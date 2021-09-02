Each team lost its opener, and the so-called City Game will be played in Loretto this year.
But the coaches at Greater Johnstown and Bishop McCort Catholic said this rivalry will travel well as the Trojans and Crimson Crushers meet at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis University’s DeGol Field.
“This is a big game-day atmosphere, and an opportunity for the kids to play on a college football field,” said Bishop McCort Catholic coach Tom Smith, a former standout defensive lineman at then-NCAA Division III St. Francis College. “It’s a great opportunity for us and a great opportunity for the Johnstown kids as well.”
Bishop McCort fell 41-18 at Forest Hills in the season opener. The Crimson Crushers had closed within 19-18 when the Rangers pulled away.
Greater Johnstown dropped a 48-6 contest to visiting Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, a state semifinalist in Class 1A last season.
“This game is tremendous for both our team and our community,” Trojans coach Bruce Jordan said.
“We’re trying to rebound from a couple seasons of disappointment. This could be a step in the right direction. It’s great for the community to have a rivalry game, especially after everything the community has been through during the pandemic.
“These students know each other. It’s really a great experience for them and us, especially on a neutral field.”
The move to St. Francis resulted from a combination of circumstances, Smith said.
Bishop McCort Catholic and Bishop Carroll Catholic formed a football co-op as preseason camp opened. The Huskies formerly played home games at St. Francis prior to opening their own field near the Ebensburg school starting in 2015.
Also, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point is unavailable as a project to replace the artificial playing surface at the historic stadium continues.
“When we started to discuss the co-op, we thought it would be nice to play a game out Bishop Carroll’s way,” Smith said.
“Because of the scheduling and the situation at the Point, we thought this would be a great time to play it there. This is our ‘United in Faith’ game. Because St. Francis is a faith-based Catholic university, it fits in really well with Bishop Carroll and Bishop McCort having our first home game together there.
“We’re going to make it our youth football night. We thought it was a great opportunity to do all of that.”
Bishop McCort junior quarterback Trystan Fornari completed 17 of 32 passes for 194 yards while also gaining 69 yards on the ground out of the Crushers’ new spread offense. Former Bishop Carroll QB Johnny Golden played flanker, but still threw a 50-yard pass to Colin Stevens to set up a second-quarter touchdown.
“Tommy has completely revamped his offense,” Jordan said. “He is trying to really exploit the talents his quarterback has and the guys on the corner. They demonstrated against Forest Hills they do have big-play ability. We have to make sure we minimize the big-play ability.”
“Their quarterback is really mobile and he keeps plays alive,” Jordan added. “Anything can happen.”
Similarly, Greater Johnstown sophomore quarterback Jon Updyke was effective last week, completing 12 of 22 passes for 132 yards and rushing for 82 yards.
“They have tremendous skill,” Smith said. “Their quarterback, Updyke, I had an opportunity to coach his older brother (Jeremy) when I was (an assistant coach) at Johnstown. They are a really nice family. He is a really nice athlete and a really good kid. He has big-play potential with both his arm and his legs.
“We’re going to have our hands full defensively trying to keep him in check.”
The teams did not play in 2020 during the COVID-19 altered schedule. Bishop McCort beat Greater Johnstown the past two meetings in 2019 (42-3) and 2018 (24-21).
But the Trojans had won five in a row from 2013-17.
Greater Johnstown leads the overall series, which dates to 1933, but has had multiple stoppages, by a 22-13-1 count.
“We’re pretty excited,” Jordan said. “Playing a rivalry game on a neutral field is always pretty exciting, not to mention playing on the campus at St. Francis, a great facility to play in.”
Each program is fighting to regain its footing in the tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference as Bishop McCort went 1-7 last season and Johnstown was 0-9.
“Two 0-1 teams. Someone has got to win,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a big game for both teams.
“Both teams have got to come out fighting,” Smith added.
“Their backs are against the wall. You’re in a bind if you start out in this league 0-2. No one wants to do that. We’re going to have a great week of practice and a great week of preparation and get ready for a heck of a battle on Friday night.”
This weekend’s other games involving area teams follow.
Starting time is at 7 p.m. and last meeting in 2020 unless otherwise noted:
LHAC
Forest Hills at Central
Last week: Forest Hills 41, Bishop McCort Catholic 18; Central 41, Chestnut Ridge 28.
