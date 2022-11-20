LORETTO – A lot of turnovers off the court has resulted in a lot of turnovers on the court so far in the young women’s college basketball season for St. Francis.
Coming into Saturday night’s home opener, the Red Flash, with four new starters and eight new players on the roster, were committing 33.7 turnovers per game in their 0-3 start, and St. Francis opponents were capitalizing on them for 32.3 points per contest.
St. Francis showed a lot of progress in that against visiting Towson but it wasn’t quite enough and the Tigers got out of DeGol Arena with a 68-58 victory.
“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction. We definitely cleaned up a lot of things,” first-year starter Layla Laws, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, said. “I feel like a win is right there. We’ve just got to clean up a few (more) things.”
Laws' career-high 15 points led Red Flash. Junior college point guard transfer Filippa Goula finished with 11 points and six assists, while Sam Miller and Adison Novosel scored nine apiece and Aaliyah Moore pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Towson outscored the Flash 38-28 in the paint and, while St. Francis made a season-low 19 turnovers, the Tigers were able to parlay them into 22 points compared to St. Francis' four.
“We’re trying to be more patient, because the ball is really valuable,” Goula said. “We’re a new team, and we’re getting to know each other and how we play. That’s a big factor.”
St. Francis was hanging around, only down seven after three quarters and cutting the margin to four on Goula’s stand-still 3 at the 5:28 mark.
The Red Flash had a couple of chances to make it a one-possession game in the last 75 seconds. However, Miller’s baseline jumper missed, leaving Towson’s lead at 60-56, and so did Destini Ward’s layup attempt in traffic after a long pass from Goula 30 seconds later.
“We were really competitive. We went right back at them and that was impressive to see. It shows me that the games that we play are in our hands and there’s a lot that we can do to get better and to grow,” fourth-year Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said.
Towson was only playing its second game of the season. The Tigers had beaten 2022 NCAA tournament team Longwood in their opener and their aggressive, attacking style of play on both ends of the court appeared to make them a real matchup problem for the Red Flash.
St. Francis, though, only made two fourth-quarter turnovers and ended up shooting 40.7% from the floor and 35.0% from 3 while matching the Tigers on the boards, 33 apiece.
“We only had five points in the first quarter. It’s still the jitters of a young team trying to figure things out,” Whittington said, “But to see our numbers improving on the stat sheet, I believe we’re on the right path.”
Laws is a new face in more than one respect. She wore glasses for an eye-muscle issue last season when she was a part-time reserve late in the year, but she’s ditched the optical assistance entirely this winter. Saturday was not only a career-high, it was her first time to score in double figures, and she also pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists.
“It’s definitely a big change. I had to get used to starting and understand how people are guarding me,” Laws said. “I feel I’ve gotten better from the first game. My teammates are helping me be more relaxed.”
The Red Flash trailed 30-23 at half and were only down two with 1:05 remaining in the second quarter despite shooting 29.2% and making 13 turnovers. Goula had eight points and four assists, while Novosel made a pair of 3-pointers for six.
St. Francis took a 17-15 lead at the 6:51 mark of the second quarter when Novosel swished a very deep 3 as the shot clock was running out to complete a seven-point play. Goula scored the first four by making all her free throws after Towson was assessed two technical fouls on a held ball involving Miller that ended with Tiger guard Alexia Nelson delivering a two-hand shove to the Red Flash senior pivot’s chest.
Towson, however, responded with an 8-0 run.
Laws’ bucket off a hit-ahead pass from Goula was St. Francis’ only points of the first 6:22 as Towson opened the game with a 6-2 lead.
Nanty Glo’s Maria McConnell played five minutes in the first half and made a 3-pointer.
“We were almost there,” Goula said. “I feel that win is going to come really soon.”
