The Heritage Conference holds a 32-8 advantage over the WestPAC since the crossover series and Appalachian Bowl reboot began in 2016.
Windber High School football coach Matt Grohal appreciates the challenge his WestPAC champion Ramblers will face against Heritage Conference newcomer/champion Cambria Heights in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday night at Penns Manor High School.
“They play smashmouth, downhill football,” Grohal said. “They like those 14-, 15-, 16-play drives. We’ve got to get their offense off the field so we can get ours on the field.
“(Ryan) Haluska is a really good running back,” he said of the Highlanders senior fullback with 892 rushing yards. “The quarterback (junior Ty Stockley) has done an outstanding job too. They don’t throw the ball a lot because they don’t have to. They like to run off-tackle and get that 3 or 4 yards and a cloud of dust.”
Each team is undefeated. Cambria Heights is 9-0 while Windber is 8-0 heading into the 7 p.m. contest.
“Coach Grohal likes to have a physical team and Windber is very physical this year,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “They have a ton of athletes all over the field. It’s two offenses that like to control the line of scrimmage and two offenses that like to get multiple guys involved.”
Cambria Heights joined the Heritage Conference this season after previously playing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. The Highlanders won the Heritage title, the first league championship for the football program since the 1965 team won the Mountain Conference.
“The Heritage Conference, we feel, has made us battle-tested,” Lewis said. “We’ve faced a lot of good teams and good coaches, but I don’t know that anybody has an advantage in that. I think anytime you have two conferences that don’t have a lot of similar opponents, it’s very difficult to measure how you stack up against that team.
“From watching them on film, we know they’re big, we know they’re strong, we know they have some athletes. That’s something we have to prepare for and be ready for on Saturday.”
Windber is 1-3 in the WestPAC-Heritage crossover series, which returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 interrupted schedule in 2020.
Haluska and Stockley (803 rushing yards) front a Highlanders ground game that has produced 2,645 yards, averaging 6.2 a carry and 293.9 a game.
“It’s going to come down to who wants it more,” Haluska said. “The game is going to be won on the line of scrimmage, who moves the ball. We’re excited for the challenge. I think our guys are going to be ready to go on Saturday.”
Similarly, Windber, which rushed for 490 yards last week in a 62-7 win at Portage, has junior John Shuster (1,031 yards), senior Nick Dom (553), senior Dylan Tomlinson (402) and freshman Luke Hostetler (441) leading a ground game that’s produced 3,151 yards, an average of 393.9 a game.
“As a team we’ve worked really hard. We’ve played with each other growing up, and it’s all coming together now,” Shuster said.
Windber’s first-team defense has only allowed one touchdown this season. The Ramblers have outscored opponents 431-62.
“Eleven guys with the right mindset. They’re all on the same page,” Grohal said of his defense. “Coach (Frank) Tallyen has really done a great job as the defensive coordinator. He’s really got those guys jelling at the right time.
“They’re certainly going to be tested this week by these guys. We really haven’t played anybody who really wanted to run the ball inside, tackle to tackle, all year.
“We’re going to get that this week. Hopefully we’re up to the challenge.”
The remainder of this weekend’s area games, all to be played on Friday at 7 p.m. Last meeting occurred in 2020 unless otherwise noted:
WestPAC at Heritage Crossover
Second-Place
Berlin Brothersvalley (7-2) at Homer-Center (7-2)
Last week: Southern Huntingdon 35, Berlin Brothersvalley 16; Muncy 17, Homer-Center 16.
Last meeting: Homer-Center 33-10 in 2016.
Crossover series record: Berlin Brothersvalley 1-3; Homer-Center 4-0.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley is battle-tested after a stretch of three straight games (2-1) against teams that now are a combined 21-5. The Mountaineers are third in the District 5-8 Class 2A rankings behind undefeated Westinghouse and Windber. Pace Prosser ranks third in the area with 1,447 passing yards.
About the Wildcats: Homer-Center battled state Class 1A top-ranked Muncy before losing by a point last week. The Wildcats had won seven straight games since a season-opening setback to Cambria Heights. Collin Troup has 1,023 rushing yards and 16 TDs.
