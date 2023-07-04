Baseball
American Legion
Hollidaysburg at Richland, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate
O vs. Laurel Auto Group, Mount Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.
The Hill Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.
Martella’s Pharmacy vs. The Hill Group, Roxbury Park, 7:45 p.m.
Prospect League
Champion City at Johnstown, dh, 5 p.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown
Women’s Slow-Pitch
Murphy's vs. The Haven, 6 p.m.
Bennett's Nursery vs. Fetz's Sports Pub, 7 p.m.
