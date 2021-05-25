The Richland High School softball team tallied an early run and made it stand until the Rams manufactured a four-run sixth inning in a 5-0 victory over visiting Forest Hills on Tuesday in the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal round.
“It took everybody, 1 through 9, to make it happen,” Richland coach John Ahlborn said. “The little plays. The pitching from Noelle (Wechtenhiser) was great. It took everybody today.”
Third-seeded Richland (15-3) will face second-seeded Cambria Heights, a 3-2 winner over No. 7 Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday. The semifinal round will be in Patton on Thursday.
“Cambria Heights, we played this year. We had a bad inning, and it turned into a win for them,” Ahlborn said of a 7-1 loss on April 16. “We’ve got to treat it as a new day.”
Forest Hills (9-9) closed a solid season playing with a mostly underclassmen roster.
“I’m so proud of this team,” said Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger, who had two seniors on the roster. “We were so young. We’re mainly made up of sophomores and freshmen. The sophomores we had were truly freshmen because of not playing last season (due to COVID-19).
“We had one of our seniors injured half of the season. We were playing part of our season with only two players who had ever played a full season. We’re a very young team. I told them from the beginning we were going to work hard every day.
“How far we’ve come has been incredible and we met our goal of making the playoffs.”
Wechtenhiser struck out nine and walked one while allowing only two hits, a second-inning single by Paige Debias and a seventh-inning single by Kate Beyer.
The Rams led off the bottom of the first with Ava Wenderoth’s triple to center field. No. 2 batter Anna Burke singled her home.
“We were just trying to get ahead and hang a crooked number,” Ahlborn said of the first frame. “That didn’t happen, but I’m glad our defense stood the test and we could turn it on in the sixth and start cracking the ball.”
Wechtenhiser and Forest Hills pitcher Josie Makin dueled throughout the contest.
“They have some great hitters, and I told Josie going into the game we were going to have to work her stuff and try to keep it off the plate and not throw anything across the plate,” Hershberger said. “We were going to fight against their big ones.
“We did keep them pretty much under control for the most part. Just that sixth inning the wheels kind of fell off a little bit. We couldn’t regroup and make up for the errors we made.”
Makin struck out four batters and kept her team within a run until the Rams sent nine players to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, an inning prolonged by two errors and four hits. Three Richland players attempted bunts during the rally.
“Everybody knows us as a hard-hitting team,” Ahlborn said. “It was a little bit of a strategy that if we were down, I was going to put that into play. “It worked out to our favor, and I’m kind of glad it was able to take hold and help us out.”
Burke had three hits for Richland and drove in a run. Wenderoth scored twice and plated a run. Laikyn Roman had two hits and one run batted in. Emily Peters had a run-scoring hit and scored a run.
