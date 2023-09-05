Cross Country
High School
Johnstown Christian at Windber, 4 p.m.
Bedford, Foundation Christian Academy, North Star, Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Central Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights, Portage at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
Central, Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Homer-Center, United at Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort, Somerset at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Conemaugh Valley at Ferndale, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Portage, 3 p.m.
Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.
Central Cambria, West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Lycoming at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Lycoming, 4 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Everett, 7 p.m.
United at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Yough at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.
Central at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Windber at Richland, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Geneva at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
