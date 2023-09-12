Madison Roman

 

Conemaugh Township’s Madison Roman fields a Conemaugh Valley serve during a Heritage Conference match in Davidsville, PA., Tuesday, Sept.12, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Windber at Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Central Cambria at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights, West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Foundations Christian Academy, Johnstown Christian School, Southern Fulton, Williamsburg at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.

Penns Manor, Portage at United, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Bellefonte at Central Cambria, 11 a.m.

Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 3 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Ferndale, 3:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Bellefonte, Hollidaysburg at Central Cambria, 11 a.m.

Soccer

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Geneva, 7 p.m.

College Women

Pitt-Johnstown at Indiana (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Mary Washington at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.

Fannett-Metal at Berlin Brothersvalley, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Fannett-Metal at Berlin Brothersvalley, 3:45 p.m.

Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Windber at Cambria Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Richland at Carroll-McCort, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Central, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Bedford at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.

Southern Garrett at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

