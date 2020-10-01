Undefeated Central Cambria and once-beaten Penn Cambria will be looking for the end zone and an opportunity to hoist the Goal Post Trophy as a LHAC border rivalry is renewed on Friday night at the Red Devils new-look stadium.
“You can throw the records out the window,” said Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor, whose team is 3-0. “No matter what, when the Goal Post Trophy is going to be on the line, it’s going to be a big game. I don’t care if both teams are winning or if neither team is winning. It’s going to be a rivalry, and something we’re looking forward to.
“I told our guys it’s a privilege to play in big games. The fact that we get to take on a rivalry opponent with big implications is definitely an honor.”
Last season, Central Cambria beat Penn Cambria 55-22. The Panthers defeated the Red Devils 32-3 in 2018. Overall, Penn Cambria has a 15-12 record against Central Cambria since the Goal Post Trophy was introduced in 1993.
“The first thing that makes it such a great rivalry is the kids know each other,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “A lot of them are friends off the field. That’s how it’s always been with Penn Cambria and Central Cambria. Second, it’s two very good programs. Traditionally these two programs have really gone back and forth.
“You can throw the records out the door when this game is played. It’s always going to be a battle.”
The Red Devils are coming off a 42-14 win over Greater Johnstown. Central Cambria running back Hobbs Dill is second in the area with 457 rushing yards on 49 carries. He has six touchdowns and 36 points.
Receiver Nate Wyrwas has eight catches for 182 yards on offense and three interceptions on defense, including a game-changing pick-six last week against the Trojans. Quarterback Ian Little is 15 of 21 for 311 passing yards.
“It starts with the running back,” Felus said of Dill. “He’s a very good football player. He gets into space. We have to be able to stop the run and limit the big play out of him. They’re good up front. They have an experienced offensive line with good size, very aggressive. Those are the two things that stood out to us.”
Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold tops the area with 536 passing yards, completing 40 of 58 throws. Harrold is among the area leaders with 203 rushing yards on 42 attempts. Nicholas Marinak leads the area with 236 receiving yards on 15 catches.
“They’ve got an experienced group of receivers,” McGregor said of the Panthers.
“(Garrett) Harrold is very impressive as a sophomore quarterback with his arm and also his legs. Containing them is definitely going to be the No. 1 priority.
“They’re experienced. They’ve played a lot of football and had good success. Any time you play a rival everyone is going to be a little more pumped up.”
Penn Cambria lost 21-0 to Cambria Heights last week, snapping a two-game winning streak to start the season.
“We want to try to bounce back this week,” Felus said. “It started with a film session on Monday. We didn’t play very well on Friday. We watched a lot of film and looked at our mistakes. This is a great game, a great rivalry, a great opponent. There is a lot of excitement around this game for our program.”
Central Cambria is 3-0 for the first time since 2003. That season the Red Devils won their first five games on the way to a 9-2 record.
“We’ve done a good job for three weeks of controlling the line of scrimmage,” McGregor said. “Everything plays off of that. When we can get our run game going, then our play-action pass game goes. Our matchups, when we get one-on-one coverage on the outside, everything flows from that point.
“The prime objective is to establish that line of scrimmage,” McGregor said. “Let our playmakers make the plays. It’s been working out well for us for three weeks.”
A look at the rest of the Week 4 games follows:
LHAC
Bedford (3-0) at Forest Hills (1-2)
Last week: Bedford 28, Westmont Hilltop 0; Chestnut Ridge 48, Forest Hills 16
Last meeting: 2019, Bedford 41-8
About the Bisons: Against Westmont Hilltop, junior quarterback Mercury Swaim carried seven times for 76 yards and two touchdowns, completing 7 of 13 passes for 102 yards. Steven Ressler caught six passes for 97 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Lizzy Martz kicked four extra points.
About the Rangers: The team accumulated 232 yards on the ground, and was 8-for-22 with 60 yards passing against Chestnut Ridge. Damon Crawley had one touchdown and backup freshman quarterback Jacob Poldiak connected with sophomore running back Brook Williamson for another touchdown.
Somerset (0-3) at Bishop McCort Catholic (0-3)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Somerset 14; Richland 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 7
Last meeting: 2019, Bishop McCort Catholic 20-7
About the Golden Eagles: Ethan Hemminger returned a 96-yard kickoff return for one touchdown and Bryce Mulhollen broke a 37-yard run for another against Bishop Guilfoyle. The squad has averaged 73 yards passing per game and 206.3 yards rushing. Hemminger has 207 yards on 33 carries and Mulhollen has 184 on 30 rushes.