Third-Place
Portage (6-2) at River Valley (7-2)
Last week: Windber 62, Portage 7; River Valley 49, Northern Cambria 7.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
Crossover series record: Portage 1-3; River Valley has not played in series.
About the Mustangs: Portage looks to snap a two-game losing streak. The Mustangs are fourth in the District 6 Class 1A rankings, 10 ranking points behind third-place Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
About the Panthers: River Valley is fifth in the District 6 Class 2A rankings, 140 points behind fourth-place Richland entering the final week. Angelo Bartolini rushed for 1,144 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Fourth-Place
Conemaugh Valley (5-3) at West Shamokin (5-4)
Last week: Conemaugh Valley 27, Conemaugh Township 14; West Shamokin 44, Marion Center 31.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 62-12 in Week 8.
Crossover series record: Conemaugh Valley 0-4; West Shamokin 4-0.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley has rushed for 2,689 yards on 330 carries, an average of 8.1 a carry and 336.1 a game. Logan Kent is second in the area with 1,575 rushing yards.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin has scored 247 points while allowing 238. The Wolves are fifth in the District 6 Class 1A rankings.
Fifth-Place
Conemaugh Township (3-4) at Purchase Line (4-5)
Last week: Conemaugh Valley 27, Conemaugh Township 14; Cambria Heights 48, Purchase Line 14.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
Crossover series record: Conemaugh Township 1-3; Purchase Line 2-2.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township has two wins in its past three games. Jackson Byer leads the area with 650 receiving yards on 43 catches, and quarterback Tanner Shirley is second with 1,487 passing yards.
About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line is on a four-game losing streak after facing the Heritage’s top-three finishers and District 9 Curwensville over the past month.
Sixth-Place
North Star (3-5) at Marion Center (4-5)
Last week: North Star 20, Blacklick Valley 8; West Shamokin 44, Marion Center 31.
Last meeting: North Star 35-34 in 2017.
Crossover series record: North Star 1-3; Marion Center 2-2.
About the Cougars: North Star is 2-2 in its past four games and is coming off a 12-point home victory. Connor Yoder has completed 62 of 129 passes for 947 yards and 13 TDs. Ethan Yoder (22-297, eight TDs) and Carter Weible (21-364, three TDs) have combined to make 43 catches.
About the Stingers: Marion Center has produced 87 points in splitting its past two games. Marion Center is 2-2 at home this season.
Seventh-Place
Blacklick Valley (1-8) at Penns Manor (3-6)
Last week: North Star 20, Blacklick Valley 8; Penns Manor 24, United 16.
Last meeting: Penns Manor 46-26 in 2007 District 6 1A playoffs.
Crossover series record: Blacklick Valley 1-3; Penns Manor 3-1.
About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley linebacker Nathan Schilling had 14 tackles, with 12 solo stops against North Star and moved within 11 tackles of tying the school single-season record of 144. Schilling previously broke the Vikings’ career record for tackles and now has 427.
About the Comets: Justin Marshall (91-521, six TDs) and Max Hill (97-507, eight TDs) have combined for 188 carries, 1,028 yards and 14 rushing TDs.
Eighth-Place
Meyersdale (0-9) at Northern Cambria (1-8)
Last week: Everett 9, Meyersdale 0; River Valley 49, Northern Cambria 7.
Last meeting: Northern Cambria 41-26 in 2016.
Crossover series record: Meyersdale 1-3; Northern Cambria 4-0.
About the Red Raiders: Collin Krouse has a team-high 97 tackles, with 49 solo stops. Opponents have outscored winless Meyersdale 358-69.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria has dropped four straight games since the Colts’ lone win of the season over United in Week 5. Opponents have posted a 243-80 scoring margin over Northern Cambria.
LHAC
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (6-3) at Bedford (8-1)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 0; Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 0.
Last meeting:Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 42-6 in 2017.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic is third in the District 6 Class 1A rankings with five wins in its past six games. The Marauders have posted a 189-108 scoring advantage in the past six weeks since a 1-2 start to the season.
About the Bisons: Bedford outscored Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown by a combined 96-7 in the two weeks since the Bisons’ lone loss of the season at undefeated Central. Josiah Weyandt has six sacks and Zach Vent has five sacks. Mercury Swaim has 70 tackles.
