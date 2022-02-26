JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the game on the line and less than two minutes to play, a crowd of 2,344 at 1st Summit Arena almost expected Johnstown Tomahawks forward Jake Black to be the hero in a tense game against the Maryland Black Bears.
After all, Black has displayed a knack for finding the net and producing points throughout the NAHL season.
This time, he converted on a 2-on-1 rush as the Tomahawks won 3-2 and moved back into second place in the East Division.
The @JohnstownHawks won 4 of 6 games played in an 8-day span to move into 2nd place in the NAHL East. Coach Mike Letizia talks about Jake Black’s game-winner and other key moments in a 3-2 victory over Maryland Black Bears. pic.twitter.com/U1H5w10rqR— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 27, 2022
“You get Jake Black an opportunity in a good spot and you love your chances,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He did what he does best.”
Black’s goal with 1:44 remaining was his 33rd overall and fourth game-winning goal this season.
The 19-year-old University of Connecticut commit has goals in four consecutive games and is on a 14-game point-scoring streak. Black finished Saturday’s game tied for the league lead in goals (33) and points (62).
Do it again Jake. … @JohnstownHawks Jake Black scored the game-winner with 1:44 left; 3-2 over Maryland. Black extended his streak to 4 straight games with a goal and 14 consecutive games with at least a point. pic.twitter.com/oExItSML15— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 27, 2022
“Honestly, it was one of my favorite goals I’ve had here,” said Black, who averages 1.32 points a game. “The crowd was going nuts. It definitely was a playoff atmosphere-type of game. Something special.”
The Tomahawks finished a grueling stretch of six games in eight days against Maryland, which began the week in second place, and the Jamestown Rebels. Johnstown went 4-2.
Letizia’s team is 8-2-1 in its past 11 games and 14-4-2 since Dec. 18.
Johnstown (27-15-5) has 59 points, one more than Maryland (25-13-8).
The latest win came in a physical, back-and-forth game.
“You could see fatigue was setting in pretty good for these guys,” Letizia said. “Six games in eight days against some hard opponents with a lot at stake. Not the easiest, but today’s game was the tightest of all from start to finish.”
Johnstown’s Braedon Ford made it 1-0 after his shot initially was stopped by Maryland goaltender Luca Di Pasquo before trickling over the goal line at 11:58 of the first period.
“We got a bounce off the hard pass by Holtsie (Oliphant) and Ford did a heck of a job to control the puck off the bounce,” Letizia said. “That’s a really good goalie we were playing. If you get one to go through him, it’s a big one. Fordie did a nice job just getting it to the net.”
The Black Bears’ Elliott Lareau converted with one second remaining on a power play at 16:33 to tie the game at 1-all.
Ryan Bottrill scored his 14th of the season to give Maryland a 2-1 advantage 4:53 into the second period.
Johnstown’s Frank Jenkins found the back of the net on a shot from the high slot through a crowd at 11:33 to tie the game 2-all through two periods.
“Frankie can shoot the heck out of the puck,” Letizia said. “When we got it up there, we wanted to get some guys to the net. We got some traffic down there. Frank gets it through and you got a little disturbance around the net, there’s a chance the puck will find its way in.”
Neither team could score through most of the third period. Tomahawks goaltender Matt O’Donnell made 27 saves in the game.
Then, Black got his chance.
“Stephen Kyrkostas won the face-off back and Tyler Desrochers picked it off,” Letizia said. “We kind of got a lucky bounce and it popped out right to Jacob Badal. Could’ve had a 2-on-1. He hit me. I went top with it.”
Letizia crunched the numbers with his team during the second intermission.
“We talked about it as a staff,” Letizia said. “We had 18 periods when started these six games. Now we have one. We have to win one. We gave them a big intermission talk about it.”
