Coach Max Shoemaker appreciated the story the numbers told on this past Friday’s statistics sheet and hopes the trend continues into Week 4.
Chestnut Ridge passed for 232 yards and rushed for 248 yards while limiting visiting McCort-Carroll to only 44 rushing yards and minus-2 passing yards. Shoemaker’s undefeated Lions won 35-7 on a rainy and lightning-filled Friday night.
“We try to strike a good balance,” Shoemaker said. “Each game unfolds in its own unique way. We try to go with what the defense is giving us or what we’re having success with.”
The Lions’ three wins are against teams with a combined 1-8 record, so the slate will become more difficult as Chestnut Ridge opens play in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference West 2 Section against Forest Hills (2-1, 0-1) at Dr. Larry A. Giovacchini Stadium on Friday.
“Forest Hills has a nice defensive front and secondary. We’ll have our hands full trying to dissect that and make some plays to put points on the board,” Shoemaker said.
“What impresses me is their linebacking corps is quick to the ball. They pursue well. They have nice size up front and good athletes in the secondary.”
Forest Hills is coming off a turnover-filled, 40-20 loss to visiting Penn Cambria in the West 2 opener. The Rangers had a solid 22-13 win over Clearfield in Week 2 and shut out Greater Johnstown 47-0 on the road in the opener.
“We’re a pretty good football team,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We have to clean up some mistakes and errors.
“We can’t turn the ball over five times in a game. We have to be able to control the ball better and be more balanced on offense.
“We have to limit our mistakes and put the ball into the end zone when we get into the red zone. We didn’t do that well last week.”
Chestnut Ridge has won four of the past five meetings in the series since the Lions returned to the LHAC in 2018, including 2022’s 42-19 win.
The Rangers won a wild, high-scoring contest, 42-35, at Chestnut Ridge in 2021.
Forest Hills won seven of the eight games the two teams played against each other from 1993 to 2000, during the Lions’ original run in the LHAC. Overall, the Rangers hold an 8-5 edge all-time against the Lions.
“They have a good running game. The running back is tough,” Myers said. “Their line does a good job. (Quarterback) Nate Whysong is one of the better athletes in our league and it’s hard to contain them.
“They’re balanced. They’re able to throw the ball deep.
“They keep you honest with their fullback. Then, you have to defend the option with Nate to keep him from running.”
Chestnut Ridge senior fullback Jeb Emerick ranks third in the area with 365 rushing yards on 53 carries. He has five touchdowns and 30 points.
The Lions’ Nate Whysong, a Wake Forest baseball verbal commit, has completed 29 of 45 passes for 417 yards and two TDs. Chase Whysong has 12 receptions for 195 yards.
Shoemaker sees a lot of similarities in the Rangers’ approach on offense.
“Offensively, they have a balanced attack. Their breakdown is something like 56% run and 44% pass,” Shoemaker said.
“Almost a 50-50 breakdown in their pass-run game.
“They use those linemen to try to create seams for (Mason) Papinchak and the (Brady) Mayes boy. Their quarterback (Nate) Cornell has a rifle for an arm. He can throw the ball downfield.”
Cornell has completed 38 of 74 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns. Chase Williamson has 14 catches for 202 yards and Xander Richardson has eight receptions for 119 yards and two scores.
Papinchak has 215 rushing yards and three TDs while averaging 7.7 yards a carry.
“Nate Cornell is a big, strong quarterback,” Myers said. “He’s able to lead us on the field and make the throws when we need him to. He keeps the defenses back a little bit to give us some room for our running with Mason Papinchak.”
Shoemaker said his players will have to be ready for a diverse attack.
“We’ve got to minimize their big downfield plays,” the Lions’ coach said. “We’ve just got to play solid football on each side of the ball, win the special teams battle and the turnover battle.”
The remainder of this weekend’s games involving area teams, with all kickoffs at 7 p.m., follow:
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference
Greater Johnstown (0-3) at Central Cambria (2-1)
Last week: Somerset 26, Greater Johnstown 12; Central Cambria 12, Bedford 7.
About the Trojans: Freshman quarterback Julius Reed passed for 249 yards, including two TD passes of 14 and 72 yards to his older brother Zymir Reed as Greater Johnstown scored its first points of the season in a loss at Somerset.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria beat the Bisons for the first time since the 2012 season, ending a 0-9 streak, and won at Bedford for the first time since 2009. The Red Devils outrushed the Bisons 307-63, with Grady Snyder (154 rushing yards) and Rocco Garzarelli (133) leading the way.
