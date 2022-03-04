JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vlada Homcharuk cheered on her teammates from the Berlin Brothersvalley bench in the District 5-1A girls basketball championship on Thursday night at Pitt-Johnstown.
The junior foreign exchange student from Ukraine didn’t score a point, but she had a huge impact during the first half of a doubleheader that brought approximately 1,500 fans to the Sports Center.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s players offered Homcharuk plenty of support, too.
The Mountaineers wore yellow T-shirts with bright blue hearts on the fronts. The gesture was made in support of Homcharuk and her home country, which has faced an invasion by the Russian military for more than a week.
“Her family lives in Kyiv. Her dad actually just recently joined the military, and (her) mom and her 12-year-old sister decided to ride it out in Ukraine,” Berlin Brothersvalley Athletic Director Doug Paul said. “We actually had her speak at our FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Huddle and it was really moving hearing the stories her family is relaying.
“She talks about how proud of a country they are,” he said. “The basketball team decided to dedicate this to her, and they’re wearing the warmup shirts.”
When the public address announcer informed the large crowd of the purpose of the T-shirts, the Mountaineers and Homcharuk received a round of applause.
Shanksville-Stonycreek defeated Berlin Brothersvalley 47-34 for the Vikings’ third straight title.
‘Our yellow and blue’
After the game, Mountaineers coach Rachel Prosser talked about the Berlin players rallying around their teammate.
“We have two foreign exchange students this year. We’re blessed to have them,” Prosser said. “One is from Ukraine. We are supporting the Ukrainian people by wearing our yellow and blue for them, especially for Vlada and her family and safety.”
Paul shared a YouTube video of Homcharuk discussing the situation in Ukraine in front of the FCA Huddle. She provided a perspective based on calls to her mother and younger sister, who are in Kyiv. She said her father is defending her country.
Homcharuk, who turned 17 this week, said she admires Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“It is Zelenskyy. It is the first person I’m really proud of,” Homcharuk said in the YouTube video. “I’ll tell you why. He is not afraid of any Russians. He has put on his military uniform and he just protects country. He’s standing in front of our city with a gun. He is ready. He is ready for everything.”
She discussed her family situation with concern.
“In Ukraine it is pretty bad now. Pretty, pretty bad,” she said. “I don’t want to wish it for anyone to experience.”
‘Sirens every day’
At times on the video, Homcharuk provided graphic details associated with the tragedy of war.
“There was people who shoot, who shoot people. You walk outside and you could be shot,” she said, recalling a conversation with her mother.
“It’s definitely not fun. The tanks are just going and they just shoot. I don’t understand, like, how it can be like. My sister is 12 years old, and I don’t know what it will be with her, psychologically, because I have no idea how she can stand this.
“Every day she wake up during this – sirens every day,” she said on the video. “The tanks in the city. They shoot. She sees a lot of blood every day, she see a lot of dead people, and I’m not sure when I come (home) if my dad will be alive. He went to military. He doesn’t have to go to military. He is my hero.
“But he went there because he loves Ukraine, and I’m not sure he will be alive because yesterday his friend died in front of his eyes and that was pretty hard for him,” Homcharuk continued in the video. “I just feel like when I’m here, I can spread this information. I will tell you the truth – we didn’t start the war.”
Homcharuk and the Mountaineers plan to raise funds to support Ukraine.
Although Berlin competed and fell short in a district title game, the girls wearing the yellow and blue T-shirts had gained a perspective on life that extended beyond the basketball court, and beyond wins and losses.
