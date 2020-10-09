Windber High School football coach Matt Grohal knows where his program would like to be after a high-stakes WestPAC rivalry game on Friday night.
“We want to get to the top of the mountain. We’ve got to beat Berlin,” said Grohal, whose Ramblers have lost six of the past seven meetings in the series against the Mountaineers. “They’ve been the big bully in the league for a long time. Doug (Paul) and his staff do a great job. They’re loaded this year. We’re pretty good ourselves.”
Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber each bring 4-0 records into a 7 p.m. contest at Windber Stadium.
Berlin has outscored opponents 217-7. Windber has a cumulative 206-46 scoring margin through four dates.
Each team has a strong line. Both squads rely heavily on the run, but can effectively utilize the pass. The defenses are outstanding.
With 28 wins and three straight District 5-AA playoff appearances since 2017, Berlin Brothersvalley’s 19 seniors possess plenty of big-game experience.
“These guys, most of them have paid their dues since their freshman and sophomore years,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “They weren’t sure they were going to have the opportunity to play this year. We’ve been telling them all season to take it one game at a time.”
Gov. Tom Wolf eased attendance restrictions at indoor and outdoor venues on Tuesday, which probably will lead to a larger crowd and more electric atmosphere at the stadium.
“This is what high school football should be like every week,” Paul said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
Windber has scored 42 or more points every game, including three 50-plus outings against conference opponents Conemaugh Township (50-7), Shade (53-7) and at Meyersdale (61-7). The Ramblers traveled 3 hours to defeat Class AAA Hanover Area (42-25) in a Week 2 game that filled the spot opened when Ferndale joined a football co-op with Conemaugh Valley.
Ramblers sophomore John Shuster has an area-best 692 rushing yards on 57 carries, including 297 yards and four TDs last week against Meyersdale.
“They just have so many weapons,” Paul said. “You just can’t key on one individual. Last year it was pretty much the Shuster show. If you key on Shuster, the (Aaron) Willis boy is capable of taking it to the house. The (Dylan) Tomlinson boy is a good athlete, too.”
Willis has six catches for 218 receiving yards. His 13 touchdowns and 82 points top the area. Last week the senior scored three touchdowns in three different ways, a 34-yard reception, a 94-yard kickoff return and a 32-yard run.
The versatile Willis has touchdowns rushing (three), receiving (four), fumble return (one), interception return (two), punt return (two) and kickoff return (one).
“We’ve got a lot of good athletes,” Grohal said. “Tomlinson, Shuster and Willis are doing a phenomenal job for us. We’re trying to spread the ball. Last year it was all Johnny off-tackle. This year he has 58 carries in all four games. Last year that was two games for him.”
Berlin is led by senior quarterback Will Spochart, who has 511 rushing yards and 471 passing yards. Spochart has 10 TDs for 60 points. Preston Foor is among the area leaders with 268 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Tuck Hillegass has 11 catches for 232 yards.
“It all starts with the quarterback. He is dynamic,” Grohal said of Spochart. “He can run it. He can throw it. A lot of his yardage is when the pocket breaks down and he takes off. They’ve got athletes all over the place. They’re loaded with athletes.”
Those athletes are complemented by the big guys in front of them.
“They’re as big a line as you’ll probably see in our area,” Grohal said. “The (6-2, 330-pound tackle Shane) Spano kid is a mountain of a man and an outstanding football player. We’re a little undersized compared to those guys.
“We told our guys we can’t get driven. They’ve driven guys off the ball all year long.”
Paul said the Ramblers make up for the size disadvantage with physicality. The Mountaineers coach also knows Windber will have extra motivation.
“They’re pretty physical on the line. We may be a little bit bigger. They’re physical,” Paul said. “Their scheme, most of their guys are three-year starters as juniors. They’re going to come out fired up. I told our guys we’ve got to match that physicality from the beginning.
“This is not a team that’s going to bow down and say, ‘Berlin is in town.’ They’ve had this game circled for a while.”
A look at the weekend’s games involving area teams. All times are 7 p.m. unless noted, and last meeting occurred in 2019 unless noted:
WestPAC
Conemaugh Township (1-2) at Blacklick Valley (0-4)
Last week: Conemaugh Township 44, Shade 0; Conemaugh Valley 43, Blacklick Valley 27
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township, 23-14
About the Indians: In the win over Shade, the team forced six turnovers, Seth Rosey ran for two touchdowns and Tanner Shirley threw for another. A.J. Smolen kicked six extra points.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley produced more points than it has all season in the loss to Conemaugh Valley, as senior quarterback Jack Wurm completed 17 of 28 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for two other scores.
