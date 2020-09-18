For a second straight week, both Bedford and Richland will play in a marquee game in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
This time, however, the Bisons and Rams will face each other at 7 p.m. at Herlinger Field.
Picked to win the LHAC in the coaches’ preseason poll, Bedford beat county rival Chestnut Ridge 35-7 last Friday.
“I’m proud of our kids. They’ve worked so hard all the way back to the craziness with COVID in the spring,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said after the Week 1 win, which included a running clock in the second half. “How they lifted weights and they worked hard, and taking all the ups and downs in stride the last nine months, and how they came out and played.
“It was nice to see them just come out there and be kids and play football and kind of get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Richland, the two-time reigning District 6 and LHAC champions, was tabbed by the conference coaches to finish second – one point behind the Bisons in the poll. The Rams had an impressive 19-10 comeback victory over Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, the 2019 Class A state runner-up, at Mansion Park on Saturday.
“A huge victory for us,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose team trailed 10-0 at halftime. “BG was ranked No. 1 in the state in one poll I saw, and deservedly so. Our kids played a great second half and held a very good offense to 10 points and were able to pull out the victory.”
With one matchup against top-flight competition out of the way, both teams now must prepare to match the season-opening intensity.
“Looking back on last year, they blew just about everybody out except one or two games,” Bailey said of the Bisons, who won the District 5-8-9 Class AAA subregional crown and advanced to the state playoffs. "They made a run. Excellent team. A lot of guys back. (Junior quarterback Mercury) Swaim is a very good football player, a dual threat. (Senior back/receiver) Steve Ressler is probably one of the best players in the league.”
Swaim completed 8 of 11 passes for 159 yards and two TDs against the Lions. He rushed nine times for 119 yards and two more scores, including a 56-yard run.
Ressler made five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. Three of his catches ignited scoring marches.
“Steven made some great catches, some great plays in space,” Steele said. “Our kids played well. We certainly have some mistakes to clean up for Richland. We know what we’re up against there, so we’ll enjoy this one (win) and get ready to go for Richland.”
Rams junior quarterback Kellan Stahl ran 24 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns against the Marauders. Jacob Sabol had nine carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Allen Mangus ran for 89 yards on seven carries before leaving with an injury.
“I think in the first half it was one of those things where we kept having one guy breaking down,” Bailey said. “In football it’s a team game. In the second half our leadership showed in our players. They came out and we weren’t going to be denied. Our offensive line did a fabulous job in the second half.”
Richland won last year’s meeting at Bedford 42-13 in Week 8.
This week’s games include:
LHAC
Bishop McCort Catholic (0-1) at Chestnut Ridge (0-1)
Last week: Penn Cambria 23, Bishop McCort Catholic 7; Bedford 35, Chestnut Ridge 7
Last meeting: 2019, Lions 21-14
About the Crimson Crushers: Quarterback Trystan Fornari hit Ethan Marcozzi for a 33-yard touchdown, but the team was limited to 70 yards of total offense, with five rushing yards, and yielded four sacks by the Panthers.
About the Lions: Quarterback Logan Pfister was 11 of 22 passing for 80 yards. Matt Whysong had five receptions for 66 yards, and Trevor Weyandt added five catches for 40 yards. Jonah Hillegass had 14 carries for 64 yards and Pfister added 12 carries for 39 yards and scored the touchdown against the Bisons.
Cambria Heights (1-0) at Central Cambria (1-0)
Last week: Cambria Heights 41, Greater Johnstown 6; Central Cambria 49, Forest Hills 22
Last meeting: 2019, Highlanders 42-14
About the Highlanders: Junior Ryan Haluska carried the ball 30 times for 198 yards and scored four touchdowns in the season-opening win. Senior quarterback Ryan Bearer added 102 yards through the air, going 3-for-5 with touchdown passes to Jared Fox and Ian Eckenrode.
