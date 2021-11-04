The Cambria Heights School District has hosted memorable District 6 playoff games in the past, but never a contest involving the hometown Highlanders.
At least not until Friday night, when District 6 Class 2A top-seeded Cambria Heights (9-1) will host eighth-seeded Forest Hills (5-5) at 7 p.m. on the artificial turf at the high school field.
“This is the first home playoff game we’ve had,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We’re excited about that. I’m happy for the kids. I’m happy for the community. The kids get an opportunity to play together in front of our home fans one more time. We were able to do that only four times this year.”
Cambria Heights and the old Patton Stadium previously served as host of District 6 2A title games in 1988 – when Bellwood-Antis edged United 13-12, and in 1987 – when Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic defeated United 14-13.
Another one-point championship contest played in Patton is considered one of the all-time great postseason events in District 6 history, when Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech upset Indiana 7-6 in the 1986 Class 4A title game.
“This is a special game and to play against a program with a rich history such as Forest Hills is very exciting,” Lewis said.
Special is an appropriate word for the Highlanders’ first season in the Heritage Conference. Cambria Heights opened 9-0 and won its first conference title since the 1965 Highlanders topped the Mountain Conference.
WestPAC champion Windber put a dent in the celebration last week as the Ramblers beat the Highlanders 42-0 in the Appalachian Bowl at Penns Manor’s Pat Corrigan Field.
Now, Lewis’ team will set its sights on District 6 play, hoping to build on last season’s run to the Class 2A final, where the Highlanders finished as runner-up to Richland.
“We’ve had a great week of practice. I knew we would respond,” Lewis said. “Obviously, it was our first setback of the season. I think if anything, it strengthened our resolve. Our kids know we’re in for a battle.
“Anytime you play a program with a great history like Forest Hills, you know you’re in for a battle.”
The Rangers are back in the District 6 playoffs after winning three straight games and four of their final six outings. Three of their losses came by a combined nine points.
“We had some ups and downs earlier in the season,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers, who also is a former Cambria Heights coach (2007-10).
“We were 2-5 after the Westmont Hilltop loss. We challenged our kids to win the next three games, play each game like a playoff game.
“Our defense is playing excellent now. Our offense is clicking. It seems like it’s all coming together.”
Forest Hills hadn’t been to the playoffs in Myers’ first two seasons since he replaced legendary coach Don Bailey, who retired with 375 wins, one state runner-up showing, 10 district championships and seven district runner-up finishes.
In fact, Forest Hills appeared in 17 of the 34 district title games played from 1985 through 2018 under Bailey.
“To have the opportunity to make it back to the playoffs at Forest Hills is amazing,” said Myers, the quarterback on the Rangers’ 1994 state runner-up team. “After not being in the playoffs the last couple years, we felt we were missing something. We were used to being there.
“Even coming in as the eight seed, it is important to our program, the young kids. Hopefully, it will be a great experience to build on for the future.”
Forest Hills is led by 2,081-yard rusher Damon Crawley, who has 174 points to top the area.
“We know that this is going to be a great challenge for us,” Lewis said. “This is a Forest Hills team that very easily could have seven, or even eight, wins.
“The Crawley kid is a special player. Having 2,000 yards in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is a special accomplishment.”
Cambria Heights also has a strong ground game led by Ryan Haluska, who has 957 rushing yards on 186 carries, and quarterback Ty Stockley, who has rushed for 823 yards on 145 carries.
“It’s going to be a real challenge for us to stop their running game,” Myers said. “We have to be disciplined on defense. We have to tackle their backs, be aware of the dives and double dives and be aggressive.”
The remainder of District 5 and 6 first-round playoff games involving area teams follows.
Starting time is 7 p.m. and last meeting is from 2020, unless otherwise noted:
Friday
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinals
No. 6 Southern Huntingdon (6-4) at No. 3 Richland (8-2)
Last week: Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon 7; Richland 38, Central Cambria 0.
Last meeting: The teams have not met.
About the Rockets: Southern Huntingdon had a five-game winning streak snapped in a 35-7 loss at Juniata Valley last week. Junior Nate Myers has passed for 1,878 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 1,187 and seven scores.
About the Rams: Three-time defending District 6 Class 2A champion Richland is led on defense by senior Griffin LaRue, who has an area-high six interceptions (tied with Windber’s Dylan Tomlinson) this season and is the Rams’ career record holder with 14 picks.
Class 3A Semifinals
No. 4 Westmont Hilltop (3-7) at No. 1 Central (10-0)
Last week: Bishop McCort Catholic 32, Westmont Hilltop 20; Central 61, Somerset 14.
