PATTON – Following a string of success in the late 2000’s that saw several players reach the 1,000-point milestone, the Cambria Heights girls basketball team had gone 11 years without a player surpassing 1,000 points.
That all changed Thursday night.
Senior Chloe Weakland netted her 1,000th point in the second quarter and helped lead her team to a 69-41 victory over Marion Center.
“I couldn’t sit still at all today. I was so excited for this,” said Weakland, who netted 11 points in the victory. “This means so much to me, and I couldn’t have done this without all my teammates.”
Weakland became the eighth player in program history and the first since Erin Hoover in 2008 to surpass the 1,000-point mark.
“This is an awesome honor for her,” said Cambria Heights coach Amber Fees, who was a 1,000-point scorer herself in her Highlanders career. “She’s worked so hard for this.
Many were expecting Weakland to net point No. 1,000 early.
Several of her teammates were trying to feed the ball to her, and following two early treys to put her within one point of 1,000, it seemed as if Weakland would surpass the milestone at any moment.
But once the Stingers manned down on Weakland, her opportunities weren’t as plentiful in the second frame.
Weakland, however, didn’t panic.
There were opportunities to force a shot, but as Marion Center began to close the score, she knew the elusive final point was going to have to come naturally.
“She has become one of the most selfless players I have ever coached,” Fees said. “She just wants what is best for her teammates. For her to get this huge individual accomplishment, she really deserves it.”
That moment finally arose late in the second quarter
After receiving a pass from her sister, Kirsten, and receiving a wide open look, Weakland sunk the trey to a rousing ovation from the Highlander faithful as she etched her name in program history.
“Getting 1,000 points has been a lot harder considering my shoulder injury,” said Weakland, who missed her entire sophomore season with a torn labrum.
“It’s been a difficult journey, but it’s been special. This means a lot.”
Once all the build-up to the game finally paid off, the Highlanders were able to let loose and settle into the game.
Seventeen points each from Kirsten Weakland and Emily Henry paced the Highlanders to a strong second half to sail away with the victory.
“We were worried about (Chloe) scoring her 1,000th,” Fees said.
“Everyone just wanted this for her. I think because of that, we didn’t play our style of basketball, especially in the first half. But we relaxed in the second half and got to work.
“This was only our second game, but we’re pretty happy with things right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.