Last meeting: Forest Hills, 17-14, in 2017 District 6 Class 3A semifinal.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills rode running back Damon Crawley and his 240-yard, three-touchdown performance to a resounding win in its season opener in Sidman. Easton Toth supplied 101 more yards on the ground, while Jacob Poldiak and Jeremy Burda connected on two TD passes. The Rangers scored the game’s final 22 points after Bishop McCort made it 19-18 in the second quarter.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Quarterback A.J. Hoenstine passed for 327 yards and five touchdowns as Central made a triumphant return to the LHAC.
The Scarlet Dragons, who led 35-14 in the third, picked up a total of 476 yards against Chestnut Ridge, while allowing 423.
Eli Lingenfelter was Hoenstine’s most prolific target, hauling in six passes for 157 yards.
Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria
Last week: Central 41, Chestnut Ridge 28; Bedford 48, Central Cambria 0.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 43-7 in 2019.
About the Lions: Nate Whysong passed for 204 yards in his debut as Chestnut Ridge’s signal-caller while Trevor Weyandt made seven catches for 149 yards. Jonah Hillegass scored three touchdowns in the loss as he collected 77 yards.
About the Red Devils: Not much went right in Central Cambria’s Week 1 loss to defending conference champion Bedford, as running back Hobbs Dill was limited to just 12 yards. The Red Devils did push a drive to the Bisons’ 17, but turned the ball over on downs.
Somerset at Bedford
Last week: Somerset vs. Richland, canceled due to COVID-19; Bedford 48, Central Cambria 0.
Last meeting: Bedford, 48-16 in 2019.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset is scheduled to make its 2021 debut after a coronavirus issue nixed its Week 1 game at Richland. Ethan Hemminger returns to the Golden Eagles after a 2020 where his 896 all-purpose yards highlighted a 2-5 campaign.
About the Bisons: Bedford scored in bunches at Central Cambria, going up 28-0 early in the second quarter, ballooning the lead to 41-0 by the half.
Quarterback Mercury Swaim rushed for 107 yards and completed 6 of 7 pass attempts in just one half on the field. The Bisons rushed for 257 yards.
Heritage
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria
Last week: Cambria Heights 23, Homer-Center 14; Purchase Line 20, Northern Cambria 14.
Last meeting: Homer-Center, 34-6 in 2019.
About the Wildcats: Collin Troup rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown as Homer-Center’s Week 1 comeback bid fell short. Justin Walbeck added the Wildcats’ other touchdown as they fell to the Heritage Conference newcomer.
About the Colts: Owen Bougher rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown and Peyton Myers added 69 more on the ground, but Northern Cambria couldn’t overcome host Purchase Line. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Colts were stopped on downs inside Red Dragons real estate, going 0-for-5 on fourth-down tries during the game. Maverick Baker scored on a 29-yard run during the third to set the final.
Purchase Line at United
Last week: Purchase Line 20, Northern Cambria 14; River Valley 49, United 8.
Last meeting: Purchase Line, 48-12 in 2019.
About the Red Dragons: Big plays sparked Purchase Line as two of its three touchdowns covered more than 30 yards. Brady Syster’s 54-yard run on a fake punt read lifted the Red Dragons, who also used touchdowns from John Elick and Mello Sanchez to build a 20-7 halftime lead.
About the Lions: United led 8-7 after Jacob Boring’s touchdown and a conversion reception from Isaac Worthingon before River Valley posted the game’s final 42 points in the debut of the school merged of the former Blairsville and Saltsburg high schools. United was outgained 378-116.
WestPAC
Conemaugh Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley
Last week: Windber 44, Conemaugh Valley 0; Berlin Brothersvalley 27, Meyersdale 0.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley, 34-32 in 2018.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley was subdued on both sides of the ball by Windber’s play on the lines in a season-opening blowout loss at home. A drive that started on the Ramblers’ 14 after a turnover was the Blue Jays’ best chance at points, but the possession stalled after an incompletion on fourth down.
About the Mountaineers: Pace Prosser passed for 149 yards in a Week 1 win over Meyersdale. His Berlin Brothersvalley teammate Ryan Blubaugh accounted for 149 receiving yards on seven catches, while also scoring three touchdowns. Cory Jose registered two sacks, making him the only defender in the area with more than one, per statistics posted online.
Conemaugh Township at North Star
Last week: Portage 42, Conemaugh Township 35; North Star 30, Moshannon Valley 7.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township, 30-0.
