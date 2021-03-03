SIDMAN – The Forest Hills High School girls basketball team left no doubt about which team was the undefeated top seed in a District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
The Rangers (17-0) netted the first 15 points of the game and never relented in a 55-34 victory over eighth-seeded Marion Center (4-13).
Forest Hills will host Penn Cambria in the district semifinal round on Monday. Penn Cambria beat Westmont Hilltop 44-42 in OT on Wednesday.
SR Madeline Cecere talked about @FHLadyRangers dominant start - FH scored game’s 1st 15 points and led 34-7 at half - in D6 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Marion Center. pic.twitter.com/8cacTilbJD— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 4, 2021
“It was honestly the energy, knowing that we have such a big senior class and knowing that when you’re one-and-done now, you’re going home and it’s your last time,” said Rangers senior guard Madeline Cecere of a 23-4 first-quarter advantage that ballooned to a 34-7 halftime lead.
“We came out strong. Everything was put together, and we ended up coming out with a real big lead.”
Forest Hills dominated from the outset as senior Jordyn Smith tallied the game’s first seven points and had 11 in the opening quarter. Taylor Burda’s basket at 3:34 made it 15-0.
Marion Center’s Alexa Ackerman hit a 3-pointer with 3:18 remaining in the opening quarter for her team’s first points.
“We talk a lot about our defense,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “We rotated defenses tonight to make sure we were working the ball.”
In the second quarter, the Rangers once again kept the Stingers off the scoreboard until an Ackerman 3-pointer that made it 30-7 with 2:22 left in the half. Forest Hills pushed its lead to 27 points at halftime and put a running clock into motion early in the second half.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Madeline Cecere said after scoring nine points with six assists and five rebounds. “It’s always a really big thing that we work really hard at in practice. Defense wins championships. We work really hard at it. We defend really well, and defense travels.”
Jordyn Smith had a game-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Burda and Paige Debias each had eight points, and Remingtyn Smith had five points and five boards.
The Rangers played all 15 girls on the roster, and 10 players scored at least
one point.
“All in all it was good team play,” Carol Cecere said. “Every girl on the team got on the floor and all that I ask of them is that they hustle. They were focused, which is really important at this stage of the game.”
Freshman Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 14 points. Senior Ackerman had nine points on three 3-pointers.
“Marion Center is young,” Coach Cecere said. “I’m sure they’re going to have a great team in the next couple of years.”
Each team was permitted to have a small gathering of fans in the stands. Forest Hills also streams its games on YouTube, and the site listed 183 views.
“Thank you to everybody who came out tonight,” Madeline Cecere said. “It’s awesome. Thank you to everybody who watches. It’s truly a blessing. It’s a really difficult time and we appreciate all the support we’ve been getting. We can’t thank Ranger Nation enough.”
