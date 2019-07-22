The best-of-5 semifinal round series was tied at a game apiece, and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors needed a big outing on the mound.
Ben Vicini delivered in a 5-2 victory over Ophthalmic Associates in Monday night’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Vicini threw eight innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts and one walk during Game 3, which was played in a soft, but steady rain during the early innings. Paul Carpenter took a 2-1 series advantage, with Game 4 set for Tuesday.
“It was a good answer,” said Paul Carpenter GM-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff of his team’s ability to bounce back from a loss to OA on Sunday night in Game 2.
“A sloppy game in the rain. Some adverse situations,” Sheriff added. “We got a good start. That’s what it comes down to. If you get a good start and get in the groove, you know your offense is eventually going to come through.”
Vicini and Ophthalmic starter Alex Arone locked in a mound battle as neither team scored through three innings.
Vicini allowed only one hit through the first five innings, and Arone gave up three hits during the same span.
Paul Carpenter rode a strong outing by Ben Vicini to 5-2 win over Ophthalmic Associates. PCCA bounced back from GM2 loss to lead b/5 series 2-1. pic.twitter.com/uFatdcs4dA— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 23, 2019
“Recently I’ve been trying to work on keeping composed with my body and maintaining proper form,” said Vicini, a rising junior at Seton Hill University and West Shamokin High School graduate. “Really riding on my backside, leading with my hip. I think it worked really well.
“My timing with my lower and upper half was really well. I was able to use all three pitches for the most part, and that hasn’t happened much this summer.”
Arone was hurt by some bad luck in the fourth inning.
League MVP Corey Fogle drew a one-out walk during a 12-pitch at-bat in which he fouled off six two-strike deliveries.
Matt Privette singled to left and Jason Beranek was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
After a strikeout for the second out, Arone induced a slow grounder by Jake Saiani. The ball softly rolled along the first-base line and appeared to be headed foul when it took a hop and bounced off the base, resulting in a two-run infield single. An error on an infield grounder produced a third run in the inning.
“We had that ball that was hit foul and then hit the base,” Ophthalmic Associates manager Ken Ashbrook said.
“That kind of took the wind out of our sails. They scored two runs on that. It should have been three outs.
“Then we scored that one in the sixth. It should have been 1-0 at that point. The guys played well today.”
Ophthalmic’s Tyler Bodenschatz walked, stole second and scored on Chasen Claus’ double in the sixth to make it 3-1.
Will Constantin’s run-scoring double highlighted Paul Carpenter’s two-run seventh. Ophthalmic got one back in the top of the ninth after Jake Shope had his second single of the game, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Shope scored after a fielder’s choice led to a rundown between third and second, allowing him to cross the plate before the game-ending out was recorded.
“It keeps everyone’s tempo up,” Vicini said of the bounce-back victory. “We have a little more excitement, a little more enthusiasm for the next game.
“I don’t think we approach it any differently than we have,” he said of the opportunity to win the series.
Sheriff credited Vicini’s fundamental approach as a key to his solid outing.
“He was throwing in the strike zone. It’s that simple,” Sheriff said. “That’s how the league has been this year, a little light hitting. If you go out there and don’t make mistakes, you’re going to be pretty effective on the mound.
“We have a couple guys missing on vacations, a couple guys banged up. It was really big to get eight innings out of Ben.
“That was the difference in the game.”
Ashbrook believes Ophthalmic will show its mettle again on Tuesday.
“Our backs are against the wall now,” Ashbrook said. “We’re done if we don’t win (Tuesday). We’ve got to win it. We’ve got Ryan Shirley and he’s going to go (on the mound).”
