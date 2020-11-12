The 2020 Bedford football squad has reached the rarified air of the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals and will take on District 10 champion Hickory at 7 p.m. Friday at Windber Stadium.
“We have been practicing even harder than normal,” Bedford senior receiver Steven Ressler said. “We are just continuing to try to get everything toned up. As a group, we have been working hard for a long time, since we seniors were in second grade, and we just aren’t ready for it to end.”
In last week’s games, the Hornets (8-0) defeated Grove City, 42-27, for the third time this season, while the Bisons (9-0) had to overcome four turnovers in the PIAA first-round 28-13 victory over District 6 champion Central.
“It obviously wasn’t our best last week against Central and we were fortunate to come away with a win when we committed so many turnovers,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “Also, we only had 33 offensive plays and we are going to have to do a better job of possessing the ball.”
In addition to playing Grove City three times, the Hornets have competed against Slippery Rock three times and Sharon twice.
Bedford has run the gauntlet of playing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference along with facing District 9’s Clearfield and the Scarlet Dragons.
“We have played a very diversified schedule,” Steele said. “Richland is a District 6 champion, Chestnut Ridge won District 5 and Central was a district champion. We think we have seen great quality in our opponents.”
Hickory is averaging 248.3 yards passing and 202 rushing yards per game led by senior quarterback Michael Henwood, who has thrown for 1,862 yards going 121 of 195.
There are five receivers with at least 150 yards thus far this season led by junior Remarion Whitehead with a team-best 51 receptions for 907 yards. Senior Rocco Iacino has 331 yards on 19 catches and senior Matt Cannone has 296 on 19.
Henwood has 857 yards rushing on 73 carries and junior Clay Wiesen has 600 yards on 95 carries.
On defense, the Hornets have 74.8 tackles per game with 14 sacks and 12 interceptions. Junior Jackson Pryts has 104 tackles and Iacino has 101. Senior Dalton Beatty has four sacks while Cannone and Whitehead each have three interceptions.
“Their quarterback is a very special player,” Steele said about Henwood. “He is a lot like Chestnut Ridge’s (Logan) Pfister. He is a great athlete and can run and throw the ball. Also No. 3 (Whitehead) is a very talented receiver that we are going to have to keep in our sights.
“On defense, they have an aggressive linebacker that is bringing pressure from different angles and we will have to account for him. We can’t turn over the ball like we did last week.”
For Bedford, averaging 231.7 yards rushing and 148.4 passing, junior quarterback Mercury Swaim is the top Bison in both categories. Swaim has rushed for 877 yards on 92 carries while Ressler has 325 on 39 carries.
Through the air, Swaim has added 1,301 yards, going 77 of 125. Ressler is the top receiver with 42 catches for 693 yards while senior Gregory Edwards has 20 catches for 371 yards.
On defense, the Bisons are averaging 68.1 tackles per game with 20 sacks and six interceptions. Senior Ashton Dull has 63 and Elijah Cook has 61 tackles while Swaim has five sacks.
“We have some very selfless kids who are more concerned about playing well as a team than they are about individual accomplishments,” Steele said. “We also have great senior leadership, and they are helping to keep the team focused.”
Hickory has scored 45 touchdowns this season while Bedford has 50.
“Our kids are still hungry and continue to move forward,” Steele said. “We need to continue to play well and to play our game.”
The winner of Friday’s game will play the WPIAL champion, either Central Valley or Elizabeth Forward.
Regular Season
Penn Cambria (3-6) at Forest Hills (3-4), 7 p.m.
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 35, Penn Cambria 22; Forest Hills at Bishop McCort, did not play, COVID-19
Last meeting: In 2019, Penn Cambria 56-27
About the Panthers: The team has lost five straight games including some tough contests against Tyrone and Armstrong. Senior Jake Tsikalas completed 14 of 26 passes for 171 yards, while Braedon Phister rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in the loss to the Hilltoppers. Overall, Tsikalas is 25 of 43 for 327 yards. His receiving corps includes Nick Marinak with 36 catches for 584 yards and Brandon Storm with 28 for 337.
About the Rangers: Averaging just under 200 yards a game rushing, the team is led on the ground by Damon Crawley, who has 885 yards on 111 carries. Quarterback Zach Myers has thrown for 790 yards, going 53 of 124. His top receivers are sophomore Jeremy Burda with 14 catches for 260 yards and Crawley with 16 for 208. On defense, sophomore Devon Brezovec has 55 tackles while junior Easton Toth has 50 tackles along with 1.5 sacks and an interception.