About the Red Devils: Junior Hobbs Dill exploded for 203 yards on 19 carries and had four touchdowns. Levi Keiper rushed for another Central Cambria score, and Nate Wyrwas added four catches for 126 yards. Quarterback Ian Little was 4-for-7 passing for 126 yards.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (0-1) at Forest Hills (0-1)
Last week: Richland 19, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 10; Central Cambria 49, Forest Hills 22
Last meeting: 2019, Marauders 20-12
About the Marauders: Last year’s state runner-up, Bishop Guilfoyle rolled to a 10-0 halftime lead on a Keegan Myrick 1-yard run and Deven Wyandt 25-yard field goal. But the defense yielded 19 second-half points. Quarterback Konner Kiesewetter was 15 of 25 passing for 93 yards. Haiden Garner rushed for 35 yards on eight carries, and Myrick added 34 yards on 11 attempts.
About the Rangers: Junior Damon Crawley rushed for a team-high 146 yards on 19 carries, and senior quarterback Zach Myers threw for 133 yards, going 7 of 18 through the air. Crawley scored two touchdowns and Colten Danel added another.
Westmont Hilltop (1-0) at Greater Johnstown (0-1)
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 7, Somerset 6; Cambria Heights 41, Greater Johnstown 6
Last meeting: 2019, Hilltoppers 49-28
About the Hilltoppers: Senior Hudson Holbay rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries, Roy Dunn added 54 on nine carries and Madox Muto supplied five carries for 33 yards and the lone touchdown. David Assad provided the game-winning extra-point kick.
About the Trojans: Symeon Kobal threw for 178 yards on 13 of 25 passing with a touchdown pass to Bryce Yoder and an interception. Greater Johns-
town was limited to minus-5 yards rushing.
Somerset (0-1) at Penn Cambria (1-0)
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 7, Somerset 6; Penn Cambria 23, Bishop McCort Catholic 7
Last meeting: 2019, Golden Eagles 40-7
About the Golden Eagles: Brad Brunner, Somerset’s sophomore quarterback, threw for 106 yards (12 of 19). Ethan Hemminger, who scored the touchdown, and Isaac Svonavec each rushed for 50 yards, Hemminger on 12 carries and Svonavec on eight.
About the Panthers: Sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold threw for 254 yards on 17 of 24 passing and a touchdown to senior Brandon Storm. Senior Nick Marinak led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 115 yards. Harrold also rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
WestPAC
Berlin Brothersvalley (1-0) at Conemaugh Township (0-1)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 56, Shade 0; Windber 50, Conemaugh Township 7
Last meeting: 2019, Mountaineers 62-21
About the Mountaineers: Senior quarterback Will Spochart was 8 of 10 passing for 108 yards with a touchdown pass to senior Preston Foor. Freshman Aidan Ream led the ground attack with 119 yards on 16 carries while Foor had 64 yards on five carries and Spochart, seven for 69.
About the Indians: The team struggled with turnovers and generating offense, scoring on a 4-yard Seth Rosey run and a Jackson Byer extra-point kick.
Meyersdale (0-1) at Blacklick Valley (0-1)
Last week: Tussey Mountain 35, Meyersdale 21; Portage 34, Blacklick Valley 0
Last meeting: 2019, Red Raiders 42-7
About the Red Raiders: Senior quarterback Briar Sheets accrued 162 yards passing, going 15 of 33 with a touchdown and two interceptions. Sophomore Daulton Sellers had eight catches for 65 yards while senior John Harvey added 39 yards on three receptions.
About the Vikings: Senior quarterback Jack Wurm threw for 137 yards on 11 of 33 passing with three interceptions. Sophomore Josh Hessler was the top ground-gainer with seven carries for 14 yards.
Portage (1-0) at North Star (0-1)
Last week: Portage 34, Blacklick Valley 0; Conemaugh Valley 41, North Star 0
Last meeting: 2019, Mustangs 65-14
About the Mustangs: Scott Berardinelli tallied 70 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns for Portage, which also got a score from Oren Heidler. Kaden Claar had three catches for 68 yards and Dylan Tubbs added four extra points.
