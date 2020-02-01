Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.