HOLLIDAYSBURG – Even before the pandemic-interrupted boys basketball season began, veteran Bishop Carroll Catholic coach Cosie Aliquo had heard the talk and speculation.
His Huskies lost too much from last season’s District 6 Class 1A championship team to entertain thoughts of a repeat.
This group, without a single senior starter in the lineup, was much too young.
Aliquo heard the talk, but he wasn’t listening. And Cosie made sure the Huskies stuck together, even as losses piled up during a difficult season in the challenging Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The reward was evident as third-seeded Bishop Carroll Catholic beat top-seeded Williamsburg 61-43 at Hollidaysburg High School on Tuesday night in a rematch of last season’s District 6 Class 1A title contest.
Bishop Carroll successfully defended while holding in check a Blue Pirates offense that had scored 101, 82 and 87 points in Williamsburg’s previous three games, respectively.
“Speechless. At the beginning of the year, nobody gave us a chance,” Aliquo said as his players posed for photos with family members who were among the 166 fans (83 from each team) permitted to attend. “Everyone said we were too young. I told them, ‘It doesn’t matter what grade you’re in. It’s how hard you go out and play.’
“We took some beatings during the year and they stuck together.”
Bishop Carroll will take a deceiving 8-10 record into the PIAA Tournament against the District 9 Class 1A champion. District 9 has its title game scheduled on March 16, according to the district’s website.
Williamsburg (14-2) lost for only the second time. Even though only district champions advance to the state tournament this season, the Blue Pirates still are among four teams contending for the Inter-County Conference crown and will jump back to the league semifinal playoffs.
“Williamsburg is so good,” Aliquo said. “We just came at them hard, played them hard.”
Bishop Carroll junior Tommy Heinrich had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Junior Evan Amigh had 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the decisive third quarter when the Huskies outscored the Blue Pirates 15-4.
JR Evan Amigh had 18 points as Bishop Carroll repeated as D6 1A boys champ with 61-43 win over Williamsburg. Amigh talked about youthful Huskies’ big third quarter and a “1 play at a time” approach. pic.twitter.com/p9C7ZRiGgS— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 10, 2021
“I think we just played it one play at a time, one stop at a time,” Amigh said. “We started making our shots. We were breaking the press. They took the press off. I think we just took over from there in the third quarter and finished in the fourth.”
The game was tight in the first half and featured multiple lead changes. Williamsburg led 7-2 on a Lambert Palmer basket 3 minutes into the game, but Bishop Carroll responded to tie on a Nate Dumm basket less than a minute later.
Palmer, who scored a game-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds, scored in the closing seconds to give Williamsburg a 19-18 first-quarter lead.
The back-and-forth second quarter concluded with the teams tied at 28-all at halftime. Williamsburg missed 10 of 20 first-half free throws.
“Even though we were even at the half, if you get a four or five-point lead going into the third quarter, it’s a little bit different than going in even,” Williamsburg coach Brock Anders said.
Amigh’s 3-pointers and another bomb by freshman Luke Repko sparked the Huskies in the third quarter. Heinrich had four more rebounds in the frame.
“We talked at halftime, and the first quote out of my mouth was the first 3 minutes of the third quarter is going to be the difference in this basketball game,” Anders said. “They came out and hit a couple of quick shots and got us trailing. We didn’t make any there.
“They’re really good at executing when they get you down. The first 3 minutes of the third quarter was key.”
The Huskies have been in the district title game during 12 of the past 14 seasons, with titles in 2021, 2020, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2008 as well as five runner-up finishes in that span.
“A lot of hard work” JR Tommy Heinrich had 13 PTS, 16 REB as Bishop Carroll boys repeated in D6 1A title game. Huskies won championship game rematch 61-43 over Williamsburg. pic.twitter.com/sjMkurXgF3— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 10, 2021
“A lot of hard work. A lot of confidence,” the Huskies’ Heinrich said. “We didn’t have a lot of confidence at the beginning, I’m not going to lie. We finally got our confidence. Every single person on the team worked hard.
“We’ve been working hard every single day, every week, every day,” Heinrich added. “We got defensive boards, defensive stops. We got so much better in the second half.
“Coach helped us so much. His motivational speeches helped us. He pushed us every single day and this is how we got here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.