About the Cougars: North Star was limited to 71 total yards and had three turnovers in the first varsity game for many of its team members.
Conemaugh Valley (1-0) at Shade (0-1)
Last week: Conemaugh Valley 41, North Star 0; Berlin Brothersvalley 56, Shade 0
Last meeting: 2019, 48-28 Panthers
About the Blue Jays: Junior running back Logan Kent wracked up 160 yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns. Nick Heltzel added 95 yards on 10 carries on the ground with a touchdown reception. Junior quarterback Noah Heltzel threw for 67 yards going 2 for 3.
About the Panthers: Freshman Tim Collins rushed for a team-high 36 yards while Vince Fyock (19 yards), Braden Adams (18) and Kaden Koleszarik (17) also ran the ball for Shade. Adams was 7 of 10 passing for 52 yards and Koleszarik 4 of 16 for 50.
Heritage
United (0-1) at Bishop Carroll Catholic (0-1)
Last week: Homer-Center 46, United 12; Northern Cambria 40, Bishop Carroll Catholic 7
Last meeting: 2004 6-A first-round, 21-6 Huskies.
About the Lions: The teams will play for the first time in 16 years. Hunter Cameron rushed for 41 yards on 17 carries, and he scored the first touchdown of the year against the Wildcats. Dylan Ambrose caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Worthington for United which yielddc 392 yards and committed two turnovers.
About the Huskies: An interception by T.J. Novak set Bishop Carroll up in the red zone, and he later punched in the 1-yard touchdown. The team produced 12 rushing yards with three players finishing the night with negative yardage.
Blairsville (0-1) at Northern Cambria (1-0)
Last week: Penns Manor 30, Blairsville 17; Northern Cambria 40, Bishop Carroll Catholic 7
Last meeting: 2019, Bobcats 22-12
About the Bobcats: Senior quarterback Zak Artley went 19 of 34 for 310 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for a Blairsville squad which accrued just 24 yards on the ground. Junior Hank Skirboll caught both of Artley’s touchdown passes while Keith Bahanna added a 21-yard field goal.
About the Colts: Mike Hoover was 9 of 17 for 160 yards with scoring strikes to P.J. Copeland, Owen Prasko and Gavin Dumm. Isaac Noll led the rushing attack with 99 yards on 13 carries, while Xander Dolansky added 85 yards on two carries and Prasko contributed 55 yards on 17 rushes.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (0-1) at Frazier (1-0)
Last week: Frazier 34, Charleroi 0; Apollo Ridge 44, Ligonier Valley 7.
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley, which moved from the Heritage Conference in District 6 into the WPIAL in the off season, struggled to produce offense in its season-opening loss, its first since 2014, a 15-12 defeat at Northern Cambria. The Rams scored on a 66-yard pass from Haden Sierocky to Grant Dowden and George Golden added the extra point. The Vikings then scored 34 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull ahead.
About the Commodores: Junior quarterback Brayden Boggs was an efficient 9 of 11 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns to receivers Kenny Fine, Luke Santo and Shawn Fordyce. Fine added 120 yards on seven carries and rushed for another TD for Frazier, which wracked up nearly 400 yards on offense.
Saturday
Windber (1-0) at Hanover Area (0-0), 2 p.m.
Last week: Windber 50, Conemaugh Township 7; Hanover Area did not play.
Last meeting: The teams have never met.
About the Ramblers: With just one senior starter in its lineup, sophomore John Shuster ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns, and Aaron Willis returned two interceptions for TDs against Somerset County rival Conemaugh Township in the opening week of action.
About the Hawkeyes: Class AAA Hanover Area, which has not played a game yet this season, is coming off back-to-back 3-8 campaigns in 2018 and 2019, and is 6-25 overall the previous three years. NPF Network announced it will video stream the Windber-Hanover Area contest. Fans may watch at no charge at NEPAFootball.com.
