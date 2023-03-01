CRESSON, Pa. – The road to a District 6 championship three-peat was filled with challenges for the Portage Area High School boys basketball team.
As has been the case for much of the season – and especially the past month – plenty of key contributors stepped forward at opportune times during the Class 1A championship 70-62 victory over Harmony on Wednesday night at Mount Aloysius College.
Portage had heroes on the court: Luke Scarton and Bode Layo often dominating in the paint; Trae Kargo nailing a couple big 3-pointers among his 14 second-half points; Brennan Heidler holding the hot hand early; and 5-foot-11 point guard Mason Kargo playing solid defense against the Owls’ 6-4 leading scorer Jack Bracken.
A wave of green in the home section of the stands offered plenty of support away from the action.
And, the inspirational x-factor for the Mustangs was injured senior 1,000-point scorer Andrew Miko, who joined his teammates wearing street clothes and a cast over his left arm following Tuesday surgery to address a season-ending wrist injury.
“Very emotional,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said after his team improved to 25-2 and earned a spot opposite the District 9 fourth-place team in the PIAA tournament on March 10.
“These kids worked so hard, non-stop,” the coach said. “To see the fruits of their labor happen, there is no better feeling in the world as a coach to see these kids you care so much about succeed.
“We overcame challenges, not just on the floor tonight and the last couple games, team-wise, throughout the year with Mason (Kargo) being hurt and Andrew (Miko) being hurt. They never flinched.”
Mason Kargo scored nine points and had 11 assists. His defensive effort helped limit Bracken to 10 points. He averaged 23.1 points a game before the title contest.
Mason Kargo took on a “big” defensive assignment to help @StangBasketball beat Harmony to complete a D6 Three-peat. pic.twitter.com/ncVatEHqFf— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 2, 2023
“I always like a good challenge on defense,” Mason Kargo said. “I know Jack. He’s a great player, a great guy. It was fun to compete against him tonight.”
Scarton had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Layo finished with 16 points and 11 boards for the top-seeded Mustangs, who won the championship in District 6 Class 2A the previous two seasons.
Trae Kargo had 16 points, and Heidler finished with 10 points. Both made two 3-pointers.
Trae Kargo scored 14 second-half points as @StangBasketball beat Harmony to win its 3rd straight District 6 title. pic.twitter.com/nSMGZR0BZy— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 2, 2023
“It feels good,” Trae Kargo said. “We’ve had a lot of things that brought us down. We just keep coming right back up and working hard. It feels good to overcome those challenges.”
Second-seeded Harmony (22-3) will meet the District 9 third-place team in the state tournament on March 10. The Owls have never won a district championship in boys hoops.
Portage played in its fourth straight title game with plenty of motivation.
“We wish Andrew (Miko) was out there with us for sure,” Mason Kargo said. “He’s a great player, a great kid. He would do anything to be out there with us. It just sucks that he’s not able to. We had to win this one for him.”
Miko appreciated the effort. He shared in the celebration and was part of the team photo and other championship poses.
“Obviously it’s tough not playing with them,” Miko said. “I’ve been playing with them my whole life. To see them get the job done tonight means everything to me.”
Travis Kargo said his players offered support after Miko’s surgery.
“Andrew is a great kid, comes from a great family, works so hard and is a three-sport kid,” Coach Kargo said. “To see his high school career end so abruptly, it’s tough, not just for him.”
The Mustangs started strong against the Owls, leading 21-13 after the opening quarter.
Harmony senior Colton Fry made a basket inside at 4:37 for his 1,000th career point and later sunk two free throws to tie the game at 12-all.
But Portage went on a 9-0 run to lead 21-12 after Heidler’s 3-pointer.
In the second quarter, Fry hit field goals to pull Harmony within 24-20 and 26-22.
Portage led 36-26 at halftime.
Fry had 13 first-half points for the Owls and a game-high 28 points. Anthony Maseto had 14 points for Harmony.
The Owls closed within 50-45 on a Maseto 3-pointer with 59.7 left in the third quarter. But Portage answered with its own run and held off Harmony.
“That’s been our MO all year,” Coach Kargo said. “Different guys at different times. That makes us tough to defend.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