About the Crimson Crushers: Quarterback Trystan Fornari is 22 of 42 passing for 220 yards. Amir Andrews leads the team in rushing with 146 yards on 18 carries and has nine receptions for 123 yards, including an 85-yard pass from Fornari against Richland.
Richland (2-1) at Cambria Heights (2-1)
Last week: Richland 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 7; Cambria Heights 21, Penn Cambria 0
Last meeting: 2019, Richland 48-0
About the Rams: The team averages 254 yards passing and 126.7 yards rushing in its first three games. Quarterback Kellan Stahl has passed for 325 yards on 28 of 52 throwing and has run for a team-high 270 yards on 49 carries. Griffin LaRue has 11 catches for 154 yards while Jordan Ford has added seven receptions for 103 yards.
About the Highlanders: The team accumulated 324 rushing yards, outgaining Penn Cambria 381-122 last week with Jared Fox and Ryan Haluska both surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark. Fox rushed for 135 yards and Haluska added 178. Overall, Haluska has 469 yards on 76 carries while Fox has 191 yards on 27 rushes.
Greater Johnstown (0-3) at Chestnut Ridge (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
Last week: Central Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 14; Chestnut Ridge 48, Forest Hills 16
Last meeting: 2019, Chestnut Ridge 42-6
About the Trojans: Bryce Yoder rushed for a touchdown and Jon Updyke threw to Tavione Thomas for another score against Central Cambria. Yoder has a team-high 98 yards on 13 carries while Thomas has 15 rushes for 58 yards. D’Andre Sampson leads the team in receiving with 120 yards on eight receptions and Yoder has six catches for 116 yards.
About the Lions: Against Forest Hills, Logan Pfister scored four touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per carry, and totaled 138 yards rushing and 347 all-purpose. Jonah Hillegass had eight carries for 41 yards and added a pair of touchdown runs while Trevor Weyandt returned a punt 54 yards for a TD.
WestPAC
North Star (1-2) at Berlin Brothersvalley (3-0)
Last week: North Star 34, Meyersdale 17; Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Blacklick Valley 7
Last meeting: 2019, Berlin Brothersvalley 49-7
About the Cougars: Tyler Maluchnik rushed for 201 yards on 16 carries and a pair of touchdowns for North Star, which also got three touchdowns from freshman quarterback Conner Yoder (7 of 12 passing for 98 yards). Carter Weible added five catches for 90 yards for a squad which has just three seniors on the field.
About the Mountaineers: In their second straight shutout, senior quarterback Will Spochart carried the ball 23 times for 264 yards and scored five times, including an interception return. He also completed six passes for 58 yards. Charlie Fisher also returned an interception for a score.
Shade (0-3) at Conemaugh Township (0-3)
Last week: Windber 53, Shade 7; Conemaugh Township bye
Last meeting: 2019, Shade 45-0
About the Panthers: With playmakers Vince Fyock and Braden Adams sidelined, youth was served in the loss to Windber as freshman quarterback Christian Musser hit Kaden Koleszarik for a 13-yard score.
About the Indians: Senior Seth Rosey leads the team in rushing with 103 yards on 27 carries while two quarterbacks, sophomore Tanner Shirley and junior Jackson Byer, have combined to throw for 151 yards going 20 of 41. Byer is the top receiver with six catches for 67 yards.
Windber (3-0) at Meyersdale (1-2)
Last week: Windber 53, Shade 7; North Star 34, Meyersdale 17
Last meeting: 2019, Meyersdale 35-14
About the Ramblers: Against Shade, seven different players scored touchdowns, John Shuster rushed for 108 yards on 10 carries and quarterback Aiden Gray finished the day 3 of 4 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a score on the ground.
About the Red Raiders: Last week, Daulton Sellers had an interception return for a touchdown and kicker Brennan Campbell booted a 30-yard field goal for a squad which is averaging 135 yards receiving and 60 yards rushing per game.
Heritage
Marion Center (2-0) at Bishop Carroll Catholic (0-3)
Last week: Homer-Center at Marion Center, ppd.; West Shamokin 48, Bishop Carroll Catholic 7
Last meeting: 1999, Bishop Carroll 35-0
About the Stingers: The team averaged 42 points a game in its first two outings while giving up 27.5 on defense.