Richland (3-0) at McCort-Carroll (0-3)
Last week: Richland 35, Westmont Hilltop 7; Chestnut Ridge 35, McCort-Carroll 7.
About the Rams: Undefeated and state Class 2A fourth-ranked Richland has allowed a combined seven points in the past two games and only 28 points overall.
Freshman quarterback Grayson Mahla passed for 276 yards and three TDs in Week 3.
About the Crushers: McCort-Carroll’s Brock Beppler had an 87-yard kickoff return for his team’s only touchdown in Week 3 at Chestnut Ridge.
The Crushers were limited to 44 rushing yards and no passing yards against the Lions.
Bedford (1-2) at Penn Cambria (2-1)
Last week: Central Cambria 12, Bedford 7; Penn Cambria 40, Forest Hills 20.
About the Bisons: Joey Huxta passed 41 yards to Quincy Swaim in the fourth quarter, and Bedford recovered an onside kick after closing within five points of Central Cambria. The Bisons couldn’t pull off the comeback.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria rebounded from a close loss at Richland in the season opener by winning a pair of one-sided contests, including Week 3’s 20-point win at Forest Hills.
Heritage Conference
River Valley (2-1) at Cambria Heights (2-1)
Last week: River Valley 42, Homer-Center 0; Cambria Heights 24, Portage 0.
About the Panthers: River Valley bounced back from a Week 2 setback at undefeated Purchase Line by recording a one-sided shutout over Homer-Center.
About the Highlanders: A 124-minute weather-related delay didn’t rattle Cambria Heights as the Highlanders dominated host Portage. Cambria Heights limited the Mustangs to 55 yards of total offense and handed Portage only its third shutout loss since 2008.
Portage (2-1) at Marion Center (0-3)
Last week: Cambria Heights 24, Portage 0; Northern Cambria 21, Marion Center 7.
About the Mustangs: Portage will look to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season. Issac Willinsky is among the area leaders with 369 yards and six rushing TDs on 55 carries. He gained 225 yards against Conemaugh Township and 143 at Conemaugh Valley before Cambria Heights limited him to 1 net yard.
About the Stingers: Winless Marion Center has been held to single-digit scoring in each of the past two games and has 28 points overall. Opponents have scored 89 points.
Conemaugh Valley (0-3) at Penns Manor (2-1)
Last week: United Valley 18, Conemaugh Valley 8; Penns Manor 34, Conemaugh Township 7.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley battled undefeated United Valley and even held an 8-6 lead after one quarter before falling by 10 points. Senior back Devon Chontas gained 130 yards on 23 carries in Week 3 and has 296 yards and a touchdown on 60 rushes.
About the Comets: Penns Manor has scored 76 points in the past two wins over Conemaugh Township and Homer-Center. Carter Smith has 522 rushing yards and eight TDs on 53 carries to lead the Comets, who average 352.3 rushing yards a game and 7.5 a carry.
Northern Cambria (2-1) at Purchase Line (3-0)
Last week: Northern Cambria 21, Marion Center 7; Purchase Line 27, West Shamokin 0.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria picked up its second straight win since a season-opening loss to unbeaten United Valley. Colts quarterback Ethan Donatelli left Friday’s win over Marion Center with an ankle injury. Donatelli completed 17 of 22 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 43 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown in Week 3.
This will be Northern Cambria’s first road game of the season.
About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line is undefeated, including wins over conference contenders Cambria Heights (19-7) and River Valley (38-16) in the first two weeks. Brock Small (48-386, four TDs) and John Elick (37-221, one) combined for 607 rushing yards and five TDs. Elick has completed 28 of 46 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns.
Homer-Center (1-2) at United Valley (3-0)
Last week: River Valley 42, Homer-Center 0; United Valley 18, Conemaugh Valley 8.
About the Wildcats: Homer-Center will try to snap a two-game skid after a tight, high-scoring loss to Penns Manor in Week 2 and this past week’s shutout setback at River Valley.