Westmont Hilltop (3-6) at Bishop McCort Catholic (2-7)
Last week: Central 48, Westmont Hilltop 7; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 0.
Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop 14-0.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has lost two straight games and four of the past five. The Hilltoppers are fourth in the District 6 Class 3A rankings. Quarterback Eli Thomas has completed 32 of 68 passes for 616 yards, four TDs and four interceptions. Brayden Dean has 601 rushing yards and 10 TDs.
About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort Catholic will hold senior night and homecoming while celebrating the first game played on the new artificial turf at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Trystan Fornari is fifth in the area with 1,233 passing yards. The Crimson Crushers are 16-3 against the Hilltoppers since 2000 and 24-8 since 1960.
Somerset (1-7) at Central (9-0)
Last week: Central Cambria 26, Somerset 21; Central 48, Westmont Hilltop 7.
Last meeting: Somerset 43-35 in 2004.
About the Golden Eagles: The teams split four previous meetings from 2001-04 when Central was in the LHAC. Ethan Hemminger ranks sixth in the area with 840 rushing yards on 146 carries.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central clinched the LHAC title in its return season in the conference. The Scarlet Dragons hold the top spot in District 6 Class 3A. Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has completed 128 of 184 passes for 2,307 yards, 37 TDs and two interceptions.
Richland (7-2) at Central Cambria (4-5)
Last week: Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 0; Central Cambria 26, Somerset 21.
Last meeting: Richland 51-7 in 2019.
About the Rams: Richland holds the fourth spot in District 6 Class 2A. Quarterback Kellan Stahl leads the area with 1,513 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. Grayden Lewis (27-552) and Griffin LaRue (33-500) are among the receiving leaders, and LaRue is tied for the lead with five interceptions on defense.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria enters the week ninth in the District 6 Class 2A rankings, one spot out of the playoffs. The Red Devils have won two of the past three games. Quarterback Ian Little has completed 51 of 91 passes for 667 yards, seven TDs and five interceptions. Ethan Gillan has 609 yards and eight TDs on 100 carries, and Nolan Wyrwas has 21 receptions for 387 yards and seven scores.
Penn Cambria (5-4) at Chestnut Ridge (5-4)
Last week: Forest Hills 29, Penn Cambria 7; Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 0.
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 42-0 in 2000.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria hopes to end a three-game slide that began with a COVID-19 related forfeit and continued with losses at Bedford and Forest Hills in which the Panthers were outscored 64-14. Garrett Harrold continues to be a dual leader in the area statistics package with 1,062 passing yards and 913 rushing yards.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge had a three-game win streak snapped last week at Richland. Trevor Weyandt (35-527) and Matt Whysong (39-504) are among the area’s leading receivers, and quarterback Nate Whysong is third with 1,309 passing yards.
Greater Johnstown (0-9) at Forest Hills (4-5)
Last week: Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 0; Forest Hills 29, Penn Cambria 7.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 48-28.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown will try to end on a positive note in the season’s final week. The Trojans carry a 1-37 mark since the 2018 season, with 19 consecutive losses since a Week 9 win over Somerset in 2019.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills has won two straight to put itself in District 6 Class 2A playoff contention. The Rangers previously lost three of their games by a combined nine points with one-point and two-point setbacks in that span. Damon Crawley has an area-best 1,851 rushing yards on 168 carries.
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge (2-7) at Ligonier Valley (7-2)
Last week: Steel Valley 57, Apollo Ridge 6; Ligonier Valley 26, Shade Side Academy 25.
Last meeting: Apollo Ridge 44-7.
About the Vikings: Apollo Ridge has lost three straight games. Opponents have outscored the Vikings 342-158. Nick Curci leads the team with 530 rushing yards and seven TDs on 79 carries. Karter Schrock has completed 34 of 70 passes for 594 yards, four TDs and three intercepitons.
About the Rams: If Ligonier Valley wins, the Rams earn the Allegheny Conference’s third spot in the WPIAL playoffs. Since joining the WPIAL last season, Ligonier Valley is 11-5 overall – 6-0 at home (not including a home forfeit loss to Serra Catholic three weeks ago). Coach Roger Beitel’s team is 71-12 with seven straight winning seasons since 2015.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