About the Huskies: Johnny Golden completed 16 of 32 passes for 112 yards and threw a 4-yard scoring strike to Ryan Bohrer. The West Shamokin defense limited Bishop Carroll to 49 rushing yards.
West Shamokin (2-1) at Northern Cambria (3-0)
Last week: West Shamokin 48, Bishop Carroll Catholic 7; Northern Cambria 27, United 14
Last meeting: 2019, Northern Cambria 28-14
About the Wolves: Against Bishop Carroll, West Shamokin rolled up 385 total yards. Lineman Logan Cogley scored a pair of touchdowns, a 12-yard return of a blocked punt and a 12-yard return of a punt. Quarterback Bo Swartz completed 13 of 18 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 59-yard score.
About the Colts: Last week, Isaac Noll rushed for 120 yards on 10 carries and added four catches for 79 yards along with two touchdowns. Owen Prasko added 78 yards on 14 carries and Gavin Dumm had a team-high 84 yards receiving on four catches.
Blairsville (0-3) at United (1-2)
Last week: Saltsburg 32, Blairsville 6; Northern Cambria 27, United 14
Last meeting: 2019, Blairsville 36-6
About the Bobcats: Quarterbacks Zak Artley and Isiah Lawson have combined for 488 yards this season. Hank Skirbol leads the team with seven catches for 216 yards while Devon Witmer has 10 receptions for 120 yards.
About the Lions: Hunter Cameron rushed for a pair of 63-yard touchdowns in the loss to Northern Cambria. United is averaging 11.3 points scoring while the defense has yielded 24.3 points per outing.
WPIAL
Steel Valley (1-1) at Ligonier Valley (1-2)
Last week: Steel Valley 14, Brentwood 12 (OT); Western Beaver 14, Ligonier Valley 3
Last meeting: Teams have not played.
About the Ironmen: Junior Nijhay Amir Burt has 373 rushing yards and six TDs. Burt ran for 198 yards and two scores in last week’s win over Brentwood. He had 175 yards and four touchdown runs in a season-opening loss to Keystone Oaks.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley led 3-0 at halftime after a 28-yard field goal by George Golden. But Western Beaver quarterback Xander Lefebvre hit 6-foot-4 receiver Dakkari Bradford for touchdown pass plays of 65 and 83 yards in the second half last week. Ligonier Valley sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky has completed 22 of 44 passes for 266 yards and rushed 34 times for 158 yards. Junior Grant Dowden has five catches for 110 yards and junior Nick Beitel has seven receptions for 64 yards.
Saturday
Blacklick Valley (0-3) at Conemaugh Valley (2-1), 1 p.m.
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Blacklick Valley 7; Portage 27, Conemaugh Valley 6
Last meeting: 2019, Blacklick Valley 33-14
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley has had success through the air, with senior quarterback Jack Wurm completing 24 of 70 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Junior Cody Williams has nine catches for 107 yards and junior Kolten Szymusiak has 11 receptions for 93 yards.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley lost its first game last week and looks to rebound at Thomas Yewcic Stadium. Senior Dylan Chontas broke up the middle on a 71-yard touchdown for the Blue Jays’ lone score against undefeated Portage. Juniors Logan Kent (58-394) and Nick Heltzel (27-203) have combined to rush for 597 rushing yards through three weeks.
Westmont Hilltop (2-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (1-2), at Mansion Park, 7 p.m.
Last week: Bedford 28, Westmont Hilltop 0; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Somerset 14
Last meeting: 2019, Westmont Hilltop 27-7
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop was knocked from the unbeaten ranks by undefeated Bedford. The Hilltoppers managed drives of 13 and 19 plays that failed to produce points in the shutout loss. Senior Hudson Holbay (51-251), senior Roy Dunn (37-219) and junior Madox Muto (24-155) combined for 625 of Westmont’s 663 rushing yards through three games.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic got back into the win column after having to forfeit a Week 2 victory on the field against Forest Hills. Senior Keegan Myrick leads the Marauders with 289 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries. Junior Haiden Garner has 21 carries for 256 rushing yards and 11 catches for 138 receiving yards while combining for five TDs. Senior Andrew Yanoshak has 27 tackles and one sack.
