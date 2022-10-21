BEDFORD, Pa. – Bedford senior Ethan Weber tallied 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just four carries and scored on a 90-yard kickoff return to lead the Bisons to a 60-8 victory over visiting Greater Johnstown on Friday night.
Bedford (6-3) ended its three-game losing streak within the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. The Bisons compiled 387 rushing yards and finished with 467 total yards. Weber added four catches for 51 yards.
Greater Johnstown (0-9) totaled 162 yards of offense, including 111 on the ground.
Anthony Atwood led the Trojans with 53 rushing and 51 passing yards. Greater Johns- town dropped its 29th straight game.
Weber’s 21-yard run and Sam Sheppard’s 18-yard pass from Kevin Ressler gave Bedford a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.
Greater Johnstown’s Conseer Baxter found paydirt from 11 yards out. Sunny Flemming’s conversion run brought the Trojans within 13-8 with 2:59 left in the second quarter.
The Bisons rattled off 28 straight points within the final 2:46 of the first half to lead 41-8 at halftime. Weber returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score and added scoring runs of 93 and 30 yards. Weber hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Ressler (85 rushing yards) with 17 seconds left before halftime.
In the third quarter, Bedford’s Ressler and Carson Lynch scored on 1- and 6-yard touchdown runs, respectively.
Bedford’s Owen Tedrow scored from 20 yards out to set the final.
Greater Johnstown hosts Forest Hills on Friday.
Bedford travels to Mansion Park Stadium to face Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Friday.
