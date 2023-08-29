Selena Ramires, Meghan Andersen

 

Richland’s Selena Ramires (left) sends a pass while taking pressure from Penn Cambria’s Meghan Andersen during a PIAA Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match at Herlinger Field in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Aug.28, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Cambria Heights at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.

Armstrong, West Shamokin at United, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel, North Star, Tussey Mountain at Everett, 3 p.m.

Penn Cambria, Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at River Valley, 3 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

High School Girls

Richland at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bishop McCort at Richland, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Penn Cambria at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Glendale at Windber, 4 p.m.

