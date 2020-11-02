In the official game summary, the final touchdown scored by Greater Johnstown High School in a one-sided loss to Forest Hills had no true bearing on the outcome of Friday night's football game.
But the 55-yard run by senior Yasir "Ya Ya" Robinson – followed by a two-point conversion run by Robinson – meant so much to those playing in and watching the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Trojan Stadium.
“It wasn’t planned out,” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said of the play. “Typically at the end of the games we put Yasir in and let everyone know he has special needs so players don’t go after him.”
Forest Hills coach Justin Myers saw an opportunity to create a memorable moment not only for Robinson, but also for both teams involved in a game the Rangers eventually won 48-28.
“Justin Myers, what a class act,” Jordan said. “He called me over in the middle of the game and said, ‘Look, you can’t score 28 points on one play. Let him score.’ I said, ‘We don’t have to do that, coach. I just want to put him in the game.’
“Justin insisted,” Jordan said.
“Justin said, ‘Let him score. He probably will never get an opportunity to do that again. He’ll never forget it. Don’t forget that this is about the kids.’ He was absolutely right and I appreciate it.”
'Bigger than the game'
Myers knows the impact such a play can have on a player, a team and even a community, especially during a season of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last October, Forest Hills freshman Joe Wise, a player with special needs, took a hand-off and ran a two-point conversion as the Rangers and Westmont Hilltop teamed to make it happen in Sidman. The players on the field and the crowd in the stands celebrated enthusiastically and video of the play made its rounds on social media.
In 2019, Myers and Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron worked together with players on each team to make a memory for a young man.
In these hectic times, we certainly could use more plays like the ones at G.H. Miller Memorial Field and Trojan Stadium.
“Coach Jordan told the referees he was coming into the game,” Myers said, explaining his role in Friday’s play. “Obviously, that’s a moment the young man is going to remember the rest of his life. Coach Jordan put him in the game and we felt it was right to give him that opportunity to have a little bit of joy and have some excitement with his teammates. Our kids really did a great job with it as well.
“It’s one of those things where there are a lot of things that are bigger than the game,” Myers said. “That was probably way bigger than the game.”
Robinson, who suffered a stroke around the time of his birth, enjoyed celebrating his first-ever touchdown with teammates – and even the opposing players on the field.
"It felt great. It was a good. My brothers had my back and told me to do my thing," Robinson said. "I'm glad I had the touchdown. I just did my thing. I just love my team. I love my brothers. I had a touchdown.
"I wanted to get the ball," Robinson added. "As soon as I got the ball, I just started running."
'Memorable call'
Video of the play was posted on Greater Johnstown’s Twitter account.
All games at Trojan Stadium are streamed on NFHS Network. The football games include the broadcasts on WCRO 1230 AM, the Greater Johnstown School District radio station. The broadcast team of Devin Carosi and Justin Roberts had a memorable call.
"Ya Ya. Check him out," Roberts said as the play unfolded. "He may go all the way."
"He's going down the sideline," Carosi said. "He's is going to be at the 20, the 10, the 5 and into the end zone he goes for a touchdown. Robinson into the end zone. 55 yards. Mark that on the stat sheet. Great sportsmanship by both teams."
"Great blocking on that left side. Ya Ya doing it on his own for the most part," Roberts said. "Taking it into the end zone. Awesome."
Players on both teams congratulated Robinson in the end zone.
“It was a basic hand-off but the great part is both teams made it look like a real play,” Jordan said. “He got blocking all the way into the end zone. Everyone played it up and made him feel like a real football player. It wasn’t like it was staged and he ran down by himself. It was a legitimate play and they made him feel really good.”
But Robinson’s big night wasn’t over yet.
The players on the field made an impromptu decision.
'The time of his life'
“The two-point conversion, that was all the players,” Jordan said. “We told our quarterback to take a knee because Forest Hills was gracious enough to let him have the touchdown. Between the Forest Hills players and our players, they decided right there in that moment to let him score a two-point conversion as well. That’s just classy on both teams.”
Perhaps WCRO's Roberts said it best after the conversion run: "That's awesome. He's having the time of his life right now."
Robinson’s run will be remembered as a highlight during what has been a challenging season for the 0-8 Trojans.
“We’re going through a tough season right now, but that put everything in perspective for me,” Jordan said. “This is why we do it. We do it for young men like Yasir and others, just to build their confidence in life. His confidence, he’ll never forget that.”
Robinson joined the Trojans football team this fall. Last year, he participated on the new bocce team.
“He’s got a physical disability as well as other challenges,” Jordan said. “But he does every pushup. He runs every sprint. He does everything with the team without a complaint. He’s just a model young man.”
Robinson appreciates the bond and relationships he's formed since joining the Trojans.
"Being on the team with my brothers, I like being a part of the program with my friends and the coaches and the whole program," Robinson said. "I feel like I'm being a proud Trojan. I'm glad I'm on the football team.
"They wanted me to get a touchdown. So it happened. They wanted it. I told them, 'I got this.' They were happy about that. I'm so happy about that."