Portage (3-0) at Shade (0-4)
Last week: Portage idle; Conemaugh Township 44, Shade 0
Last meeting: Portage, 62-13
About the Mustangs: Sophomore quarterback Andrew Miko has thrown for 360 yards going 14 of 36. His main targets have been senior Josh Morgan (three catches for 139 yards), junior Kaden Claar (six for 122) and senior Preston Rainey (four for 99).The leading rusher is Oren Heidler, who has 31 carries for 239 yards.
About the Panthers: Shade, which has lost top player Vince Fyock for the season, was limited to 89 yards of total offense in last week’s loss to the Indians. They are averaging just six points a game and are yielding 47 points to opponents.
LHAC
Cambria Heights (2-2) at Bedford (4-0)
Last week: Richland 44, Cambria Heights 7; Bedford 49, Forest Hills 6
Last meeting: Bedford, 34-6
About the Highlanders: Ty Stockley scored the lone touchdown in the loss to the Rams. Junior Ryan Haluska leads the team in rushing with 508 yards on 91 carries while Jared Fox has added 236 yards on 37 carries.
About the Bisons: Junior quarterback Mercury Swaim completed 9 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 106 yards on nine carries, with one rushing touchdown in the victory over Forest Hills.
Central Cambria (3-1) at Bishop McCort Catholic (0-4)
Last week: Penn Cambria 29, Central Cambria 28; Somerset 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 7
Last meeting: Bishop McCort Catholic, 32-6
About the Red Devils: Hobbs Dill rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries and Levi Keiper added 99 yards on nine carries in the loss to Penn Cambria. For the season, Dill has 601 yards on 72 carries and Keiper has 239 on 29.
About the Crimson Crushers: Ethan Marcozzi rushed for 66 yards and scored the team’s touchdown in the loss to the Golden Eagles. Will Haslett had the extra point. For the season, Amir Andrews has 197 yards on 24 carries and Marcozzi has 171 on 31.
Greater Johnstown (0-4) at Somerset (1-3)
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 45, Greater Johnstown 0; Somerset 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 7
Last meeting: Greater Johnstown, 33-27
About the Trojans: Quarterbacks Symeon Kobal and Jon Updyke have combined for 669 yards on 51 of 99 passing for the season. Three receivers have accounted for at least 100 yards each led by D’Andre Sampson with 154 on nine catches while Bryce Yoder has 133 on nine receptions and Ibn Shaheed, 12 for 107.
About the Golden Eagles: Against the Crimson Crushers, quarterback Bradley Bruner scored the touchdown and Ethan Hemminger added the conversion run to put the team ahead with under 2 minutes to play. Hemminger then added the game-sealing interception to secure the squad’s first victory of the season.
Penn Cambria (3-1) at Richland (3-1)
Last week: Penn Cambria 29, Central Cambria 28; Richland 44, Cambria Heights 7
Last meeting: Richland, 62-8
About the Panthers: Garrett Harrold passed for 203 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 52 yards and two scores in the victory over the Red Devils. For the year, Harrold has 745 yards passing going 56 of 87, and has a team-high 268 yards rushing on 55 carries.
About the Rams: Six different players scored in the victory over the Highlanders as Kellan Stahl passed for 203 yards and Griffin LaRue caught six passes for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns. They did not punt against Cambria Heights.
Heritage Conference
Bishop Carroll Catholic (0-4) at Penns Manor (4-0)
Last week: Marion Center 50, Bishop Carroll Catholic 6; Penns Manor 43, Homer-Center 42
Last meeting: Bishop Carroll Catholic, 21-7, 2010 District 6-A playoffs
About the Huskies: In the loss to Marion Center, quarterback Johnny Golden completed 11 of 27 passes for 134 yards with the lone touchdown coming on a 22-yard throw from Golden to Ryan Bohrer, who led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards.
About the Comets: The team has four rushers that have accounted for at least 200 yards apiece led by Dimetri Lieb with 353 yards on 43 carries. Kevin Baum has 276 yards on 37 carries, Conner Keith adds 278 yards on 45 carries and Ashton Courvina has contributed 200 yards on 26 carries.
