouncing back from a 21-13 loss at Bedford with a one-sided win over the Crimson Crushers. “The Bedford game was a tough loss. Our kids responded well, had a good week of practice and took care of business on Friday night.”
The teams most recently met in 2013, when Central beat Richland 27-22 in the District 6 Class 2A title game at Mansion Park. The defending district champion Rams finished 12-1 that season.
“It’s exciting,” Bailey said.
“Another matchup between teams ranked in the top five in the state in MaxPreps. It doesn’t happen often. We’re looking forward to a big crowd and exciting game under the Friday-night lights.”
Here’s a look at other local games this week:
LHAC
Bishop McCort Catholic (1-4) at Somerset (0-4)
Last week: Richland 58, Bishop McCort Catholic 8; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Somerset 24.
Last meeting: Somerset 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 7.
About the Crimson Crushers: Opponents have outscored Bishop McCort Catholic 142-34 in the past three weeks.
Crimson Crushers quarterback Johnny Golden scored his team’s lone touchdown against Richland last week.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset has allowed 158 points in four games while scoring 73. Senior Ethan Hemminger has 386 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries.
Bedford (5-0) at Forest Hills (2-3)
Last week: Bedford 70, Westmont Hilltop 20; Forest Hills 42, Chestnut Ridge 35.
Last meeting: Bedford 49, Forest Hills 6.
About the Bisons: Bedford scored 10 touchdowns last week, including Ethan Weber’s 88-yard kickoff return as time expired in the first half to give the Bisons a 48-14 advantage.
Quarterback Mercury Swaim has 579 passing yards and eight TDs and 434 rushing yards and five TDs.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills is coming off a back-and-forth, momentum-building victory at Chestnut Ridge.
Damon Crawley, the area’s leading rusher with 1,132 yards, gained 320 yards and ran for five TDs on 28 carries at Ridge.
Chestnut Ridge (2-3) at Greater Johnstown (0-5)
Last week: Forest Hills 42, Chestnut Ridge 35; Central Cambria 44, Greater Johns- town 8.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 45, Greater Johnstown 0.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has won all three games against the Trojans by a cumulative 109-6 score since the Lions rejoined the LHAC in 2018. Trevor Weyandt has 27 catches for 391 yards, and Matt Whysong has 25 receptions for 347 yards. Quarterback Nate Whysong has passed for 875 yards.
About the Trojans: Quarterback Damoni Roebuck passed 22 yards to D’Andrew Sampson for Greater Johns- town’s touchdown last week at Central Cambria. Sampson caught the two-point conversion pass thrown by Anthony Atwood.
Central Cambria (2-3) at Penn Cambria (4-1)
Last week: Central Cambria 44, Greater Johnstown 8; Central 46, Penn Cambria 6.
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 29, Central Cambria 28.
About the Red Devils: Despite missing two key players in running back Hobbs Dill and receiver Zach Taylor, Central Cambria prevailed last week as other players stepped up to fill the void. Brennan Mackey had nine carries for a team-high 51 yards while Ethan Gillen and Nolan Wyrwas each gained 49 yards rushing in the win over Greater Johnstown.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria suffered its first loss of the season at undefeated Central. The Panthers will look to quarterback Garrett Harrold, who has 604 rushing yards and 803 passing yards. Nathan Little has five sacks, and Zach Eckenrode has 54 tackles while Little has 50 stops.
WestPAC
Meyersdale (0-5) at Windber (5-0)
Last week: North Star 47, Meyersdale 0; Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 22.
Last meeting: Windber 61, Meyersdale 7.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale missed junior starting quarterback Dalton Sellers (24 of 77, 407 yards), who was injured prior to last week’s loss to North Star. His younger brother sophomore Drake Sellers played quarterback in Week 5 and passed for 61 yards.
About the Ramblers: Windber has rolled through the opposition, posting a 286-49 scoring advantage through five games. The Ramblers have rushed for 1,991 yards, an average of 398.2 a game and 12.7 a carry. Junior John Shuster has 703 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs. Senior quarterback Aiden Gray has completed 21 of 41 passes for 340 yards and five TDs.
Berlin Brothersvalley (5-0) at North Star (2-3)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 46, Blacklick Valley 13; North Star 47, Meyersdale 0.
Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley 63, North Star 0.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley is averaging 220 rushing yards a game.
Sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser has settled into the starting role with 696 passing yards and nine TDs. The Mountaineers defense made five interceptions last week against Blacklick Valley.
About the Cougars: North Star snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 5 at Meyersdale with the Cougars’ first shutout win of the season.
Sophomore quarterback Connor Yoder has thrown for 558 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 393 yards and three TDs.
Conemaugh Valley (1-3) at Blacklick Valley (1-4)
Last week: Portage 49, Conemaugh Valley 13; Berlin Brothersvalley 46, Blacklick Valley 13.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 43, Blacklick Valley 27.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley will try to ignite an offense that has been limited to 15 or fewer points in three of its four games – all three of those losses against undefeated WestPAC front-runners. Back Logan Kent ranks third in the area with 676 rushing yards on 104 carries in only four games. Bruce Moore has four sacks.
About the Vikings: Senior Kolten Szymusiak has passed for 540 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has rushed for 352 yards and two scores. Senior Cody Williams has 19 receptions for 352 yards and three TDs. The Vikings are 3-4 in the past seven meetings against the Blue Jays. Prior to the recent stretch, Blacklick Valley won seven in a row in the series from 2008 to 2014.
Heritage
Cambria Heights (5-0) at Marion Center (2-3)
Last week: Cambria Heights 42, West Shamokin 21; Homer-Center 40, Marion Center 22.
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 34, Marion Center 0, 2020 District 6 2A playoffs.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights has opened 5-0 for the first time since 1978 and only the second time in school history, with the other coming in the program’s inaugural 1960 season. The Highlanders have never won their first six games. Ryan Haluska played a big role in win No. 5 as he rushed for 229 yards and five TDs against West Shamokin.
About the Stingers: Marion Center has dropped three straight games since opening the season 2-0. Those losses came against teams that are a combined 12-2 in River Valley (4-0), Homer-Center (4-1) and Purchase Line (4-1).
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (5-0) at Steel Valley (4-0)
Last week: Ligonier Valley 62, Carrick 12; Steel Valley 42, Brentwood 6.
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 28, Steel Valley 26.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley has outscored opponents 196-46 through five weeks despite contending with a rash of injuries. Junior quarterback Broderick Schreyer has thrown for 224 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in two weeks since replacing the injured Haden Sierocky, who has 377 passing yards, five TDs and no picks.
About the Ironmen: Steel Valley has allowed only 31 points in four wins. Senior back Nijhay Burt has 779 yards and 13 TDs on 59 carries. Junior quarterback Cruce Brookins has 348 yards and two TDs on 46 carries.
Nonconference
United (0-5) at Portage (5-0)
Last week: Northern Cambria 17, United 14; Portage 49, Conemaugh Valley 13.
Last meeting: United 28, Portage 22, 2018 District 6 1A playoffs.
About the Lions: United ended a string of three straight shutout losses by scoring 14 points against Northern Cambria. The Lions were poised to head to overtime until the Colts booted a game-winning field goal as time ran out. Senior Jacob Boring has a team-high 177 rushing yards on 62 carries.
About the Mustangs: Portage plays this nonconference contest before closing out the WestPAC schedule against a pair of current unbeaten squads in Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber. The Mustangs ground game has produced 1,407 yards and 22 TDs, with an average of 281.4 yards a game and 6.3 per carry. Oren Heidler (59-550), Jon Wolford (86-501) and Kaden Claar (32-272) have the bulk of the yardage.
Saturday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (3-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (2-3), Trojan Stadium, 1 p.m.
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Somerset 24; Bedford 70, Westmont Hilltop 20.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 39, Westmont Hilltop 0.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has followed a rare two-game losing streak with a pair of victories.
Junior quarterback Karson Kiesewetter has completed 48 of 76 passes for 779 yards, four TDs and three interceptions while also gaining 222 yards on 51 carries. Cooper Rother has 224 rushing yards and 304 receiving yards.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop looks to bounce back after allowing 10 touchdowns last week against the undefeated Bisons. The Hilltoppers have been known as a rush-first team for much of the past decade, but quarterback Eli Thomas is among the area passing leaders with 484 yards (21 of 39). Gavin Hockenberry has nine receptions for 292 yards.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