Last meeting: Central 48-7 in Week 9.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop looks to snap a three-game losing streak against one of the top teams in the state. The Hilltoppers have allowed 349 points, 34.9 a game. Sophomore Brayden Dean (601) and junior Gavin Hockenberry (508) have combed for 1,109 rushing yards and 16 TDs on the ground.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central has outscored opponents 481-136, an average of 48.1 to 13.6. Junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has passed for 2,586 yards, 44 touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior Parker Gregg has 751 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
No. 3 Penn Cambria (5-5) at No. 2 Tyrone (5-5)
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 24, Penn Cambria 14; Tyrone 28, St. Marys 14.
Last meeting: Tyrone 20-14.
About the Panthers: Since winning its first four games, Penn Cambria is 1-5, including four straight setbacks. Junior quarterback Garrett Harrold is over 1,000 yards in both passing (1,151, seven TDs) and rushing (1,045, 12 TDs). Junior Zach Grove (679 yards, six TDs) averages 6.1 yards a carry.
About the Golden Eagles: Tyrone opened the season 1-3, but closed the regular season with three wins in four games. Freshman Ashton Walk has thrown for 1,074 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. Senior Cortlynd Rhoades has 29 catches for 403 yards and four TDs.
District 5-8 Playoffs
Class 2A Semifinals
No. 4 Chestnut Ridge (6-4) vs. No. 1 Westinghouse (8-1), at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 24, Penn Cambria 14; Taylor Allderdice 14, Westinghouse 0.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 14-6 in 2015 District 5-8 Class 2A semifinal.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has won four of its past five games. Sophomore quarterback Nate Whysong has thrown for 1,399 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior Matt Whysong has 43 receptions for 576 yards and six TDs, and senior Trevor Weyandt has 36 catches for 545 yards and six scores.
About the Bulldogs: Westinghouse had the first blemish of its season last week in a loss to Taylor Allderdice. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 307-91.
No. 3 Berlin Brothersvalley (8-2) at No. 2 Windber (9-0)
Last week: Berlin Brothersvalley 13, Homer-Center 12; Windber 42, Cambria Heights 0.
Last meeting: Windber 20-6 in Week 7.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley has developed one of the area’s top passing attacks to go with its traditionally strong running game.
Sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser is third in the area with 1,575 passing yards, and junior Ryan Blubaugh is second with 688 receiving yards.
About the Ramblers: Windber will focus on maintaining momentum after back-to-back weeks of securing the WestPAC crown and winning the Appalachian Bowl. Junior John Shuster is third in the area with 1,186 rushing yards and has 27 tackles, five sacks and an interception.
WPIAL
No. 9 Ligonier Valley (8-2) at No. 8 South Side (7-3)
Last week: Ligonier Valley 48, Apollo Ridge 22; South Side 27, Western Beaver 7.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Ligonier Valley Rams: Ligonier Valley advanced to the WPIAL playoffs in the Rams second year since rejoining District 7. Senior Nick Beitel is among the area leaders with 813 rushing yards. Senior Jacob Hay leads the area with 12 sacks, including two games when he recorded four sacks (Elizabeth Forward, Carrick).
About the South Side Rams: South Side has won its past four games, scoring 154 points in that span while allowing 36.
Regular Season
Everett (1-8) at Conemaugh Township (3-5)
Last week: Moshannon Valley 36, Everett 13; Purchase Line 14, Conemaugh Township 12.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Township 35-19 in 2008 District 5 Class 1A semifinal.
About the Warriors: Opponents have outscored Everett 226-51. The Warriors beat winless Meyersdale 9-0 in Week 9.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township has the area’s second-leading passer in Tanner Shirley, with 1,622 passing yards, and the top receiver in Jackson Byer, with 719 yards on 48 receptions.
Saturday
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A First Round
No. 9 Claysburg-Kimmel (4-6) at No. 8 Conemaugh Valley (5-4), 1 p.m.
Last week: Bellwood-Antis 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 6; West Shamokin 39, Conemaugh Valley 25.
Last meeting: Claysburg-Kimmel 12-6 in 2018 District 6 Class 1A first round.
About the Bulldogs: Claysburg-Kimmel has lost four of its past six games and allowed 263 points overall. Junior Cole Claycomb has 638 rushing yards and two TDs and 359 receiving yards and one TD.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley looks to bounce back after a stunning road loss that saw West Shamokin flip a 62-12 loss to the Blue Jays in Week 7 to a 14-point Wolves victory in the WestPAC-Heritage crossover last week. Senior Bruce Moore has 53 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Senior Logan Kent is second in the area with 1,744 rushing yards.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
