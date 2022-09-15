Greater Johnstown and Bishop McCort Catholic have met on the football field with conference titles, undefeated records, district ranking points and city pride at stake over the years.
More recently, each program is battling to regain its figurative footing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 after a string of difficult seasons.
But city pride still is a huge motivating factor entering a LHAC contest between McCort-Carroll and Greater Johnstown on Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
“We’re going over and teaching the guys about the rivalry and understanding how big it is and how beautiful it is for the league, having rivalries and games to be excited about,” said first year Trojans coach Antwuan Reed, a former all-state player at Greater Johnstown and a four-year player at the University of Pittsburgh. “We’re telling the guys to have fun and make memories of this game.
“Enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the scenery and enjoy the rivalry. It’s something you’ll always remember and take with you.”
The Trojans (0-3) are trying to snap a 23-game losing streak.
Greater Johnstown is 1-42 since the final playoff game of the 2017 season.
The difficult stretch followed a strong run by a Trojans program that won five District 6 titles in either Class 4A or 3A since 2004 (2016, 2015, 2010, 2009, 2004).
“We tell them, ‘Whatever you need to do, keep working on it,’ ” Reed said. “ ‘Grow with your brothers and your teammates. Stay together. Lean on each other. Keep growing and enjoy the time you have together. It goes fast.’ ”
McCort-Carroll, in the second year of a co-op between Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic, is 1-2.
The Crushers are 14-30 since 2018, but like the Trojans, McCort-Carroll had an impressive run prior to the recent stretch, finishing as District 6 Class 2A runner-up to Ligonier Valley in both 2017 and 2016. Bishop McCort won five District 6 crowns in either 1A or 2A since 2001 (2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2001). In 2009, the Crushers advanced to the state title game, finishing as runner-up to Clairton.
Bishop Carroll claimed seven District 6 titles in Class 1A since 1998 (2010, 2005, 2003, 2002, 2001, 1999, 1998) and was the state runner-up in 2003, falling to Southern Columbia.
“I’ve coached in this game for several years on both sides,” said Crushers coach Tom Smith, a former Trojans assistant coach. “It is a game that is a lot of fun for our players.
“On the Johnstown side of it, I know those guys will be hungry.
“This is huge for us. If we can find some way to beat (Class 4A) Johnstown, it would have a major impact on the 1A playoffs.”
Smith is a 1989 graduate of Bishop McCort who went on to a standout career at then-NCAA Division III St. Francis College. He didn’t have an opportunity to experience the city rivalry as a player.
From 1974 to 1988 the series was not played.
Bishop McCort notched its first win over Greater Johnstown in 1989 (28-14) and the two teams tied in the next meeting in 1991 (14-14).
The Trojans won the first six games of the series from 1933 to 1938 without allowing the school then known as Johnstown Catholic to score a point.
The series was paused from 1939 to 1952.
Greater Johnstown won seven straight over the Crushers from 1953 to 1959 before yet another break in the series from 1960 to 1972.
The Crushers have won the past three games against Greater Johnstown, but the Trojans had won five in a row over Bishop McCort prior to that streak.
“It was always a great memory,” Reed said of the rivalry. “Bonfires the night before the game. Even seeing McCort walk over to the stadium. It was always intense and fun.
“I went to college and played along side some of the guys in the conference. We got to talk about the rivalries when we were in college in the locker room and later on in life.”
Smith said the Crushers expect another difficult test at Trojan Stadium.
“We absolutely have to be ready. Johnstown has some quality players,” Smith said.
“Their day is coming when they’re going to win a couple games, and I don’t want that to be against us.
“We need to come out hard and work on the things we need to improve.”
