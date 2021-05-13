LORETTO – St. Francis sophomore pitcher Grace Vesco hurled her third no-hitter of the season and struck out 10 batters as the No. 1 seeded Red Flash blanked No. 4 seed Sacred Heart 7-0 in the opening round of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Thursday.
“We tried not to make the moment too big and focus on what we could control," St. Francis coach Jessica O'Donnell said. "The key was to get ahead early and we did that. I’m excited to see this team continue to play through the tournament."
Vesco, the unanimous NEC Pitcher of the Year, retired the first 17 Sacred Heart (15-22, 13-15 NEC) batters in order. The Ohio native walked two and completed her 13th shutout of the season. She is 21-3 with a 0.83 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings this season.
St. Francis (38-8, 22-2 NEC) put up five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jordan Pietrzykoski hit a solo home run over the right-field wall, her third of the season. Lexi Hernandez followed with a single and scored on Allyn Bezjak's second home run of the season. Tayven Rousseau was hit by a pitch and NEC first-team selection Jordan Frank singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Brittney Crawford scored Rousseau with an RBI single. Madeline Barnes drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Mekenzie Saban, an NEC first-team selection and reigning Player of the Week, hit an infield single to score the final run of the inning.
The score remained 5-0 until the sixth inning. Saban hit a one-out double and scored on a home run from Hernandez, her second homer of the season.
Hernandez and Saban both went 3-for-4. Saban recorded her 22nd multi-hit game and 19th double of the season. Saban is tied for third in single-season doubles in program history. Hernandez, a member of the NEC all-rookie and second team, produced her seventh multi-hit game of the season.
Crawford finished 2-for-3 for her fifth multi-hit game of the season. Six different Red Flash players recorded a hit.
St. Francis will face No. 3 seed Central Connecticut State, a 6-4 winner over No. 2 seed Long Island in eight innings, at 10 a.m. Friday in the double-elimination tournament.
