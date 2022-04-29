JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On any other day, Tyler Weber’s 63-pitch complete-game victory in the opener of the 11th Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament would have been enough to tell the story of Conemaugh Township’s 11-3 victory over Westmont Hilltop on Friday.
There’s also the matter of Weber’s go-ahead home run during the sixth inning to consider.
Weber – leading off the inning – blasted a Barrett Gyure offering to deep right-center field, tucking the ball inside the scoreboard at a distance that veteran Conemaugh Township coach Sam Zambanini estimated at “about 420 feet.”
That home run opened a seven-run frame, giving the Indians plenty of breathing room after battling to a 3-all tie through the first five innings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“Not too many get it out of this stadium in right field unless you pull it right down the line,” Zambanini said. “Ty’s got a quick bat. He can hit the ball a long way.”
According to Weber, who gave up the Hilltoppers’ three runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts, location was everything on the jumbo-sized dinger.
“I saw a high fastball in the zone and just turned on it,” Weber said. “That was probably the furthest that I ever hit.”
Given the distance to the wall in deep right-center at Sargent’s Stadium, Weber wasn’t 100% certain that his dash around the bases could be a jog until there was coach verification.
“I didn’t think it was gone,” Weber said.
“I got to second base and Coach (Zambanini) said it was gone. I was pretty happy about that.”
Owen Tomb followed Weber’s blast with a hard-hit double to center, ending Gyure’s day while also helping to ignite the game-defining rally. The Indians (6-1) capitalized on a pair of walks and back-to-back errors on their way to the seven-run outburst with just three hits.
“I keep telling the team, ‘We can score runs. We’ve got some guys who can hit,’ ” Zambanini said. “We took advantage of some mistakes that they made.”
Until the sixth, the teams had engaged in a nip-and-tuck affair with Conemaugh Township striking first when Tanner Shirley’s sacrifice fly plated Aiden Prior during the top of the third. The Hilltoppers (1-7) answered in the bottom of the frame when a throwing error by Weber on a ground ball from Gavin Hockenberry allowed Aiden Rice and Nate West to cross the plate.
The Indians knotted the game in the fourth when Brady Kist doubled to open the frame before scoring two batters later on a single to left by Tomb. A chance at another run in the fourth was cut down when Tomb was thrown out at the plate by a one-hop throw from Eli Thomas in left field when he tried to score from second on a single by Prior.
They grabbed the lead in the fifth when Shirley tripled to right-center before coming home on Jackson Byer’s groundout to shortstop. The Hilltoppers drew even as Nate Rozich reached base on a catcher’s interference call, took second on a groundout from Thomas and scored on Hockenberry’s double to left.
Taking cuts at pitches early in the count helped keep Weber’s total down, but also paid off for the Hilltoppers through the first five innings.
“Offensively our approach is to attack early in the count,” Westmont Hilltop coach Paul Knupp said. “I think we did a good job with that. We can hunt out fastballs, we’re going to jump on them. At the plate, we had a couple of nice bunts down.
“(Conemaugh Township) made some nice plays on us. We got the ball in play hard a couple of times, they made the plays.”
Conemaugh Township will take on tournament Bishop McCort Catholic in the championship game at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Crimson Crushers topped Bishop Carroll Catholic 12-4 in the day’s second game.
Bishop McCort saw Brock Beppler score two runs while driving in three more. Beppler also tossed five innings on the mound to earn the win.
Colby Cannizzaro had two hits and scored twice while Mason Pfeil and Ethan Kasper also posted two runs. Pfeil, Joe McGowan and Ben Smith each drove in a pair of runs for the victors, who outscored the Huskies 11-2 from the third inning on.
Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko had two hits and two RBIs in the loss. The Huskies will face Westmont Hilltop in the consolation game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-32-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
