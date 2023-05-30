Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Championship

(7) Meyersdale vs. (1) Southern Fulton, at Everett, 1 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Championship

(2) Bishop Guilfoyle vs. (1) Harmony, at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A Championship

(2) Windber vs. (1) Everett, at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Championship

(3) Claysburg-Kimmel vs. (1) West Branch, at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Consolation

(5) Ferndale vs. (2) Glendale, at St. Francis, 1 p.m.

