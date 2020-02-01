LORETTO – MaKenzie Pollard has been waiting for a chance to show what she can do. Now that she got one, she’s going to make it tough for St. Francis University women’s basketball coach Keila Whittington to keep her on the bench.
A 5-foot-8 sophomore from Baltimore who only played 31 minutes this season coming into Saturday afternoon’s Northeast Conference tilt with visiting Bryant at DeGol Arena, Pollard scored a career-high 11 to spearhead the Red Flash to a 64-58 win.
St. Francis improved to 7-3 in the NEC and 9-12 overall.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas and Jenna Mastellone scored 13 points apiece to lead the Red Flash. Jada Dapaa, meanwhile, pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds coming off the bench.
Pollard scored all of her points in 8 minutes of first-half action, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. She tallied eight points total while appearing in nine games before Saturday.
“Whenever I get my chance, I just try to stay ready, stay focused,” Pollard said. “When I saw my teammates trusting me, it gave me a boost. It was a slow start for both teams, so it was just me stepping in and playing my role.”
The door opened for Pollard to play when starter Sam Sabino, reserve Lili Benzel and senior Caitlin Carroll all sat out the contest for a violation of team rules. Whittington said all three would be back at practice today and eligible to play in Monday’s home game with Central Connecticut State.
That trio was responsible for 32 of the Red Flash’s 120 3-pointers coming into Saturday’s game. Whittington, though, knew Pollard could fill that role.
“One thing I’ve told Maka is, when she comes into the game, I know a shot is going to go up,” Whittington deadpanned. “It was great to see. She wasn’t forcing it. When she was wide open, she took the shots. If you’re going to (play against) a zone, you need zone-busters. She did her part.”
Pollard said she was ready to go.
“I felt good,” Pollard said. “I just had to make sure my head was on straight.”
Both teams were cold from the field, missing 27 of the first 37 shots between them. Bryant missed 25 layups in the game, the Flash 20.
St. Francis, though, held the Bulldogs to single digits in the first and third quarters to put some space between itself and its foes.
“We’ve really been focusing the last couple of weeks on picking up our defense, picking up our defensive intensity,” Thomas said. “We find that when we have a better defensive presence, that leads to our transition, and that’s where we like to score the most.”
St. Francis never trailed, leading by as many as 14 when Phee Allen’s baseline inbounds pass found Sam Miller, who deftly stepped-through for the layup as the defender overran her.
Bryant trimmed it to three late, but the Flash put the finishing touches on the win by going 7-for-8 from the line down the stretch.
Bryant whittled a double-figure Red Flash halftime lead to as little as seven in the third quarter. Thomas, though, drove and drew a foul with 0.7 seconds left in the frame and made both free throws to give St. Francis an 11-point margin with 10 minutes left.
Dapaa followed up Karson Swogger’s miss from 3-point range just before the second quarter buzzer to send St. Francis into the locker room up 34-24.
Pollard delivered a lift for the Red Flash in what to that point had been a rough first quarter for both squads, coming off the bench and almost immediately making two 3-pointers as St. Francis ran out to a 14-4 lead.
Bryant answered with 10-0 spurt to even the score before St. Francis came alive from beyond the arc again, getting two treys from Thomas and one apiece from Mastellone and Pollard to reconstruct its advantage.
St. Francis was 6-for-14 from 3-point distance over the first two quarters.
It was St. Francis’ “Think Pink” game. Both teams wore pink shooting shirts, and the Red Flash donned uniforms with pink letters and numbers to bring attention to those battling breast cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.