Northern Cambria (4-0) at Marion Center (3-0)
Last week: Northern Cambria 49, West Shamokin 48; Marion Center 50, Bishop Carroll Catholic 6
Last meeting: Marion Center, 24-7
About the Colts: The team scored 29 straight points in the final quarter to earn the comeback victory over West Shamokin. Owen Prasko ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns and Isaac Noll had a team-leading 141 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
About the Stingers: In the win over Bishop Carroll, the team amassed 427 total yards, including 278 rushing. Running back Xavier Vaglia had 113 yards with two touchdowns and Liam Cornetto supplied 103 yards and another score. They are averaging 44.67 points a game on offense and 20.33 points surrendered on defense in three games.
United (1-3) at West Shamokin (2-2)
Last week: Blairsville 34, United 33; Northern Cambria 49, West Shamokin 48
Last meeting: West Shamokin, 55-12
About the Lions: Senior running back Hunter Cameron leads the team in rushing with 535 yards on 78 carries and seven touchdowns. In the loss to Blairsville, Cameron rushed for three scores and returned an interception for another touchdown.
About the Wolves: Quarterback Bo Swartz threw for four touchdowns, but the team was unable to hold onto a 28-12 halftime lead in the loss to Northern Cambria. Swartz has a total of 960 yards passing for the season, going 66 of 101, and a team-high 215 yards on 52 carries on the ground.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (2-2) at Serra Catholic (3-0)
Last week: Ligonier Valley 28, Steel Valley 26; Serra Catholic 54, Shade Side Academy 14
Last meeting: Have not played
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley won its first home game in the WPIAL since Sept. 20, 1968 (33-12 over West Newton), as sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky finished with 128 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. He also threw for 101 yards and a score and came up with an interception on defense.
About the Eagles: Serra Catholic has scored 50 or more points in all three of its wins and has outscored opponents by a combined 161-39. The team has four ballcarriers that each have over 100 yards led by junior Machai Brooks-Dutrieuille, with a team-best 341 yards on 31 carries.
Non-conference
Tussey Mountain (4-0) at North Star (1-3)
Last week: Tussey Mountain 42, Glendale 12; Berlin Brothersvalley 63, North Star 0.
Last meeting: Tussey Mountain, 33-14, 2013 District 5-A playoffs.
About the Titans: Tussey Mountain has rushed for 1,386 yards, an average of 7.2 per carry and 346.5 a game. Kaden Lucko has a team-high 555 rushing yards and nine TDs on 73 carries.
About the Cougars: North Star won its Week 3 game 34-17 over Meyersdale, but ran into a figurative buzzsaw last week against the Mountaineers. The Cougars leading tacklers are Bryce Shroyer and Cody Hause with 25 apiece and Alec Hoffman with 23 stops.
Saturday
Meyersdale (1-3) at Conemaugh Valley (3-1), 1 p.m.
Last week: Windber 61, Meyersdale 7; Conemaugh Valley 43, Blacklick Valley 27
Last meeting: Meyersdale, by forfeit
About the Red Raiders: The lone touchdown against Windber came when Briar Sheets hit Dylan Shilling for a 50-yard strike and Brennan Campbell added the extra-point kick. Devin Donica has three interceptions and Hunter Beal has 37 tackles this season.
About the Blue Jays: Junior running back Logan Kent rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, and quarterback Noah Heltzel added a pair of touchdown passes while completing 5 of 10 passes for 82 yards in the win over Blacklick Valley. Bruce Moore and Dylan Stephens each have 39 tackles.
Forest Hills (1-3) at Westmont Hilltop (2-2), 1 p.m.
Last week: Bedford 49, Forest Hills 6; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 39, Westmont Hilltop 0
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop, 55-26
About the Rangers: Junior Damon Crawley has rushed for a team-high 425 yards on 47 carries and quarterback Zach Myers has thrown for 351 yards (28 of 69) including a scoring strike to Colten Cornell in the loss to Bedford.
About the Hilltoppers: Roy Dunn has rushed for 267 yards on 48 carries, Hudson Holbay, 260 on 57 carries, and Madox Muto, 176 on 32 for Westmont, which has scored seven or fewer points in three of its four games and is coming off back-to-back shutout losses.
Chestnut Ridge (3-1) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (2-2), 7 p.m.
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 45, Greater Johnstown 0; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 39, Westmont Hilltop 0
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, 20-14
About the Lions: Logan Pfister threw for two touchdowns, rushed for another TD and returned a fumble for another score, and Jack Moyer kicked six extra points and a 28-yard field goal in the shutout against Johnstown.
About the Marauders: Senior quarterback Konnor Kiesewetter was 9-for-11 passing for 119 yards and tallied four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing – in the win over Westmont.
