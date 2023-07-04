Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

American Legion

Hollidaysburg at Richland, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate

O vs. Laurel Auto Group, Mount Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.

The Hill Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Roxbury Park, 5:30 p.m.

Martella’s Pharmacy vs. The Hill Group, Roxbury Park, 7:45 p.m.

Prospect League

Champion City at Johnstown, dh, 5 p.m.

Softball

Greater Johnstown

Women’s Slow-Pitch

Murphy's vs. The Haven, 6 p.m.

Bennett's Nursery vs. Fetz's Sports Pub, 7 p.m.