A look at the remainder of Friday’s games involving area teams, all with 7 p.m. kickoffs:
LHAC
Central Cambria (1-2) at Chestnut Ridge (3-0)
Last week: Central Cambria 47, Greater Johnstown 6; Chestnut Ridge 42, Forest Hills 19.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 56-21 in 2021.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria notched the first win under coach Don Fyfe last week. Grady Snyder rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown against Greater Johnstown. Brady Sheehan passed for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception last week. Elijah Villarrial has 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has outscored opponents 120-26. Quarterback Nate Whysong has completed 29 of 40 passes for 612 yards and four TDs. Jeb Emerick (six receptions, 148 yards, two TDs), JaRod Wolfhope (5-145, one) and Chase Whysong (7-121, one) have combined for 18 receptions for 394 yards and four TDs.
Central (1-2) at Forest Hills (0-3)
Last week: Penn Cambria 42, Central 28; Chestnut Ridge 42, Forest Hills 19.
Last meeting: Central 46-15 in 2021.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central has dropped two straight games to Richland and at Penn Cambria – a pair of 3-0 teams – since edging Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the opener. Prolific passer Jeff Hoenstine has completed 56 of 89 attempts for 704 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. Eli Lingenfelter has 21 catches for 367 yards and six TDs.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills is winless after falling to three undefeated teams – Richland, Bedford, Chestnut Ridge – who combine for a 9-0 record. Colten Danel has 345 rushing yards. Mason Papinchak has 34 tackles, and Devon Brezovec has 33.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (2-1) at Penn Cambria (3-0)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 55, Somerset 7; Penn Cambria 42, Central 28.
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 27-14 in 2021.
About the Marauders: Senior Karson Kiesewetter has completed 30 of 45 passes for 446 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The quarterback also has rushed for 382 yards and six TDs for the defending Class 1A state champs.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria will host another conference front-runner after winning a thriller over Central last week. Quarterback Garrett Harrold has rushed for 230 yards and passed for 673. Zach Grove is fourth in the area with 355 rushing yards.
Westmont Hilltop (1-2) at Richland (3-0)
Last week: Bedford 51, Westmont Hilltop 7; Richland 38, McCort-Carroll 0.
Last meeting: Richland 49-14 in 2021.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop hopes to snap a two-game skid after allowing 86 points in losses to Bedford and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Gavin Hockenberry ranks third in the area with 424 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
About the Rams: Senior Jordan Nichols leads the area with nine sacks, including five during Week 3 against McCort-Carroll. Richland followed two tight contests with a shutout victory last week at Sargent’s Stadium. The Rams have produced 99 points, an average of 33 per game.
Bedford (3-0) at Somerset (0-3)
Last week: Bedford 51, Westmont Hilltop 7; Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Somerset 7.
Last meeting: Bedford 51-21 in 2021.
About the Bisons: Bedford has scored 113 points while allowing only 14. Senior Ethan Weber has 465 rushing yards and five TDs on 21 carries. He has 85 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches.
Quarterback Kevin Ressler has 219 passing yards and 246 rushing yards, throwing for a pair of TDs and running for four scores.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset netted 58 rushing yards on 64 carries through three weeks. Sophomore Lane Lambert has passed for 143 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Cole Perry has seven catches for 80 yards and two TDs.
Heritage
Cambria Heights (2-1) at Marion Center (0-3)
Last week: Cambria Heights 35, River Valley 14; Portage 42, Marion Center 26.
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 36-18 in 2021.
About the Highlanders: After allowing 35 points in a season-opening loss at Northern Cambria, the Highlanders have given up only 20 points in two wins.
Tanner Trybus is among the area rushing leaders with 343 yards, and Ty Stockley has 220 yards.
About the Stingers: Marion Center had scored only seven points through the first two weeks of the season. The Stingers tallied 26 last week at Portage but fell by 16. Opponents have combined to score 112 points against Marion Center.
Portage (2-1) at Purchase Line (1-2)
Last week: Portage 42, Marion Center 26; Northern Cambria 33, Purchase Line 6.
Last meeting: Purchase Line 25-6 in 2019 District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
About the Mustangs: Portage bounced back from a tight loss at Cambria Heights by scoring 42 points in a convincing victory over Marion Center. Quarterback Andrew Miko has completed 16 of 36 passes for 332 yards. Bode Layo has five receptions for 178 yards. Isaac Jubina has 207 rushing yards on 47 carries.