About the Lions: United Valley has taken a significant step forward in the second year of the United-Blacklick Valley co-op. A year ago, United Valley lost its first four games. The most recent United team to open 3-0 was in 2010 (7-4 overall), and Blacklick Valley’s previous 3-0 start was in 2012 (6-4 overall).
Conemaugh Township (0-3) at West Shamokin (1-2)
Last week: Penns Manor 34, Conemaugh Township 7; Purchase Line 27, West Shamokin 0.
About the Indians: Opponents have averaged 33 points a game against Conemaugh Township through three weeks.
The Indians missed injured leading rusher Jon Updyke in Week 3. The senior quarterback still ranks fourth in the area with 349 rushing yards.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin has scored only a combined 12 points in its past two games, both losses, including Week 3’s shutout setback to undefeated Purchase Line.
The Red Dragons rushed for 224 yards and produced 364 total offensive yards against the Wolves.
Inter-County Conference
Tussey Mountain (1-2) at North Star (2-1)
Last week: Windber 49, Tussey Mountain 16; North Star 33, Meyersdale 0.
About the Titans: Tussey Mountain junior quarterback Landon Myers has completed 20 of 36 passes for 342 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. Senior Isaiah Sosak has carried 37 times for 275 yards and three TDs.
About the Cougars: North Star entered a game at undefeated Meyersdale intent on improving its rushing production. Mission accomplished. The Cougars ran for 389 yards, including junior Ethan Smith’s 207 yards and three TDs and quarterback Connor Yoder’s 178 rushing yards. Yoder also passed for 90 yards and a TD in the win.
Meyersdale (2-1) at Windber (3-0)
Last week: North Star 33, Meyersdale 0; Windber 49, Tussey Mountain 16.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale will look to reset after a shutout loss on its home turf to Somerset County rival North Star. Sophomore quarterback Lance Jones has completed 7 of 33 passes for 141 yards, three TDs and one interception. Senior Ian Brenneman has 249 rushing yards and one TD on 45 carries, and freshman Spencer Whitfield has 157 yards and two scores on 27 carries.
About the Ramblers: Windber started quickly in Week 3 with 21 first-quarter points and 35 in the opening half at Tussey Mountain. The Ramblers opened 3-0 for the fourth consecutive season. Luke Hostetler has an area-best 760 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 58 carries.
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge (1-2) at Ligonier Valley (1-2)
Last week: Deer Lakes 49, Apollo Ridge 21; Greensburg Salem 34, Ligonier Valley 7.
About the Vikings: Apollo-Ridge has lost two straight games since opening the season with a two-point win over Leechburg. Karter Schrock has 289 rushing yards and four TDs. The senior also has 19 tackles, including 12 solo stops.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley looks to bounce back after losing back-to-back games on the field for the first time since the Rams dropped their final three contests of the 2014 season. Ligonier Valley also lost two in a row in 2021, but one of those setbacks was a forfeit.
Nonconference
Berlin Brothersvalley (3-0) at Laurel (1-2)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 41, Everett 13; Mohawk Area 28, Laurel 6.
About the Mountaineers: After opening with three Inter-County Conference games, Berlin Brothersvalley will travel to New Castle in nonconference action. Senior quarterback Pace Prosser leads the area with 604 passing yards and 10 TDs and also has an area-high four interceptions. The Mountaineers have outscored opponents 124-41 through three weeks.
About the Spartans: Laurel opened with a 37-6 win over New Brighton, but dropped consecutive games to Neshannock (39-22) and Mohawk Area (28-6). Senior Ben Hennon has 52 carries for a team-high 306 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Saturday
Somerset (1-2) at Westmont Hilltop (1-2), 7 p.m.
Last week: Somerset 26, Greater Johnstown 12; Richland 35, Westmont Hilltop 7.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset will try to build momentum after picking up its first victory of the season last week. Rowan Holmes ran for TDs of 15 and 10 yards in a win over Greater Johnstown. Camden Lowery has 46 carries for 292 rushing yards, and his 162 kickoff return yards include a 92-yard return for a score.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has rushed for 596 yards and four touchdowns, an average of 3.9 a run and 198.7 a game. David Ray (34-168, three TDs), Cody McMillan (48-168, 1 TD) and Bashir Hunt (33-153) accounted for the bulk of the yards on the ground. Barrett Gyure completed 10 of 20 passes for 217 yards, two TDs and two interceptions.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.