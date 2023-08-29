Cross Country
High School
Cambria Heights at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m.
Armstrong, West Shamokin at United, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel, North Star, Tussey Mountain at Everett, 3 p.m.
Penn Cambria, Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at River Valley, 3 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
High School Girls
Richland at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bishop McCort at Richland, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Penn Cambria at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Glendale at Windber, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.