About the Red Dragons: Junior quarterback John Elick has completed 18 of 44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Junior Brock Small has 129 rushing yards. Senior Andrew Beer has 23 tackles and one interception, and junior Jaylin Robertson has two sacks.
Northern Cambria (3-0) vs. United Valley (0-3), at Blacklick Valley
Last week: Northern Cambria 33, Purchase Line 6; West Shamokin 14, United Valley 12.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Colts: Four different players scored touchdowns in Northern Cambria’s one-sided win over Purchase Line last week. The Colts’ Colton Paronish has 272 rushing yards. Peyton Myers has 173 receiving yards and Ty Dumm has 154 receiving yards, as quarterback Owen Bougher passed for 340 yards.
About the Lions: United Valley junior Brydon Brown returned a kickoff 47 yards to set up the Lions’ first score, a 24-yard run by junior Caden McCully in a two-point road loss last week. McCully added a 12-yard TD run in the third quarter. The game will be played in Nanty Glo as part of the co-op between United and Blacklick Valley.
WestPAC
Meyersdale (0-2) at Conemaugh Township (3-0)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 0; Conemaugh Township 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 0.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 50-13 in 2021.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale senior Daulton Sellers has rushed for 165 yards and passed for 92 in two games. Junior Connor Shuck has 20 tackles, and junior Bryson Hetz has 19 stops.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township has outscored opponents 105-26 with a well-rounded offense and steady defense. Jon Updyke leads the area with 400 receiving yards on 16 catches, and Ethan Black is third with 216 yards and 15 receptions.
Quarterback Tanner Shirley ranks first with 687 passing yards, completing 39 of 58 attempts.
Windber (3-0) at North Star (1-2)
Last week: Windber 56, Conemaugh Valley 7; North Star 39, West Branch 20.
Last meeting: Windber 58-6 in 2021.
About the Ramblers: Windber has posted a 177-15 scoring advantage in three wins. The Ramblers have won seven consecutive games against the Cougars. John Shuster leads the area with 544 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 39 carries. Colin Marx has 263 rushing yards and five TDs.
About the Cougars: North Star will try to beat the Ramblers for the first time since a 34-33 overtime victory in Week 4 in 2015. Isaac Berkey is second in the area with 240 receiving yards. Ethan Smith has eight catches for 159 yards. Connor Yoder ranks fourth with 603 passing yards.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (2-1) at Apollo Ridge (2-1)
Last week: Greensburg Salem 35, Ligonier Valley 28; Deer Lakes 43, Apollo Ridge 7.
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 48-22 in 2021.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley heads on the road after having its 32-game home winning streak snapped by Greensburg Salem last week. The Rams hadn’t lost at Weller Field since 2015 against Central. Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky (303) and John Jablunovsky (255) have combined for 558 rushing yards.
About the Vikings: Nick Curci leads Apollo Ridge with 567 rushing yards and seven TDs on 68 carries. Karter Schrock has 172 yards on the ground as the Vikings gained 916 yards, an average of 7.4 a carry and 305.3 a game.
Nonconference
Clear Spring (0-2) at Berlin Brothersvalley (3-0)
Last week: Southern 24, Clear Spring 13; Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 0.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Blazers: The Maryland squad has been outscored 38-19 in two close games, including last week against Southern and in the opener against James Buchanan (14-6). Experienced players from last season’s 1-9 team include running back-linebacker Braden Simms, fullback Kenny Nicewarner, quarterback-defensive back Hunter Oaks, running back-defensive back Caleb Younker and tight end-linebacker Brady Wallace.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley hasn’t allowed a point in three dominating victories. The Mountaineers have outscored opponents 133-0. Quarterback Pace Prosser is among the area leaders with 458 passing yards, and Josiah Rock (eight catches, 185 yards) and Ryan Blubaugh (9-162) are among the receiving leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.