About the Indians: Tanner Shirley passed for 297 yards and picked up 59 more on the ground, but Conemaugh Township couldn’t rally past Portage in its opener. A pair of first-half turnovers in Mustangs territory aided in the Indians coming up short.
About the Cougars: North Star posted 324 yards on the ground – averaging over 7 yards per carry – in a nonconference win over Moshannon Valley. Connor Yoder (162 yards) and Tim Tretter (100) led the way for the Cougars, who could match their 2020 win total with just one more win.
Meyersdale at Portage
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 27, Meyersdale 0; Portage 42, Conemaugh Township 35.
Last meeting: Portage, 34-0.
About the Red Raiders: None of the seven Meyersdale players tasked with carrying the ball against Berlin Brothersvalley could make much progress in a Week 1 shutout loss. Dalton Sellers’ 35-yard scramble was the Red Raiders’ longest play from scrimmage.
About the Mustangs: Ball control and 376 yards on the ground proved to be the recipe for success in Portage’s season-opening win. Oren Heidler (133), Jon Wolford (127) and Kaden Claar (107) each rushed for over 100 yards with Heidler and Claar each scoring two TDs.
Blacklick Valley at Windber
Last week: Marion Center 27, Blacklick Valley 6; Windber 44, Conemaugh Valley 0
Last meeting: Windber, 20-12 in 2019.
About the Vikings: Kolten Szymusiak returned a kickoff 81 yards for his team’s only touchdown while Blacklick Valley was limited to just 89 yards of total offense in a nonconference loss to Marion Center.
About the Ramblers: Windber rushed for 368 yards with John Shuster leading the way with 158 yards and three touchdowns. The Ramblers led 28-0 at halftime and added a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward
Last week: Ligonier Valley 20, Indiana 14; Elizabeth Forward 12, Ringgold 0.
Last meeting: This will be the first meeting.
About the Rams: Big defensive plays – including a fumble returned for a touchdown by Hayden Sierocky – set the tone for Ligonier Valley in its win over Class 4A Indiana. The Rams held off a rallying Indians squad in the second half, despite being outgained 236-164. Sierocky passed for 98 yards and rushed for 44 more while Nick Beitel tallied 45 yards on the ground.
About the Warriors: DaVontay Brownfield scored both of Elizabeth Forward’s touchdowns in a win over the Class 4A Rams this past week.
Nonconference
Cambria Heights at Northern Bedford
Last week: Cambria Heights 23, Homer-Center 14; Northern Bedford 7, Southern Huntingdon 2.
Last meeting: This will be the first meeting.
About the Highlanders: In its first game in a new league, Cambria Heights held off Homer-Center, capitalizing on a special-teams miscue and using multiple weapons to keep the Wildcats off balance. Tanner Trybus hauled in a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 81 yards for another score. Ryan Haluska rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in the win.
About the Black Panthers: Northern Bedford gutted through a defensive struggle, using just Adam Johnson’s 23-yard touchdown reception from Eion Snyder in the first quarter as its only points against Southern Huntingdon.
Saturday
LHAC
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 1 p.m.
Last week: Richland 54, Penns Valley 14; Penn Cambria 27, Westmont Hilltop 14.
Last meeting: Richland, 42-6 in 2019.
About the Rams: Kellan Stahl passed for 262 yards, with Griffin LaRue pulling down seven catches for 148 yards in Richland’s short-notice blowout of Penns Valley. Richland built a 48-0 halftime lead, picking up 349 yards during the first 24 minutes.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop grabbed a 14-13 lead during the fourth quarter at Penn Cambria, but two touchdowns by the Panthers quashed the hopes of a road win. Gavin Hockenberry racked up 176 combined yards with 103 on the ground and 73 more on three receptions.
Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, 7 p.m.
Last week: Penn Cambria 27, Westmont Hilltop 14; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 48, Greater Johnstown 6.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, 20-6 in 2019.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria held an early 13-point lead, lost it, then topped Westmont Hilltop by 13 to open the season. Garrett Harrold passed for 207 yards and rushed for 141 more. A 71-yard touchdown strike to Carter McDermott gave the Panthers the lead in fourth quarter with Harrold’s 56-yard scoring run padding the lead late.
About the Marauders: Karson Keisewetter passed for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for two more as Bishop Guilfoyle rolled past Greater Johnstown, scoring three times in the final 2:55 of the first half to get a running clock activated in the second half.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
