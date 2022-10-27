A first-year member of the Heritage Conference, Portage appropriately will finish the regular-season portion of its schedule against a familiar rival from its days in the WestPAC.
The Mustangs (6-3) will travel to Windber Stadium to face the Ramblers (8-1) in the Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover game between third-seeded teams.
“Windber-Portage is a good rivalry. It built the WestPAC,” said Portage coach Marty Slanoc, a veteran on the Mustangs staff and a former star player in the early 1990s. “Portage and Windber were the top teams for many years.
“Windber had the best of us for so many years,” Slanoc said. “We finally won one in 2005 (22-21 in overtime at Portage). Then, it was back and forth.
“Then we had a string of wins. It was back and forth again, and now they’ve had a string of wins.
“It’s fitting that this looks like it will be the last time we’ll have a chance to play each other.”
Portage is coming off a dramatic 27-21 victory over visiting Northern Cambria last week, scoring on Mason Kargo’s 3-yard run with 35 seconds remaining.
Windber has rolled through most of the season, outscoring opponents 437-49 and winning four straight since the Ramblers’ lone loss (14-0) to WestPAC champion Berlin Brothersvalley in Week 5. The Mountaineers will face Penns Manor in a battle of unbeatens in the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday night at Windber.
“It was unbelievable. It always seemed like Windber-Portage, if it was Week 9, we were each either 8-0 or 7-1,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said.
“There is so much history between the two schools and a lot of respect. That’s a key thing.
“We’re excited. I’m sure they’re excited,” Grohal said. “I’ve talked several times this season about losing Portage on the schedule this year and losing (Conemaugh) Township next year.
“Playing each of them one last time is pretty special.”
Portage officially began play in the Heritage Conference this season. Conemaugh Township will move to the Heritage from the WestPAC next season.
Windber has the area’s leading rusher, senior John Shuster, who has 1,858 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns on 130 carries. He’s had four straight 1,000-yard seasons and has 5,909 career rushing yards and 94 TDs on the ground.
The Ramblers have 3,322 rushing yards for an average of 369.1 a game and 10.8 a carry.
Defensively, Dom Bifano has five sacks, and Shuster has 3.5 sacks.
“They’re really good,” Slanoc said.
“It’s crazy to think of all the players they’ve lost from last season’s team and they’re still this good.”
Portage has its own efficient running game, led by senior Isaac Jubina’s 969 yards and 16 touchdowns on 159 carries. Injured late against Northern Cambria, trainers attended to Jubina on the sideline when Kargo scored the game-winner.
The Mustangs have rushed for 2,229 yards and 24 TDs on 352 carries, an average of 247.7 a game and 6.3 per carry.
Quarterback Andrew Miko has passed for 831 yards. The senior has 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Sophomore Bode Layo has 11 receptions for 433 yards, and 10 of those catches have resulted in touchdowns, including a 60-yard strike from Miko last week against the Colts.
Kargo has 20 catches for 327 yards and two touchdowns.
Windber is second in the District 5 Class 1A rankings behind unbeaten Northern Bedford. Portage is fourth in District 6 Class 1A and hoping to maintain at least that position to host a first-round playoff game.
Both Slanoc and Grohal pointed to the 2005 overtime game in a packed Portage Stadium as a highlight of the WestPAC series between the rivals.
“As a coach, 2005 when we were both 8-0. It was just packed in Portage,” said Slanoc, an assistant coach to Gary Gouse back then. “The game is on YouTube. It was crazy the atmosphere. We won that game in overtime.
“One memory that stands out, (Windber assistant) Coach (Jeff) Slatcoff, after the game, their kids were down. Our guys celebrated and fans stormed the field.
“The class Windber showed. They waited for us to shake hands. I remember the class Jeff Slatcoff showed to meet us and shake hands despite such a tough loss. That had an impact on me.”
Grohal, an assistant to Phil DeMarco that season, had similar memories of that contest 17 years ago.
“That was probably the greatest atmosphere for a high school football game,” Grohal said. “Both teams were undefeated. That’s the overtime game. We scored first and kicked the extra point. They scored and went for the conversion and got it. They won.
“Out of respect, we stood there 15 or 20 minutes while they celebrated with their fans, so we could have the handshake.”
The remaining crossover games involving area teams, as well as the regular-season finale for all other area teams, follows. Friday night kickoffs are at 7 p.m.:
Heritage Conference at WestPAC crossovers
WestPAC teams host
Second place: Cambria Heights (7-2) at Northern Bedford (9-0)
Last week: Cambria Heights 47, West Shamokin 21; Northern Bedford 21, Juniata Valley 3.
