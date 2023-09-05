Cross Country

High School

Johnstown Christian at Windber, 4 p.m.

Bedford, Foundation Christian Academy, North Star, Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Central Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights, Portage at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Central, Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Homer-Center, United at Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort, Somerset at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Conemaugh Valley at Ferndale, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Portage, 3 p.m.

Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.

Central Cambria, West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Lycoming at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Lycoming, 4 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Everett, 7 p.m.

United at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.

Central at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Windber at Richland, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Geneva at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you