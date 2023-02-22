ARMAGH, Pa. – Following his team’s 58-48 win over ninth-seeded Homer-Center in Wednesday’s District 6 Class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal, United coach Matt Rodkey was asked to assess the scare that the Wildcats put into the Lions on a scale of 1-10.
Rodkey’s answer went beyond the limits of the scale presented to him.
“Probably about a 13,” Rodkey said. “(Homer-Center) has a proud tradition. A bunch of great kids.
“They’re younger. They’ve come together. They’ve played pretty hard down the stretch. There’s some games that they should have won, but they didn’t. They’re closer to .500 than what their record showed.”
In surviving the frightening encounter with the Wildcats, Rodkey shared afterward that the Lions (23-2) tied the program’s all-time record for wins in a season, joining the 1992-93 team that finished 23-5 and claimed that season’s Appalachian Conference crown.
The victory also saw senior Brad Felix eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his varsity career, passing the barrier with a shot from inside the key that gave the Lions a 20-16 lead.
The moment was a relief for Felix, who along with his teammates sat idle for nine days before Wednesday’s clash with the rival Wildcats.
“It feels good,” Felix said. “I’d like to give a big shout to the team. I had a great team for the past three years. It’s nice to have them, a nice team to get me there.”
Rodkey, who later noted that Felix accomplished the feat in three varsity seasons after playing on the Lions’ junior high squad as a freshman, was quick to point out the value that Felix adds to the team.
“Brad’s a great player. A good person. Just a great kid,” Rodkey said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s such a good leader and he’s not vocal about it. He just works hard, puts his head down and just works. He leads by example, the kids follow him.
“That 1,000-point thing, that was probably a little more than he wanted as far as the flashiness and the pictures and stuff.
“He just likes to go to work.”
Felix ended the evening with a game-high 19 points, while also supplying five rebounds and a trio of blocks.
It was Homer-Center, however, that started fast out of the blocks with an 8-2 lead over the first three minutes of the game thanks to a pair of baskets from Angelo Alexander and buckets from Michael Krejocic and Caleb Palmer. A Joe Marino tip-in knotted the score at 10 with the Lions going ahead on a Felix bucket with 1:41 left in the frame. Dylan Dishong and Felix hit shots from the floor to grow the lead to 17-12 before the Wildcats’ Owen Saiani cut into the lead with 16 seconds remaining.
United did not trail the rest of the way, though it took a 9-2 run to open the second to stretch its advantage to double digits. Along the way, Felix’s milestone bucket came as he took a feed from Tyler Robertson at the free-throw line, took a step while spinning to his left and put up a jumper that got a friendly roll before falling through with 6:07 remaining in the first half.
(tncms-inline)1628578487899500547[0](/tncms-inline)
Felix also connected on the shot that gave United its 10-point lead heading into intermission.
Try as they might during the second half, the Lions could not put away the Wildcats (5-19), who fell to the Lions 74-45 on Dec. 20 in Homer City and 72-36 in Armagh on Jan. 20.
Despite coming in as a decided underdog, Homer-Center’s desire to battle through the entire 32 minutes was not lost on its coach.
“I just said, ‘We’re here for a reason, guys. We’re here. This is an opportunity for us and anything can happen,’ ” Homer-Center coach Paul Pohley said. “We played free and fearless. We don’t have the pressure. They do. We just tried to get out there and give them our best shot and get our first shot in and try to get the momentum on our side, and we did that initially.
“Our guys responded to the message that we gave them.”
While the Wildcats were able to mark time with United through most of the second half, Robertson helped the Lions salt the game away by going 7 of 10 from the line in the fourth on his way to a 16-point evening.
Krejocic’s 15 points led Homer-Center, while Saiani added 11 more. Krejocic also yanked down nine rebounds with Alexander grabbing eight.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.