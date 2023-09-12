Cross Country
High School
Windber at Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Central Cambria at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Forest Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights, West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Foundations Christian Academy, Johnstown Christian School, Southern Fulton, Williamsburg at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Penn Cambria, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Manor, Portage at United, 4:30 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Bellefonte at Central Cambria, 11 a.m.
Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 3 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Ferndale, 3:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Bellefonte, Hollidaysburg at Central Cambria, 11 a.m.
Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Geneva, 7 p.m.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at Indiana (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Mary Washington at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.
Fannett-Metal at Berlin Brothersvalley, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fannett-Metal at Berlin Brothersvalley, 3:45 p.m.
Bedford at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Windber at Cambria Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Richland at Carroll-McCort, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Central, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.
Southern Garrett at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