Last meeting: Cambria Heights 29-0 in 2021.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights has won seven of its past eight games, the lone loss to undefeated Penns Manor, and the Highlanders hold the second spot in District 6 Class 1A behind the Comets. Tanner Trybus has 1,092 rushing yards, including a career-high 258 rushing yards and three TDs and a 46-yard TD reception.
About the Black Panthers: Northern Bedford has outscored opponents 365-105 and holds the top spot in the District 5 Class 1A rankings. Adam Johnson has 156 carries for 1,286 yards and 24 TDs. Quarterback Eion Snider has completed 83 of 142 passes for 1,392 yards, 14 TDs and three interceptions.
Fourth place: Northern Cambria (6-3) at Conemaugh Township (6-3)
Last week: Portage 27, Northern Cambria 21; Windber 61, Conemaugh Township 0.
Last meeting: Northern Cambria 48-28 in 1987.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria will look to bounce back after a six-point loss in which Portage scored a TD with 35 seconds left. Quarterback Owen Bougher has 1,527 passing yards. Peyton Myers has an area-high 816 receiving yards.
About the Indians: An injury-riddled Conemaugh Township has allowed a combined 123 points in two losses to WestPAC champion Berlin and runner-up Windber. After winning its first five games, Conemaugh Township has lost three of four since the injury bug hit in a loss to unbeaten Northern Bedford.
Sixth place: West Shamokin (4-5) at North Star (4-5)
Last week: Cambria Heights 47, West Shamokin 21; North Star 7, Conemaugh Valley 6.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Wolves: West Shamokin has lost three straight games and four of its last five while facing Heritage front-runners Penns Manor (40-0), Northern Cambria (35-26), Portage (49-34) and Cambria Heights (47-21). The win during that stretch was over River Valley (48-20).
About the Cougars: North Star has won two straight over Philipsburg-Osceola (27-21) and Conemaugh Valley (7-6). Even after missing last week’s game due to an injury, Cougars quarterback Connor Yoder is among the area leaders with 1,643 passing yards. Ethan Smith has 401 rushing yards and 372 receiving yards for a combined 10 TDs. Isaac Berkey has 440 receiving yards and four TDs.
Seventh place: Homer-Center (4-5) at Meyersdale (2-6)
Last week: Purchase Line 14, Homer-Center 12; Moshannon Valley 63, Meyersdale 30.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Wildcats: Homer-Center has lost three of its past four games. The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. Most of Homer-Center’s games have been tightly contested, with the Wildcats scoring 193 points while allowing 198.
About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale scored 69 points in a shutout win at Brownsville in Week 8, but allowed 63 points in a loss at Moshannon Valley (63-30) last week. Versatile senior Daulton Sellers has rushed for 628 yards and eight TDs, passed for 309 yards and four TDs, and collected 283 receiving yards and two TDs.
Regular season
LHAC
Bedford (6-3) at Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2)
Last week: Bedford 60, Greater Johnstown 8; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, McCort-Carroll Catholic 3.
Last meeting: Bedford 28-10 in 2021.
About the Bisons: Bedford ended a three-game losing streak with a one-sided victory over Greater Johnstown. The Bisons’ losses were by a combined 12 points against LHAC front-runners Central (38-35 OT), Richland (25-23) and Penn Cambria (27-20). Ethan Weber is second in the area with 1,211 rushing yards.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has won five straight games, scoring 206 points in that stretch and twice collecting 56 points. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter has completed 98 of 145 passes for 1,426 yards, 14 TDs and four interceptions. He has 973 rushing yards and 19 TDs.
Somerset (1-8) at Central (7-2)
Last week: Central Cambria 42, Somerset 8; Central 44, Westmont Hilltop 23.
Last meeting: Central 61-14 in 2021.
About the Golden Eagles: Somerset is 0-4 on the road and overall has been outscored 409-89 this season. Sophomore Camden Lowery carried 57 times for 409 yards and two TDs. Senior Tyler Zimmerman has 17 receptions for 153 yards and one score.
About the Scarlet Dragons: Central has won six consecutive games since an early-season, two-game losing streak. Senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine continues another prolific passing season. He has completed 186 of 268 passes for 2,425 yards, 34 TDs and one interception. Eli Lingenfelter has 61 catches for 1,047 yards and 18 TDs.
