PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A weekend of celebration will also be a time of mourning, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away on Tuesday night, just three days before the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” – widely regarded as the greatest play in NFL history.
The Pittsburgh Steelers planned multiple events to commemorate Harris’ legendary catch, culminating with his No. 32 jersey being retired at halftime of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium.
Those events will go on without the man who made the play.
“This organization, this community, the football world, we lost a great one in Franco Harris," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. "So, obviously, we're all heartbroken. But we do look forward to honoring him and his legacy this weekend.”
Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II released a statement on Wednesday.
“From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field,” Rooney said. “He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
The Immaculate Reception monument outside Acrisure Stadium – which marks the exact location where Harris made the iconic catch against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 23, 1972 – turned into a makeshift memorial on Wednesday, with fans leaving flowers and Terrible Towels at the base of the statue.
'Compete for a championship'
In addition to the jersey retirement ceremony, one of the events planned was a ceremonial replay of the radio broadcast of The Immaculate Reception at 3:41 p.m. Friday at the monument, exactly 50 years since the play led to the Steelers first playoff win in franchise history.
Harris and other members of the 1972 team were to be on hand for the celebration, which will now likely be a celebration of his life as much as the iconic play he authored.
Harris’ scoop of a deflected Terry Bradshaw pass just inches from the ground occurred on fourth-and-10. He sprinted down the field and crossed the goal line with five seconds left on the clock to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in the team’s 40-year history.
While the Steelers would lose in the AFC Championship Game to the undefeated Miami Dolphins a week later, many saw the Immaculate Reception as a catalyst for the Steelers’ dominance in the 1970s. The franchise went from not winning a postseason game in its first 39 seasons to winning four Super Bowls in a six-year span between 1974-79.
Steelers Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene believes Harris and the Immaculate Reception spurred the Steelers to greatness, as he told reporters on a recent Steelers alumni weekend in October.
“Before Franco, we hadn’t done very much," Greene said. "After Franco, we didn’t do much either. But during Franco, we did a lot.”
As for the Immaculate Reception, Greene reflected, “I think it gave us the confidence and the level of expertise and experience that we could play against anybody at any time and compete for a championship.”
'A great teammate'
While Harris will forever be linked to the Immaculate Reception and the things he did on the field, the array of tributes on Wednesday spoke more to who Harris was as person off the field.
Bradshaw, the Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback, appeared on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to remember his teammate and friend.
"He was seriously just a good guy," Bradshaw said. "He never was overtaken. His success never changed him. That's one of the beauties about him.
“I'm just going to remember Franco for being a great teammate. He was a great teammate…He was just such a good man. I can't get past that. Always smiling. Always smiling.
“Such a humble giant. Superstar. I'm just going to miss his friendship."
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis said on ESPN:
“I remember Franco as just a wonderful individual. He was so special because he knew how to welcome you in. He was such a huge figure, but he knew how to just ingratiate himself with you to make you feel comfortable. He was so kind, so generous.”
Steelers captain Cam Heyward developed a relationship with Harris over the course of his career in Pittsburgh.
“Franco was 'The Guy,'” Heyward said. “And for as many accolades as he got, he always deflected to so many other people. It was a pleasure to just meet him and the way he went about respecting people after him I thought was incredible.”
President Joe Biden shared on Wednesday that Harris visited with his two young sons in the weeks following the Immaculate Reception. Biden’s sons were hospitalized at the time after being in a car accident that took the lives of their mother and infant sister on Dec. 18, 1972.
“Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football," Biden said. "But I knew him for his character and compassion – someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter.
“May God bless Franco Harris, a dear friend of 50 years and a great American.”
'He embraced it all'
A New Jersey native who played collegiately at Penn State, Harris was known for his charity work in his adopted hometown of Pittsburgh, where he continued to reside after his playing career ended.
Harris was the chair of the Pittsburgh Promise from the time of its inception. The organization provides college scholarships to high school graduates from Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Tomlin had just spoken at his weekly press conference on Tuesday about Harris’ work with the Pittsburgh Promise and about who Harris was as a person. He reiterated his feelings toward Harris again on Wednesday.
“Again, like I mentioned yesterday, I'm an advocate of giving people their flowers while they're here. And I meant what I said yesterday,” Tomlin said. “I just admire and love the man. So much to be learned from him in terms of how he conducted himself, how he embraced the responsibilities of being Franco, for Steelers Nation, for this community, for the Penn State followers. He embraced it all, and did it with such grace, and class, and patience, and time for people.”
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, a fellow Penn State alumnus, also developed a relationship with Harris after being drafted by the Steelers last year.
“It’s sad, just waking up to the news (Wednesday) morning, especially with this weekend coming up,” Freiermuth said. “He might not be there in person, but he’ll be there in heaven.”
