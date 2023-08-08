Softball
Greater Johnstown
Women's Slow-Pitch
Championship Series
Murphy’s vs. Fetz’s Sports Pub, 6 p.m.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 2:53 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.