Forest Hills (2-7) at Greater Johnstown (0-9)
Last week: Penn Cambria 49, Forest Hills 34; Bedford 60, Greater Johnstown 8.
Last meeting: Forest Hills 56-14 in 2021.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills’ Colten Danel has 955 rushing yards and 15 TDs. Nate Cornell has 905 passing yards. The Rangers are 13th in the District 6 Class 2A standings.
About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown will try to snap a 29-game losing streak dating to late in the 2019 season. The Trojans are 1-47 since the 2018 season. Senior Anthony Atwood has 577 rushing yards and three TDs on 96 carries.
Chestnut Ridge (6-3) at Penn Cambria (8-1)
Last week: Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 14; Penn Cambria 49, Forest Hills 34.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 24-14 in 2021.
About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge will try to snap a two-game losing streak. The Lions are tied for third with Bedford in the District 5-8 Class 2A rankings. Nick Presnell has 1,040 rushing yards and 20 TDs. Nate Whysong has 1,203 passing yards.
About the Panthers: Penn Cambria bounced back from its first loss of the season in Week 8 in Richland. The Panthers top District 6 Class 3A with 1,060 points, 140 more than Central and Tyrone. Garrett Harrold has 1,750 passing yards to top the area and 387 rushing yards.
Central Cambria (3-6) at Richland (9-0)
Last week: Central Cambria 42, Somerset 8; Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 14.
Last meeting: Richland 38-0 in 2021.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria brings a modest two-game winning streak into Week 10, outscoring Somerset and McCort Carroll by a cumulative 86-15. Brady Sheehan has 968 passing yards.
About the Rams: The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions have won four straight in the series against the Red Devils and 10 of the past 11 games. Jordan Nichols has an area-best 15 sacks.
McCort-Carroll Catholic (2-7) at Westmont Hilltop (3-6)
Last week: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, McCort-Carroll Catholic 3; Central 44, Westmont Hilltop 23.
Last meeting: Bishop McCort 32-20 in 2021.
About the Crushers: Opponents have outscored the Crushers by a combined 238-37 in the past five games. Last season, McCort-Carroll upset Westmont Hilltop in Week 10 during the first game at the renovated Sargent’s Stadium.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has three wins (2020, 2015, 2000) against McCort-Carroll (and Bishop McCort Catholic) in 21 meetings since 2000. The Hilltoppers currently are 10th in District 6 2A, 100 points behind the eighth and final playoff spot.
WPIAL
Derry Area (0-9) at Ligonier Valley (6-3)
Last week: Burrell 30, Derry 8; Ligonier Valley 42, Imani Christian Academy 7.
Last meeting: Ligonier Valley 27-14 in 2010.
About the Trojans: Derry has been outscored 343-87 this season and has not scored more than 17 points in a game.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley has clinched a playoff berth in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference. Haden Sierocky has rushed for 868 yards and 10 TDs and has 25 receptions for 345 yards and six scores. The Rams have 2,273 rushing yards, 252.6 a game and 7.1 per carry.
Saturday
Appalachian Bowl
First place: Penns Manor (9-0) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) at Windber Stadium, 7 p.m.
Last week: Penns Manor 36, Marion Center 22; Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Uniontown 14.
Last meeting: Penns Manor 22-14 in 2018 crossover.
About the Comets: Undefeated Penns Manor has rushed for 2,936 yards and 37 TDs with senior quarterback Max Hill gaining 1,310 yards with 24 TDs.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley’s defense opened with seven straight shutouts and has only allowed 27 points in nine weeks. The Mountaineers rank second in District 5-8 Class 2A. This is Berlin Brothersvalley’s third Appalachian Bowl appearance after a 41-0 loss to Ligonier Valley in 2017 and a 20-8 loss to United in 1987.
Eighth place: United Valley (3-6) at Conemaugh Valley (2-6), 1 p.m.
Last week: United Valley 26, River Valley 12; North Star 7, Conemaugh Valley 6.
Last meeting: United 22-8 in 1984 Appalachian Bowl (United won by forfeit in 2019).
About the Lions: United has a two-game winning streak for the first time since the Lions won seven in a row in 2018 when they finished as District 6-1A runner-up. Caden McCully has 72 tackles.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley has battled the past two weeks, falling 7-6 to North Star and winning 28-27 in overtime at Curwensville. Eli Darr has 1,132 rushing yards on 214 carries.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
